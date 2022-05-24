Placeholder while article actions load

The political utility of the “great replacement theory” is that it combines two potent, emotionally charged issues on the right. That “theory” — that there is a nefarious group of people hoping to bring immigrants into the United States to shift the nation’s politics to the left — overlaps with Republicans’ mistrust of Democrats and with often visceral opposition to immigration.

But there’s an important, barely veiled subtext as well, the subtext that explains why the “theory” is embraced by white nationalists. The opposition to native-born Americans being “replaced” isn’t opposition to blond-haired Swedish migrants sneaking over the border into Vermont. It’s opposition to non-White migrants edging out White U.S. residents. That, too, makes the “great replacement theory” espoused by people like Fox News’s Tucker Carlson valuable: It’s a way of talking about race without explicitly talking about race.

On Tuesday, Yahoo News released new polling conducted by YouGov that shows how fears of race overlap with acceptance of “great replacement.” Asked directly if they’d heard anything about the theory, only 40 percent of respondents said they had. Interestingly, Democrats were more likely than Republicans to say they had, perhaps because outlets such as Fox News don’t generally talk about the theory as a theory, while nonpartisan and left-leaning media outlets often do.

When asked about the central tenet of the theory, though, the partisan divide flips. While only about a third of respondents said they at least somewhat agree with the idea that “a group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views,” more than half of Republicans said they do. Among those who say they voted for Donald Trump in 2020, more than 6 in 10 say they at least somewhat agree with that phrasing, with a quarter strongly agreeing.

What the Yahoo News-YouGov poll does next is important. They move from that question to two related ones: “Do you think that discrimination against White people has become as big a problem as discrimination against Black people in the U.S.?” and “are you concerned that native-born Americans are losing economic, political, and cultural influence in this country to immigrants?”

On each of those questions, about two-thirds of Republicans either agreed or were concerned to some extent. Nearly three-quarters of those who say they voted for Trump agreed at least somewhat that discrimination against White people is as big a problem as discrimination against Black people.

This is not a new finding, mind you. Since even before the 2016 election, there was documentation of Trump supporters’ fear about White people being a target of discrimination. Both attuned to and a member of his own base of support, Trump has made explicit appeals to that concern.

What the Yahoo News-YouGov poll does is show how all three of these things overlap. Republicans and Trump voters say that White people are facing significant discrimination and that native-born Americans are seeing their influence erode. They also think there’s an intentional effort to diminish the political power of native-born Americans in favor of immigrants and — more broadly — people of color. It’s safe to assume many of those who hold one of these views hold all three.

The poll included another set of questions worth considering in the moment. The reason the pollsters asked about views of race and “great replacement theory,” of course, was the mass shooting in Buffalo this month. The alleged perpetrator of that deadly attack had apparently espoused “great replacement” as a rationale for doing so. It was the latest in a long line of politically focused acts of violence — acts that are much more often committed by those espousing right-wing views than left-wing ones.

When asked, though, respondents to the Yahoo-YouGov poll were divided in where they saw political violence as being more likely to erupt: a third said from the left, a third from the right and a third weren’t sure. Asked where past violence had come from, there was a divide: Democrats and those who voted for President Biden pointed at right-wing extremists while Republicans and Trump voters pointed at the left.

But of course, this is not simply a matter of opinion. Far more incidents have been linked to right-wing extremism than left, including the attack in Buffalo.

Those attacks often center on race.

