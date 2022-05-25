The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Primary elections live updates Tuesday’s votes set up marquee matchups in Georgia in November

On our radar: Kemp’s victory sets up rematch with Abrams in November
The latest: Amid 2022 setbacks, Trump ponders 2024
On our radar: Walker’s victory sets up historic contest with Warnock
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) reacts with his family and supporters during a primary election returns party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, on Tuesday. (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
May 25, 2022 at 7:16 a.m. EDT
Welcome to Post Politics Now.

Today, some marquee matchups in Georgia have been set for November following Tuesday’s primaries. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will face a 2018 rematch with voting-rights activist Stacey Abrams, who is trying to become the first Black female governor in the country. Former football star Hershel Walker, who easilly won in Tuesday’s GOP Senate primary, will face Sen. Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock. Their contest will be the first time Georgia’s two leading parties’ nominees for Senate are Black.

Tuesday was a blow to former president Donald Trump’s status as Republican kingmaker. Two candidates he targeted because of grievances related to the 2020 election — Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) — both prevailed in GOP primaries. Meanwhile in Alabama, a GOP Senate candidate whom Trump stopped supporting, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), is headed to a runoff against Katie Britt, a former aide to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R).

What else to know

  • Highlights of all the key races were covered Tuesday night in Post Politics Now.
  • In suburban Atlanta, Rep. Lucy McBath bested fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in the year’s second member vs. member contest.
  • In South Texas, a close Democratic runoff pitting Rep. Henry Cuellar against immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros remained uncalled.
  • In Arkansas, Sarah Sanders, Trump’s onetime White House press secretary, easily won her bid to be the GOP gubernatorial nominee.
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican from Georgia, defeated multiple primary opponents, even as some Democrats in her conservative district crossed over to support them.

