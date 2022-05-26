Post Politics Now Senate Republicans poised to block bill intended to combat domestic terrorism

The executive order has direct effect only on federal officers and agents. … But there are about five times as many local police officers and sheriffs deputies nationwide as federal agents, and the president doesn’t have authority over them. And it was local, not federal, police officers in Minneapolis, Louisville and Atlanta whose widely publicized actions in 2020 sparked the nationwide call for police reform.

Still, local police officials say they have already implemented most of the reforms being ordered by Biden federally, though some community activists say the pace of change hasn’t been fast enough. And two of the key contributors to the Biden order, the leaders of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), said the Biden reforms were largely based on changes already enacted at the local level.