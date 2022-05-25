The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Elections

Pa. secretary of state orders recount in GOP primary between Oz, McCormick

By
May 25, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. EDT
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during campaign appearances in May 2022 in Pennsylvania. (AP)
Placeholder while article actions load

The race between celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is headed to a recount after Pennsylvania’s top election official said Wednesday that the margin between the top two Republican candidates was thin enough to trigger one.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

In a statement, acting secretary of state Leigh M. Chapman said she would “order a statutorily required statewide recount in the May 17 Republican primary race for a U.S. Senate seat. Mehmet C. Oz and David H. McCormick, the first- and second-place finishers respectively, have vote totals within the one-half of one percent margin that triggers a mandatory recount under state law.”

The move pushes the outcome of the race into June as counties have until June 7 to recount the ballots and inform the secretary of state of their findings by June 8.

Oz is backed by former president Donald Trump. The winner of the GOP primary will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in a contest considered crucial to control of the Senate.

Loading...