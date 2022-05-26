What can be done to end gun violence? Ask Post reporters your questions.

Two mass shootings have rocked America in as many weeks.
President Biden, who again urged action this week, has played a central role in many of those unsuccessful efforts, first as vice president under President Barack Obama and now as president.
What questions do you have about gun-control legislation in the United States? Four Washington Post reporters will answer them at 1 p.m. Eastern on May 31:
- John Woodrow Cox, an enterprise reporter who has focused on the impact of gun violence on children. Cox is also the author of a book on the subject, “Children Under Fire: An American Crisis.”
- Steven Rich, an investigative database editor who has covered school shootings for several years.
- Seung Min Kim, a White House reporter who covers the Biden administration’s relationship with Capitol Hill.
- Amber Phillips, a reporter who specializes in explainers on what’s happening in politics.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:
Sign up for The 7, a weekday newsletter briefing that will catch up on the most important and interesting stories from The Post in three minutes or less.
Aviva Loeb, an editor on The Post’s audience team, and Olivia McCormack, a news aide, produced this Q&A.