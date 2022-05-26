What can be done to end gun violence? Ask Post reporters your questions.

Placeholder while article actions load

Two mass shootings have rocked America in as many weeks. In the nearly decade-long stretch between the Sandy Hook school shooting and the rampages in Buffalo and Uvalde, Tex., this month, congressional efforts to change gun policies in any significant way have repeatedly failed, despite lawmakers occasionally commencing gun-control discussions anew in the wake of particularly harrowing gun tragedies.

President Biden, who again urged action this week, has played a central role in many of those unsuccessful efforts, first as vice president under President Barack Obama and now as president.

What questions do you have about gun-control legislation in the United States? Four Washington Post reporters will answer them at 1 p.m. Eastern on May 31:

