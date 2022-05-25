Placeholder while article actions load

The leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization revealed that the court may be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade’s guarantee of abortion rights after nearly 50 years. With abortion rights under threat, U.S. reproductive-rights activists want to galvanize active and visible public support. This may not seem like a challenge, as most Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, according to most polls, like the Public Religion Research Institute’s March 2022 American Values Atlas.

Nevertheless, many Republican-controlled state legislatures are passing restrictions on abortion, and many Republican members of Congress would like to pass a national abortion ban. How can reproductive-rights advocates respond?

Our research, with Kylee Britzman and Matthew Hibbing, suggests that men can help build support for women’s rights, particularly by persuading the hard-to-reach. While abortion is generally considered a women’s issue, men are not far behind women in their support. The PRRI poll finds that 64 percent of women oppose overturning Roe v. Wade while 59 percent of men do, just a 5 percentage point difference. Our research suggests that these similar levels of support mean that movement activists could bring in more supporters.

How we did our research

When social movements attempt to reach the public, they face at least two potential barriers. First, the message has to reach them — and, second, it has to persuade them.

To understand how this might work in building support for women’s rights, we recruited a 1,000-person sample through Qualtrics’ online opt-in panel in January 2019, using quotas to achieve a sample representative of the U.S. population on age, gender, race, education, and income. Respondents first provided information about their demographics and political views.

Next, we told subjects we were interested in their opinions on the MeToo movement. One-fifth of participants proceeded directly to answering questions about the movement. Another one-fifth were randomly assigned to read a statement attributed to “Joan,” a young White woman shown in a picture, about the importance of MeToo and the need for gender equality. The remaining three-fifths of participants were given a choice: Before telling us their opinions, they could choose to read what “Joan” had to say.

If they chose not to hear from “Joan,” they were then randomly assigned to one of three groups. One group read no further information on any subject. A second group saw the same statement, but attributed to a different young White woman named “Jane.” A third group saw a picture of a young White man, “John,” and the same statement.

We then asked three questions designed to measure their support for the MeToo movement, such as, “The MeToo movement can sometimes go too far” and “#MeToo helps raise awareness about sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.” Using a statistical technique called principal components analysis, we combined people's responses to these questions into a single measure, where higher values mean greater support for the MeToo movement.

Americans who don’t want to hear from a woman are a bit more open to men

Two-thirds of our respondents (67 percent) chose to listen to a woman delivering a message about MeToo, while roughly a third chose not to (33 percent). Generally, when people read a positive message about MeToo, they responded with increased support for the movement.

However, those who did not want to hear from the young woman responded differently than the average. They tended to have lower incomes, less education, and less familiarity with the MeToo movement. Although men and women chose to listen to a woman at similar rates, men who avoided a woman’s message demonstrated a pattern of backlash. When those men read a MeToo message from a different woman, their support for MeToo decreased by about half a standard deviation — a change roughly equivalent to a 10 to 15 point decrease on the 0-100 scale of the individual survey questions. The opposite happened to the men who had declined to hear from a woman but read the same message from a man: Their support increased by half a standard deviation (or a 10 to 15 point increase on a 100-point scale) relative to the control group.

Some men could only hear a message about women’s rights if delivered by a man. If more men speak up for women’s rights, they can help overcome some of the backlash against women who do.

Is abortion different?

Would we find the same results about abortion — an issue on which many Americans’ attitudes have hardened into place over decades? That might be more difficult, but not impossible.

In the figure below, we present data from the Cooperative Congressional Election Study 2010-2014 panel survey fielded by YouGov, which asked the same individuals about their abortion attitudes in 2010, 2012, and 2014. The bars show the average percentage supporting a position each year while the streams between bars trace peoples’ attitudes over time. While the percentage supporting each position remains stable, about one-third of individuals change their position at least once. To be sure, while some become more permissive, others become more restrictive.

Reproductive-rights advocates may wish to consider how they can move persuadable individuals to support their goals. Although the message matters, our research suggests that messengers matter, too. Americans tend to avoid talking about abortion. However, people who personally know someone who has had an abortion are more likely to support keeping abortion legal in all or most cases. Adding men’s voices to the chorus of support for reproductive rights can help this message reach skeptics who may be less receptive to arguments coming from women.

In other words, as the antiabortion movement has used women to make that case to the public, the reproductive-rights movement can similarly deploy men to make the case for legal abortion. For instance, in 2020, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) talked publicly about his ex-wife’s lifesaving abortion. Individual men can tell similar stories in social interactions as well.

Although no two movements are identical, men may be able to help reach those who may not listen to women pushing for their rights, whether around sexual assault and harassment or reproductive justice.

Tarah Williams (@tarahwilliams01) is an assistant professor of political science at Allegheny College and a public fellow at the Public Religion Research Institute.

Paul Testa (@ProfPaulTesta) is an assistant professor of political science at Brown University.

