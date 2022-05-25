Yet again, Rep. Lucy McBath mourns more children killed by guns

Placeholder while article actions load

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Instead of delivering a joyous victory speech Tuesday night, Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) found herself reliving the pain of losing her teenage son a decade ago to gun violence and yet again mourning the murder of even more children, while forcefully criticizing senators for refusing to take up gun-control legislation that recently passed in the House.

“Across the country, from Uvalde to Sandy Hook, from Charleston to Buffalo, the violence that took my son is being replayed with casual callousness and despicable frequency,” she said, naming just a few of the mass shootings that have occurred since her son was killed. “We are better than this. We have to be better than this.”

Although those gathered in a hotel ballroom near Atlanta were there to celebrate McBath’s decisive primary win over Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.), the upbeat party turned into a vigil of sorts when McBath spoke of the 19 children and two teachers killed earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. Combating gun violence is the reason McBath says she got into politics — but in her two terms in Congress, little has been accomplished, and mass shootings continue.

McBath’s 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was killed in 2012 after he was confronted by Michael Dunn, a White man, for playing loud music in his parked car at a Jacksonville, Fla., gas station. Dunn, who said he felt threatened, fired several shots into the car, killing Davis. He was convicted of first-degree murder two years later and sentenced to life without parole.

After her son’s death, McBath became a fierce gun-control activist. She quit her job as a flight attendant and became a spokesperson for Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action. In 2017, after the mass shooting that killed 17 students and employees at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., McBath ran for Congress.

In 2018, she flipped a seat long held by Republicans, including former House speaker Newt Gingrich. She was aided by hundreds of fellow moms turned activists who were alarmed by the increasing number of mass shootings and other gun violence in their communities. On Tuesday night, McBath took a moment to recognize those moms who gathered with her.

“We cannot be the only nation where one party sits on their hands as children are forced to cover their faces in fear,” McBath said. “We are exhausted.”

But since she entered office, her party has achieved little to significantly curtail gun violence. House Democrats passed two bills — which McBath co-sponsored — in March 2021 that would have expanded background checks for gun purchasers and closed two loopholes, prohibiting the unfettered sale of a firearm at gun shows or online. Another bill championed by Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) would close the “Charleston loophole,” named after the 2015 shooting that killed nine Black people in a South Carolina church, by extending the background check review period from three to 20 days.

“When I lost my son — I never could have imagined I would vote to pass gun safety legislation on the floor of the US House, but today I did,” McBath tweeted on the day both bills passed the House, with a picture of herself cradling her infant son. “To the activists, parents, and everyone who fought tirelessly for gun safety reforms — this is the result of our organizing.”

The Senate has yet to take up the legislation, an acknowledgment that there are not 10 Republicans who would vote for the bills to bypass a filibuster. But in response to the shooting Tuesday, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) placed the Charleston bill on the Senate calendar.

Democrats had largely moved on from gun control after the House passed the bills last year, prioritizing Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending package that has now stalled.

In the past year, McBath has also co-sponsored legislation that would fund training for detectives and for the personnel who support shooting victims and their families, reintroduced legislation that would expand background checks, and stood by President Biden as he signed executive orders meant to curb gun violence.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s mass shooting, Democrats attacked Republicans, accusing them of failing to act for nearly 10 years after a shooter killed 20 children and six employees at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. The massacre took place less than one month after McBath’s son was killed.

“Our babies are dying,” she told reporters moments after her victory speech. “When our children are dying, what does that say about us as a nation of people? What does that say about our humanity that we are allowing … our children to die because we’re not willing to do the right thing.”

But the reality that consequential changes stand little chance in Congress was evident last week after a shooter killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo. Eleven of the 13 injured or killed were Black. The House passed legislation aimed at expanding the ability of federal agencies to track and analyze any domestic-terrorism activity, including white supremacist groups. The Senate is expected to vote on it Thursday, but it’s unlikely it will receive Republican support to pass.

McBath also spoke to reporters Tuesday about tightening gun restrictions that have been loosened by GOP governors, saying the effort would not affect law-abiding gun owners.

“I’m not talking about hunters, I’m not talking about gun enthusiasts, but people that are in crisis,” she stressed. “We’ve got to give law enforcement, we’ve got to give those families, we’ve got to give folks the ability to make sure that we are keeping our communities safe.”

The two recent tragedies also refocused attention on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who signed legislation that legalized carrying a concealed handgun in public without a license from the state. The move came one year after eight people were killed at shootings in Atlanta-area spas and months before Kemp’s primary win Tuesday over former senator David Perdue.

Rob Mullice, a 56-year-old real estate developer, said he was unhappy about Kemp’s decision to loosen background checks and predicted that the Texas shooting could motivate Democratic voters to turn out in November.

“I think we have a real issue that we need to have as a policy vote in this next election. I think Lucy McBath absolutely can make a difference,” he said.

Because of redistricting, McBath’s current district became much more conservative, so she ran in the one represented by Bourdeaux, who was the only Democrat to flip a GOP-held seat during the 2020 election, a testament to how quickly the Atlanta suburbs have been changing. A member of the dwindling, fiscally conservative Blue Dog Coalition in the House, Bourdeaux faced attacks by outside groups for being one of nine members who forced leaders to decouple the bipartisan infrastructure bill from Biden’s social spending plan, which was filled with priorities championed by liberals.

McBath, who is a member of the moderate and pro-business New Democrat Coalition, earned the endorsements of numerous liberal colleagues and groups. Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund spent $2 million on efforts to introduce McBath to voters in Bourdeaux’s district.

Zandraetta Tims-Cook, who was at the victory party, said she hopes McBath can rededicate her efforts in the wake of the Texas shooting, acknowledging, “There are no words that can express the sentiment of a fellow American, another mom, another parent having a loss like that.”

Earlier in the day, voters in Norcross, a suburb 20 miles northeast of Atlanta, signaled that they were going to support McBath over Bourdeaux.

“She seems to have a lot of presence, and she’s very charismatic. It’s not that I don’t like Carolyn Bourdeaux. I don’t have anything against her. I think Lucy is in it for the right reasons,” said Allison Asher, a 45-year-old human resources manager who noted that McBath’s personal mission resonated with her.

McBath reminded the crowd gathered Tuesday evening that she sought public office pledging to her son that she would fight until reforms were passed. She said she feels a “sucker punch” to her gut every time another parent must receive the call they dread, describing the gasps for breath as their knees buckle upon hearing that their child has been killed.

“I promised that I would take all of that devotion a mother has for her child, all the love that poured out of my soul and into my tears that I will do everything in my power to keep Jordan’s community safe. That’s why we’re here tonight,” she said.

Anna Lennox, who is eight months pregnant, said she appreciated how McBath personalized legislative debates by discussing how issues have affected her as a mother. She praised McBath’s stance on gun control and recent congressional testimony in which she discussed her experience with miscarriages.

Ronda Harris, 48, came to McBath’s election night party to show her support for a woman who, like her, is grieving the loss of a son. Malachi Dennis was just starting to figure out what his life was about at 20 years old, she said, when it was cut short.

“We’re both survivors,” Harris said. “The only way I think you can survive something so horrific is to find a way to champion for your loved one, and that’s what I am doing. He’s not here to fight for his rights.”

Sotomayor reported from Washington.

