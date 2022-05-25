Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to The Daily 202! On this day in 1787, the Constitutional Convention began at the Pennsylvania State House in Philadelphia.

The big idea Trump tried to make a statement in the Peach State. He got drubbed. On a day marked by tragedy in Texas, voters there and in states including Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas headed to the polls to select candidates for the November general election.

Below, some takeaways.

1. Perdue’s and Trump’s debacle in Georgia

The headline contest was one that we already knew was probably a lost cause for Team Trump. But we didn’t really know the half of it. It was an absolute rout: Former senator David Perdue (R-Ga.) trailed incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R), 73 percent to 22 percent, with 96 percent of votes in.

This was perhaps the one race former president Donald Trump most targeted to make a statement about the 2020 election. Members of the GOP establishment in turn wanted to send a message that Trump should give up on his “vendetta tour,” punctuated by a Kemp endorsement from former vice president Mike Pence.

It’s unlikely this will chasten Trump much. Election deniers are winning primaries elsewhere, and they’ll continue to do so. But there was a time relatively recently when we wondered whether the idea of a stolen election would be a litmus test in the GOP primaries; Kemp has now showed you don’t absolutely have to toe that line.

That doesn’t mean others will be able to replicate his success. Kemp had built credibility with the conservative base, and it’s not like he denounced Trump’s lies as a handful of other Republicans have. He also made a point to support new voting restrictions in Georgia.

2. From bad to worse for Trump’s ‘vendetta tour’

In some ways, Tuesday’s biggest surprise in Georgia was Secretary of State Brad Raffenspeger (R), who had been left for political dead after more directly repudiating Trump’s voter-fraud claims.

Then he, unlike many Republicans who denounce Trump, actually ran for reelection. He went on to fend off a high-profile, election-denier opponent in Rep. Jody Hice — without a runoff.

Combined with Chris Carr’s easy win over a lackluster Trump-backed challenger for attorney general — Carr had said there was no widespread voter fraud — Trump went 0 for 3 in endorsing against statewide Georgia Republicans who assured the election was valid.

Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker won easily in a largely uncompetitive race, and Trump’s candidate appears as though he’ll win for lieutenant governor. But when up against those who supposedly wronged him, Trump lost.

3. The fate of moderate Dems’ ‘unbreakable nine’

The anti-abortion-rights Democrat is an endangered species. But at least for one more race, it put up a fight against extinction.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.), perhaps the last such Democrat in the House, appeared to be in trouble in his runoff. He won very narrowly in 2020 and led 49-47 in the March primary, but the news that the Supreme Court appeared primed to overturn Roe v. Wade led to questions about whether the Democratic base would renominate him over Jessica Cisneros, his 2020 primary opponent. Yet it remained a very tight race into early Wednesday morning, with Cuellar looking like he just might pull this off. Cuellar led Cisneros 50.2-48.8 with about 97 percent of the vote counted.

Cuellar’s district is unusual, in that it includes plenty of socially conservative Democrats — many of them Hispanic Catholics. But the fact that he’s come even this close to hanging onto his seat suggests there’s still at least some partisan nuance on this issue.

In Tuesday’s other big test of the path of the Democratic Party, the left won. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) easily defeated fellow incumbent Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.). Both candidates had left-leaning records, but Bourdeaux was among nine Democrats who pushed for a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill before Democrats’ social-spending bill. In that, she was joined by both Cuellar and Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), who lost his own primary last week in a heavily redrawn district. (All three are Blue Dog Democrats.)

The results on these races Tuesday follow some mixed results when it comes to what direction the Democratic Party will take. But the fates of the so-called “unbreakable nine” will be a talking point.

4. The Bush dynasty at an end?

Speaking of those at risk of extinction: the Bush political dynasty.

Two decades ago, Texas vaulted a Bush to the White House. Now it has rejected his nephew of the same name in a primary against indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). George P. Bush was trailing Paxton more than 2-to-1 in their runoff when AP called it for Paxton.

It was the third loss for the Bush family in the Trump era, including George P. Bush’s father, Jeb, flaming out against Trump in the 2016 presidential primaries, and Pierce Bush failing to make a runoff in a 2020 House primary in the Houston area.

George P. Bush was considered the future of the family’s political fortunes, but though the Texas land commissioner tried to climb the ladder slowly, it still failed. You’ve got to think any attempt to resurrect the dynasty will have to wait for a while.

What’s happening now

Tragedy in Texas

All Uvalde victims killed were in the same fourth-grade classroom, official says

“Those killed in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade included a veteran educator and two 10-year-olds. The majority of the victims have yet to be officially identified,” Bryan Pietsch, Jaclyn Peiser, Jonathan Edwards, María Luisa Paúl and Jennifer Hassan report.

Trump to speak at NRA meeting in Texas days after school shooting

“The Memorial Day weekend event is the year’s largest for the gun lobby meeting after cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s set to take place over three days and ‘showcase over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear,’ according to its official website,” Adela Suliman and Isaac Arnsdorf report.

Scoop: Critical delays in baby formula crisis

Whistleblower report on baby formula didn’t reach top FDA food safety official

“In fact, Frank Yiannas, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for food policy and response, didn’t learn about the complaint until four months later, according to Yiannas and others knowledgeable about the case. By that time, one infant had already died and two others were hospitalized after consuming formula from the plant — all while other top FDA officials less-versed in food safety had elected not to send new inspectors to the plant in Sturgis, Mich.,” Kimberly Kindy and Laura Reiley report.

