The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Senate Republicans poised to block bill intended to combat domestic terrorism

Key updates
Analysis: What Mo Brooks’s rise to runoff in Alabama says about gun politics
On our radar: What’s different about the Kemp-Abrams matchup in Ga. this time
The latest: Oklahoma now has strictest abortion prohibition in country
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) at a news conference Tuesday in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated May 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT|Published May 26, 2022 at 7:14 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Today, before the Senate leaves town for a Memorial Day recess, Republicans are poised to block legislation intended to combat domestic terrorism. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing a vote to advance a House-passed bill that would set up domestic terrorism offices across three federal agencies. Republicans argue the bill, spurred by alarm over the rise in incidents of homegrown violent extremism, is unnecessary and that Democrats are trying to score political points.

View live politics updates

President Biden has no public events on his schedule Thursday. He said Wednesday that he will soon travel to Uvalde, Tex., to meet families of the children killed in the mass shooting there. Meanwhile, counting continues in the Democratic House primary elections for Texas’s 28th District — which were held Tuesday — and Oregon’s 5th District — held over a week ago.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:30 a.m. Eastern: Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf testifies before a Senate committee on the baby formula shortage. Watch live here.
  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern: The Senate votes on whether to advance the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a briefing for reporters. Watch live here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space, and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...