In wake of Uvalde, furious Democrats assail Republicans over resistance to tightening gun laws

Placeholder while article actions load

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, who once held a 15-hour filibuster on the Senate floor on the need for stricter gun laws in America, returned there Tuesday night to plead with his colleagues to find a way to put politics aside and work together to stop the carnage of massed shootings.

Murphy was in the House in 2012 when a shooting took place in his district, at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 6- and 7-year-old children and babies and six adults were killed. Now, a decade later, another gunman had entered an elementary school and taken the lives of 14 young children and a teacher in Uvalde, Tex.

“What are we doing?” Murphy said, his voice raised. “Why are we here if not to try and make sure fewer schools and few communities go through what Sandy Hook has gone through, what Uvalde is going through … I am here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”

Advertisement

The aftermath of Sandy Hook was the closest Congress has come in the past decade to passing any meaningful changes to the nation’s gun laws, but when a modest bill to close certain loopholes in background checks came to a vote in the Senate, only four Republican senators voted for it, while four Democrats, none of whom are still serving, voted against it. Since then, there’s only been frustration and anger after mass shootings in places of worship, in stores, at a concert, at a nightclub, at a yoga studio, and in schools, making many fear that anyplace in America could be next.

House Minority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) encapsulated the shock and anger felt by Democrats toward their Republicans colleagues, noting that legislation passed in the House last year had been languishing in the Senate.

“How many more times will Senate Republicans express outrage at horrific shootings like the one today in Uvalde, Texas, and then block meaningful, bipartisan background-check legislation supported by nine out of ten Americans and most responsible gun owners?” he said in a statement. “How many more times?”

Advertisement

House Democrats passed two bills in March 2021 to help strengthen the country’s gun laws by closing various loopholes and expanding background checks for gun purchasers. If enacted, one bill would have closed a background check loophole that allows a gun sale to proceed even if a background check is not complete after three days.

The “Charleston loophole” legislation, named after the 2015 massacre in South Carolina, would extend the review period to 20 days. A separate bill would have required background checks to close the “Gun Show Loophole,” which allows buyers to forgo a review if they buy a gun at a gun show or online.

Both bills passed overwhelmingly with Democratic support but were never taken up in a 50-50 Senate, where 10 Republicans would be needed to send the legislation to the president’s desk.

Advertisement

On Twitter, people have resurrected a tweet from Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.), who represents Uvalde, in which the congressman boasts about voting against the two bills, noting in the tweet that he remains “a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and will do everything I can to oppose gun grabs from the far Left.”

Many lawmakers from both parties immediately shared statements of horror and sadness over the shooting.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said on Twitter that he was “completely sickened and heartbroken,” that he was “lifting up in prayer” for the community and that there had “been too many of these shootings.” Cruz, as well as former president Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), is scheduled to speak Friday at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston, about 275 miles from Uvalde.

Advertisement

Furious critics of Cruz tweeted angrily back at him, including Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who wrote, “Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer.”

Many lawmakers noted that the country was still reeling from an attack on a Black community in Buffalo a week ago that killed 10 people at a supermarket. After that racially-motivated attack, Democrats privately acknowledged that gun reforms would only stall in the Senate. Instead, they set their sights on fast tracking a domestic terrorism bill that would expand the ability of federal agencies that have a role in domestic terror issues to track and analyze any domestic terror activity, including white supremacy groups.

After making changes to appease liberals who expressed concerns, the House passed the legislation Wednesday with overwhelming Democratic support. The legislation will be before the Senate on Thursday, but it’s unlikely it will gain the support of 10 Republicans necessary to overcome a filibuster.

Advertisement

“I’m sickened and angry. I’m furious that yet ANOTHER senseless school shooting has left at least 15 families without their loved ones — including 14 precious, innocent children and a dedicated educator — just days after 10 people were murdered in Buffalo,” said Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.). “To my colleagues across the aisle: we’ve had enough of your mere thoughts and prayers. We need action NOW.”

GiftOutline Gift Article