The war in Ukraine

Moscow wants ‘to destroy everything’ in Donbas, Zelensky warns

“Russia is attempting to capture Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region at all costs, with the strategic city of Severodonetsk ‘under enemy fire around-the-clock,’ Sergei Haidai, the regional governor, said Wednesday. Civilians are sheltering in bomb shelters inside the Azot chemical plant which has been hit by deadly strikes in recent days, Haidai added,” Annabelle Timsit, Rachel Pannett, Amy Cheng, Andrew Jeong and Adela Suliman report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

What we know so far about the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Tex.

“A veteran educator whose dedication to a student with Down syndrome left a lasting impression. A jubilant 10-year-old whose dancing and joking lit up his family’s home. A fourth-grader who had just made the honor roll,” Moriah Balingit, Beth Reinhard, María Luisa Paúl, Holly Bailey and Karina Elwood report.

“The names of those slain by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., on Tuesday — including at least 19 children and two teachers — were only beginning to emerge in the hours afterward, as the grief-stricken community of 16,000 about 80 miles west of San Antonio tried to process what happened. Just days before summer vacation, an 18-year-old opened fire in a classroom, unleashing carnage not seen at a U.S. school in nearly a decade.”

Gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say

“The gunman in Tuesday’s elementary school massacre was a lonely 18-year-old who was bullied over a childhood speech impediment, suffered from a fraught home life and lashed out violently against peers and strangers recently and over the years, friends and relatives said,” Robert Klemko, Silvia Foster-Frau and Shawn Boburg report.

“Using weapons purchased this month, days after his 18th birthday, authorities said, Salvador Rolando Ramos shot and critically wounded his grandmother. He then went on a shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School near his home in Uvalde, Tex.”

… and beyond

With abortion rights in limbo, conservative lawmakers are eyeing restrictions on IUDs and Plan B

“Though it’s early, the support for these bans is there, reproductive policy observers told The 19th. Influential anti-abortion groups have indicated they would back legislation banning these birth control methods. And recent litigation over the Affordable Care Act’s mandated contraceptive coverage has showcased the potency of abortion opponents’ appetite for limiting access to IUDs and emergency contraception,” the 19th's Shefali Luthra reports.

The anti-vaccine movement’s new frontier

“In his 14 years of practicing medicine in Littleton, a Denver suburb, [pediatrician Robert Froehlke] had seen parents decline their children’s vaccines for the sake of a more “natural” lifestyle. He had also seen parents, worried about overstressing their children’s bodies, request that vaccinations be given on different schedules. But until the past nine months or so, he had rarely seen parents with already vaccinated children refuse additional vaccines. Some of these parents were even rejecting boosters of the same shots they unquestioningly accepted for their children just a few years earlier,” Moises Velasquez-Manoff writes for the New York Times Magazine.

The Biden agenda

EPA proposes protections for world’s biggest sockeye salmon fishery

“The Biden administration announced Wednesday it will protect waters in Alaska home to one of the world’s biggest salmon spawning grounds, the culmination of a long-running dispute that pitted Alaska Natives against mining interests,” Dino Grandoni reports.

Biden voices grief and anger at shooting: ‘I am sick and tired of it’

“President Biden, in remarks that intermingled despair and anger, attempted to shame Congress on gun control Tuesday while openly questioning why the country he now leads has been incapable of coming up with an antidote to the mass shootings that show no signs of abating,” Matt Viser and Colby Itkowitz report.

A grim update: From Sandy Hook to Buffalo and Uvalde, ten years of failure on gun control

Biden set to issue policing order on anniversary of Floyd killing

“Biden will direct federal law enforcement agencies to revise their use-of-force policies and to restrict tactics like chokeholds and no-knock warrants, while using grant incentives to encourage state and local agencies to adopt the same standards,” the NYT's Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Charlie Savage report.

The White House keeps walking back Biden’s remarks

“Biden is a self-described ‘gaffe machine’ who once, in 1987, found the need to explain to reporters, ‘I feel very capable of using my mouth in sync with my mind.’ But as president, his rinse-and-repeat cycle of veering off-script — followed by his team’s now well-honed cleanup efforts — has at times complicated U.S. policy goals and even undermined Biden himself,” Ashley Parker and Tyler Pager report.

Gun ownership in the U.S., visualized

The rate of firearm possession in the United States far outpaces that of any other developed nation, our colleagues show.

Hot on the left

42 states have considered or passed anti-abortion or anti-trans laws this year

“The fact that the Texas abortion ban occurred within months of the anti-trans order is not surprising: An analysis by VICE News shows a strong correlation between states trying to restrict abortion rights and those targeting transgender and non-binary people. States where abortion will be almost certainly banned and access to reproductive care curtailed are also the states being flooded with anti-transgender executive orders and legislation,” Vice News's Neda Toloui-Semnani reports.

Hot on the right

Even the gun industry knew we would end up here

“Last week’s Buffalo murders are the byproduct of a gun industry business model designed to profit from increasing hatred, fear, and conspiracy,” Ryan Busse writes for the Bulwark.

“How do I know? Because for years I was a senior executive in the firearms industry.”

“Today the industry is all in on any pro-gun influencer, especially if they spout hateful, racist, or misogynistic rhetoric. People like Ted Nugent and Sebastian Gorka are received as heroes at gun industry trade shows. Instigators like Alex Jones are discussed in hushed tones as if they are deities. Even after fomenting insurrection, Donald Trump is welcomed as the main draw of the NRA convention and most gun companies eagerly line up to court the resulting frenzied masses.”

Today in Washington

Biden will sign an executive order on police policy at 4 p.m. Vice President Harris will also attend.

In closing

‘In retrospect’

A quote I think about regularly, and an op-Ed (from 2015): https://t.co/Rz7i6CUVeC pic.twitter.com/16qiCV2Cay — Mariana Alfaro (@marianaa_alfaro) May 24, 2022

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

