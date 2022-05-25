Placeholder while article actions load

In today's edition … The latest on Tuesday's primaries … President Biden to issue a new policing order on the anniversary of George Floyd's death … but first …

On the Hill

Some Republicans revive calls to arm teachers after latest school shooting, reject gun control proposals

Thoughts. Prayers. Flags at half-staff.

That is the extent of actions the country's legislators are likely to take in response to the killing of 19 schoolchildren and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Texas, in another mass shooting.

Congress has had many chances to respond to mass shootings and school massacres over the past 10 years and has failed to act.

Will this time be different? As longtime watchers of Congress, our skepticism runs deep.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday night started the process of putting on the floor two background check bills. One would expand background checks to nearly all gun purchases, including those made online or at gun shows. The other would extend the background check time period from three days to 10 days, closing the so-called Charleston loophole that allows a gun sale to proceed if a background check cannot be completed after three days. (The shooter at the Mother Emanuel AME Church slaying in June 2015 was able to purchase his gun because his background check took longer than three days). While it's no guarantee that the bills will be considered, the move sends signal that it has become a priority.

But in the hours after the latest school shooting, there were few signs the legislation would get the support of all Democrats and 10 Republicans. Efforts are in the works, however, for Democrats to at least possibly rally around a bill. Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) are planning to discuss potential next legislative steps, a source familiar with the senators' intentions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the discussions told The Early. But they would still need the support of 10 Republicans to advance any proposal and that seems like a long shot at best.

Maybe this time will be different, but the parameters of the debate were set quickly Monday.

The Consoler in Chief: 'I'm sick and tired of it.'

President Biden, during remarks delivered Monday night soon after arriving home from Asia, said he knows that victims' families are “suffocating,” nodding to his first hand experience of losing two children. He gave a stark account of what occurred in the Uvalde, including mentioning the surviving children watching their friends die “as if they are on a battlefield.”

The president took a defiant tone, too. Perhaps leaving an opening to working with Republicans on legislation, he focused most of his remarks on the gun-rights lobby, such as Gun Owners of America and the National Rifle Association, rather than lawmakers. “As a nation we have to ask when in god's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby,” he said. “I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. Don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage.”

Other Democrats were less reticent to blame Republicans for inaction.

Sen. Murphy rushed to the Senate floor and gave an angry speech.

“This only happens in this country,” he said. “It is our choice to let it continue.”

“I am here on this floor to beg — to literally get down on my hands and knees to beg my colleagues find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws to make this less likely,” said Murphy, who as a House member in 2015 represented Newtown, Connecticut when 20 children and six teachers were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Talking to reporters after his speech, Murphy preempted some Republicans' suggestions that the legislative response should focus on mental health. “Spare me the bullsh-- about mental illness. We don't have any more mental illness than any other country in the world,” Murphy said. “We're an outlier when it comes to access to firearms and the ability of criminals and very sick people to get their hands on firearms.”

Republican pushback

Many Republicans made clear Tuesday they had little interest in gun control bills. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) told reporters such suggestions were a rush to politicize the tragedy and suggested having armed law enforcement officers in schools was the answer.

Cruz is scheduled to attend an NRA event in Houston Friday with former president Donald Trump and a host of other Republican governors and members of Congress, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas has some of the most lax gun laws in the country and is also home to a large number of mass shootings, including the Sutherlands Springs church shooting that killed 26 and the Santa Fe High School shooting that killed 10.

Some Republicans echoed Cruz on having police in schools or armed security with some reviving an idea backed by Trump of arming teachers. Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), said they hoped lawmakers would look at legislation to improve school security, our colleague Mike DeBonis reports. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for arming teachers, saying on Fox News “we have to harden these targets.”

What timing: ATF Nominee appears before the Senate

Steven Dettelbach, the nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee today for his confirmation hearing. He is trying to be the first confirmed appointee to lead the beleaguered and agency in seven years. Dettelbach is Biden's second nominee after David Chipman had his nomination withdrawn due to the opposition of some Democrats and all Republicans.

We will be watching not only what Dettelbach says about the mass shootings but also what the senators ask him. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who didn't support Chipman, told The Early last week that he met with Dettelbach but hasn't decided if he'd support him.

Bipartisan becomes partisan

The Senate will hold a procedural vote on the Preventing Domestic Terrorism Act, legislation which passed the House last week in response to the recent Buffalo shooting and provides resources for the Department of Justice, FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to target domestic extremism. Despite House and Senate Republicans co-sponsoring the bill in the past and it even passing the House unanimously last Congress, Republicans are expected block it in the Senate.

