Placeholder while article actions load

You’re reading an edition of The 5-Minute Fix newsletter, which explains and analyzes the why behind the day’s biggest political news in five minutes or less. Sign up to get it sent directly to your inbox every weekday afternoon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Three months ago today, Russia invaded Ukraine, beginning a war it was expected to win, and quickly.

But Ukraine has held its own and forced Russia to scale back its original goals. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces failed to take Kyiv and other major cities and is now seems to be aiming to seize further territory only in eastern Ukraine, near Russia’s border.

That also means U.S. officials expect the war to continue to drag on, with neither side poised for a decisive victory.

Here are a few more ways to process the war in Ukraine, three months on:

Russia is losing diplomatically: President Biden has said Russia’s ultimate goal is to expand its territory and re-create the Soviet Union. NATO was created more than 70 years ago to stop Russia from doing that. But after claiming neutrality for decades, now Sweden and Finland want into NATO, which would dramatically expand the organization and increase NATO’s border along Russia.

The West keeps giving Ukraine a nearly endless supply of weapons: Congress just approved Biden’s request for $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, about half of which is military aid. Arming Ukraine for a war with no end in sight is no small feat, Mark Cancian, a military expert with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told me last month. “Armies in combat use weapons and munitions at a ferocious rate,” he said. As Ukraine’s military gets more supplies and the Russians fly through theirs, time is on Ukraine’s side.

Advertisement

Americans are torn about how much to keep helping Ukraine: A broad majority of Americans support placing sanctions on Russia, recent polls have found. But a majority also have anxiety about the economic costs at home, an early-May Washington Post-ABC News poll found. And in a new Associated Press poll, 51 percent of Americans say Biden should prioritize limiting damage to the U.S. economy over helping Ukraine win.

How Democrats’ gerrymandering in New York backfired on them

Both sides gerrymander. But for Democrats, who control the state legislature in New York, their efforts to draw more congressional districts they can win is backfiring — pretty badly.

Democrats there decided to gerrymander big-time: As The Post’s Colby Itkowitz reports, New York Democrats drew a congressional map that would have given them as many as three more congressional seats than they have now. Democrats nationally were counting on that map to help them offset losses in Republican-gerrymandered states such as Florida.

Advertisement

But a court knocked down Democrats’ map, saying in part it was too partisan. Now, Democrats have to run under a fairer map to Republicans that actually pits some top Democrats against each other in primaries. New York Democrats aren’t taking to that reality well — it’s led to accusations of racism within the party as a White Democrat challenges a Black Democrat in a redrawn district. In the end, Republicans could net an extra congressional seat in New York rather than Democrats.

Why this is such a big debate: For the past decade, Democrats have been on the losing end of these redistricting battles, with Republicans controlling more of the state legislatures and showing little qualms about gerrymandering to optimize their power.

So in redistricting this year, Democrats faced a political and moral dilemma on how to draw congressional and state legislative districts in states they did control: So should they try to get the map-drawing process out of the hands of politicians (and into independent commissions), to match their “gerrymandering is bad” rhetoric? Or should Democrats slice and dice where they can to try to give their party more seats they’re likely to win? “Fight fire with fire,” as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has called this strategy.

Advertisement

For Democrats, every House seat counts. Republicans need to net only five in November’s midterm elections to take back the House majority next year, and that looks imminently doable for them in a political climate that’s shaping up to be unfriendly to Democrats.

The big picture: For all Democrats’ talk about ending the process, gerrymandering by both parties this year is pretty bad, Adam Podowitz-Thomas, a legal strategist who has focused on gerrymandering issues, told me recently.

“So many advocates were hopeful that with increased public attention on the process this cycle, that we would deter some of the worst abuses,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like that has been the case.”

GiftOutline Gift Article