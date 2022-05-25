Primary elections live updates Tuesday’s votes set up marquee matchups in Georgia in November

Welcome to Post Politics Now.
Tuesday was a blow to former president Donald Trump’s status as Republican kingmaker. Two candidates he targeted because of grievances related to the 2020 election — Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) — both prevailed in GOP primaries. Meanwhile in Alabama, a GOP Senate candidate whom Trump stopped supporting, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), is headed to a runoff against Katie Britt, a former aide to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R).
What else to know
On our radar: Kemp's victory sets up rematch with Abrams in November
Tuesday’s GOP primary victory by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) sets up a rematch in November with Democrat Stacey Abrams, a former state House minority leader and voting-rights activist who was unopposed on the Democratic side.
Abrams, who narrowly lost to Kemp in 2018, is vying to become the first Black female governor in the country.
Kemp won on Tuesday against former U.S. senator David Perdue, who was recruited to challenge Kemp by former president Donald Trump, who was angry that Kemp didn’t do more to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. Throughout the race, Perdue echoed Trump’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud.
During remarks to supporters on Tuesday night, Kemp didn’t mention Trump by name but instead bragged about his record of reopening Georgia during the pandemic and attacked Abrams.
“Georgia would be just one variant away from lockdowns, government mandates, schools shuttered and businesses closed,” he said.
Abrams has campaigned on a pledge to expand Medicaid to all adults in the state and, even before Tuesday’s results, been highly critical of Kemp’s leadership, including his claim that Georgia had become the best state in which to do business.
“I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” Abrams said over the weekend. “Let me contextualize. When you’re No. 48 for mental health, when you’re No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that’s on the rise and wages that are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live.”
The latest: Amid 2022 setbacks, Trump ponders 2024
Amid a spate of setbacks in recent weeks — punctuated Tuesday night by the defeat of his favored gubernatorial candidate in Georgia — former president Donald Trump has been privately fretting about who might challenge him in 2024.
The Post’s Josh Dawsey, Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker report that Trump has been quizzing advisers and visitors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida about his budding rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, including his former vice president, Mike Pence, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
Our colleagues write:
Among his questions, according to several advisers, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations: Who will actually run against him? What do the polls show? Who are his potential foes meeting with?He also had revived conversations about announcing a presidential exploratory committee to try to dissuade challengers, they say, even as some party officials and advisers continue to urge him to wait until after the midterm elections to announce that he’s running.

On our radar: Walker's victory sets up historic contest with Warnock
The expected win Tuesday by former football star Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate sets up a historic contest in November with Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock.
Their matchup will be the first time Georgia’s two leading parties’ nominees for Senate are Black, and the November race will be one to watch. Republicans are confident that Warnock can be knocked out, helping them regain the Senate majority.
Warnock, a pastor who helped the Democrats earn their razor-thin Senate majority in a 2021 special election, easily won his party’s nomination for the seat in the November election on Tuesday. Warnock had been running against Tamara Johnson-Shealey, a beauty industry professional.
Walker, who touted an endorsement by former president Donald Trump, easily defeated five challengers on Tuesday. Walker prevailed in the GOP primary despite controversies over alleged domestic violence and inflation of his résumé. His ex-wife claimed in divorce filings that he was physically abusive and threatened to kill her; his former girlfriend told police that he threatened to “blow her head off.” He has denied the allegations.
Take a look: Highlights of Tuesday's marquee primaries in Georgia, Texas
The Post’s Libby Casey breaks down the results of marquee races in Georgia and Texas in this video and assesses what’s ahead in the fall.
Part of what’s coming: a rematch in the Georgia gubernatorial contest between Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Analysis: Deja vu in Texas's 28th Congressional District
There was deja vu in Texas’s 28th Congressional District on Tuesday night, where for the third time, a race between Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.) and challenger Jessica Cisneros was heading to a single-digit finish.
The same thing happened in 2020, when the presidential primary drove up turnout in the Rio Grande Valley. The same happened in March, after FBI agents raided Cuellar’s home and campaign office.
Yet very little had changed between each race, as two races unfolded across the district — one for liberal voters around San Antonio, and one for the more conservative Latino voters closer to the U.S.-Mexico border.
In each race, Cisneros handily won in the vote in San Antonio’s Bexar County and neighboring Atascosa and Guadalupe counties. She did even better there on Tuesday and won one more county, McMullen, where only a handful of Democratic votes were cast. Cuellar erased those margins with wins in the rest of the district.
While the two candidates traded leads on Tuesday night, Cuellar stayed close or ran ahead thanks to high turnout in Laredo’s Webb County, where Cuellar ran well ahead of his March primary performance.
The result is a close race that may be decided by hundreds of votes, after millions of dollars in spending across nearly three years.
The closeness is already causing anger among some Democrats. On Twitter, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) denounced a “failure of leadership” by House Democrats, such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who continued campaigning for Cuellar even after the leak of a Supreme Court decision that would reverse Roe v. Wade.