The campaign

Results from the primaries in Georgia, Texas, and Alabama

🗳️Two truths and a ‘big lie’: The galvanizing power of former president Donald Trump’s ‘big lie’ came to a head last night, as voters made their way to the polls in Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and Minnesota.

Here are the latest results from last night’s biggest primaries:

Georgia

Governor: “Gov. Brian Kemp won the GOP primary, handily defeating former senator David Perdue (R), who was recruited and backed by Trump,” Stacey Abrams , whom he edged out in 2018.” “Gov.won the GOP primary, handily defeating former senator(R), who was recruited and backed by Trump,” our colleagues John Wagner, Mariana Alfaro, Amy B Wang, Felicia Sonmez and Eugene Scott report . “Kemp faces a November rematch against, whom he edged out in 2018.”

Senate: “ Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) will face Republican and former football player Herschel Walker in the fall in a hotly contested race crucial to control of the Senate majority.”

Brad Raffensperger won re-nomination. "Raffensperger, who rejected Trump’s pressure to ‘find’ enough votes to make him the winner, defeated Rep. Jody Hice , a candidate backed by the former president," Secretary of Statewon re-nomination. "Raffensperger, who rejected Trump’s pressure to ‘find’ enough votes to make him the winner, defeated, a candidate backed by the former president," Colby Itkowitz and David Weigel report.

7th District: “Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath (D) is projected to win, defeating Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D) in the redrawn 7th Congressional District,” per our colleagues. “The two Democrats were drawn into the same district in the metro Atlanta area during the redistricting process.”

Texas

Attorney General: Incumbent Ken Paxton “is projected to win the GOP runoff, defeating George P. Bush,” per our colleagues. “Paxton , who is seeking a third term, had the backing of Trump in his race against Bush, the grandson and nephew of presidents and the son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush .”

In South Texas, Rep. Henry Cuellar, the only antiabortion Democrat in the House, held a slight lead over immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros in a closely watched race. As of Wednesday morning, Cuellar had 50.2 percent of the vote and Cisneros had 49.8 percent with 97 percent of the votes counted.

Alabama

Senate: “Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks are headed to a runoff in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary,” our colleagues report. “Britt is a former aide to Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), who is retiring and helped boost her candidacy by donating millions of his campaign funds to a super PAC supporting her. She will face Brooks (R), support for whom Trump withdrew when his campaign appeared to be floundering,” on June 21.

Key takeaways

Out with the old?: Tuesday’s Democratic primaries in Texas and Georgia were a proxy for a larger intraparty fight between moderates (Cuellar and Bourdeaux) and progressives (Cisneros and McBath). Moderates have been on the defensive, and Bourdeaux's loss and the possibility Cuellar could be defeated highlighted the waning influence of the once powerful Democratic Blue Dog Coalition.

Defining Trump’s setbacks: “Tuesday’s results in Georgia amounted to a significant blow to Trump,” our colleagues Colby Itkowitz and David Weigel write. “He has obsessively worked to defeat Republicans who did not work to overturn his 2020 election loss, endorsing and sometimes recruiting their primary challengers. He has celebrated the retirements of House Republicans who voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.”

Now, faced with these setbacks, Trump “has been privately fretting about who might challenge him,” our colleagues Josh Dawsey, Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker.

“Trump has been quizzing advisers and visitors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida about his budding rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, including his former vice president, Mike Pence , and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).”

“Among his questions, according to several advisers, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations: Who will actually run against him? What do the polls show? Who are his potential foes meeting with?”

“He also had revived conversations about announcing a presidential exploratory committee to try to dissuade challengers, they say, even as some party officials and advisers continue to urge him to wait until after the midterm elections to announce that he’s running.”

At the White House

Biden to issue policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death

Happening today: “Biden will sign an executive order aimed at bolstering police accountability, White House officials said, a step that could re-energize federal reform efforts as the nation marks the second anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd,” our colleagues Tyler Pager and David Nakamura report.

“The order — which drew support from leaders of some major policing organizations — will call for the creation of national standards for the accreditation of police departments and a national database of federal officers with substantiated complaints and disciplinary records, including those fired for misconduct.”

“It also will instruct federal law enforcement agencies to update their use-of-force policies to emphasize de-escalation.”

“Civil rights leaders, police officials and family members of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in Louisville in 2020, are expected to join the president at the White House [today] for a 4 p.m. ceremony at which the order will be signed.”

