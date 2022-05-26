Post Politics Now Senate Republicans poised to block bill intended to combat domestic terrorism

Today, before the Senate leaves town for a Memorial Day recess, Republicans are poised to block legislation intended to combat domestic terrorism. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing a vote to advance a House-passed bill that would set up domestic terrorism offices across three federal agencies. Republicans argue the bill, spurred by alarm over the rise in incidents of homegrown violent extremism, is unnecessary and that Democrats are trying to score political points.
President Biden has no public events on his schedule Thursday. He said Wednesday that he will soon travel to Uvalde, Tex., to meet families of the children killed in the mass shooting there. Meanwhile, counting continues in the Democratic House primary elections for Texas’s 28th District — which were held Tuesday — and Oregon’s 5th District — held over a week ago.
Many Republicans reacting to the massacre of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Tex., continue to focus on making mental health the issue behind the killings as they reject Democrats’ calls for new gun-control measures.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said during a news conference that local law enforcement officials told him, “We have a problem with mental health illness in this community.”
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.), who represents Uvalde, said on Fox News, “The root of a lot of these issues is mental health.”
Writing in The Early 202, The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer write that mental health advocates pushed back:
They said the Republican argument is misguided and stigmatizes people with mental illness.“There’s often a conversation that people with mental illness are violent and that’s not the case,” Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer at the National Alliance of Mental Illness, told The Early. “A person with mental illness is more likely to be a victim of violence than a perpetrator of violence.”
You can read the full analysis here.
The House passed the bill last week largely along party lines in the wake of the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo. Eleven of the 13 people shot were Black, and authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism.
The measure was approved on a 222-to-203 vote. One Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), joined all Democrats present in voting “yes.”
As our colleagues Felicia Sonmez, Mariana Alfaro and Leigh Ann Caldwell noted last week, a Washington Post analysis last year of data compiled by the Center for Strategic and International Studies showed that domestic terrorism incidents have surged to new highs, predominantly because of a rise in white supremacist, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremism on the far right.
Rep. Mo Brooks (R), the onetime front-runner in the Alabama Senate race, had been counted out two months ago after former president Donald Trump revoked his endorsement. But on Tuesday, Brooks surged into second place in the state’s Republican primary and advanced to a runoff next month to determine the GOP nominee.
Now, with turnout likely to be much less in the runoff, some Republicans say Brooks has a real chance.
The Post’s Paul Kane explores how the politics of guns has factored into the race and what it says about Republican politics more broadly. Paul writes:
Brooks finished with 29 percent in the initial primary ballot, as first-time candidate Mike Durant, a businessman and former Army pilot who once embraced the idea of disarming Americans living in cities, sunk to 23 percent. Katie Britt, a former top aide to retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R), finished with 45 percent and will square off against Brooks in a June 21 runoff election. …The rise, fall and semi-rise of Brooks encapsulates the power that gun rights hold inside Republican politics, particularly in deep-red Southern and Western states and despite national polling showing overwhelming support for some restrictions on gun ownership.
You can read Paul’s full analysis here.
After Tuesday’s primaries, the names on the gubernatorial ballot in Georgia in November will be the same as four years ago: Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.
But the political landscape has shifted significantly since 2018, when Abrams narrowly lost to Kemp, The Post’s Annie Linskey and Josh Dawsey report. They write:
Abrams has long sought this rematch, refusing some pleas to run for the Senate in 2020 and building a reputation as a leading advocate for voting rights.But the anti-Trump fervor that buoyed Democrats in the last midterm election and nearly lifted Abrams to the governor’s mansion has faded. This time, it’s Republicans who are eager to register their displeasure with President Biden’s policies.
Annie and Josh also note that Kemp has proved to be a savvy politician during his time in office. The governor and his allies have focused on Abrams extensively in recent weeks, and they are seeking to sharpen the contrast between them in the wake of Tuesday’s primary.
On the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at improving accountability in policing after months of inaction by Congress, which has considered far more sweeping reforms.
The order authorizes the formation of a national accreditation system for police departments, and it will create a national database of federal officers who have disciplinary records or face substantiated misconduct complaints. Federal law enforcement agencies also will be required to update their use-of-force policies to emphasize de-\escalation.
But the scope of the order is limited by Biden’s powers, as our colleagues Tom Jackman and Peter Hermann detail. They write:
The executive order has direct effect only on federal officers and agents. … But there are about five times as many local police officers and sheriffs deputies nationwide as federal agents, and the president doesn’t have authority over them. And it was local, not federal, police officers in Minneapolis, Louisville and Atlanta whose widely publicized actions in 2020 sparked the nationwide call for police reform.Still, local police officials say they have already implemented most of the reforms being ordered by Biden federally, though some community activists say the pace of change hasn’t been fast enough. And two of the key contributors to the Biden order, the leaders of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), said the Biden reforms were largely based on changes already enacted at the local level.
You can read Tom and Peter’s story here.
Amid the rapidly changing national landscape for abortion, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed the strictest prohibition in the country into law on Wednesday while the nation awaits a Supreme Court ruling on the fate of Roe v. Wade.
The measure would ban abortions from the moment of “fertilization,” effectively prohibiting almost all abortions in the state, our colleagues Amy B Wang, Felicia Sonmez, Caroline Kitchener and Mariana Alfaro report.
They write:
Millions of people nationally will now face the prospect of traveling hundreds of miles to undergo the procedure in the face of multiple states imposing severe limits. Oklahoma had been a refuge for some women from neighboring Texas, where a six-week ban went into effect last year.“I promised Oklahomans that as governor I would sign every piece of pro-life legislation that came across my desk and I am proud to keep that promise today,” Stitt said in a statement Wednesday.The governor said that he and “the majority of Oklahomans” believe that “life begins at conception,” and thus it is their responsibility to “do everything we can to protect that baby’s life and the life of the mother.”
The divide in the Republican Party over whether to cling to former president Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 elections is on display in numerous places, in numerous ways.
In Wisconsin, a former Republican lawmaker resigned from his seat on the state’s bipartisan election commission Wednesday, announcing that his acceptance of the truth that Trump did not win the presidential election has made him an ineffective representative of his party on the board.
The Posts’s Rosalind S. Helderman reports that Dean Knudson, as a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, led the legislative push to create the six-member panel, which issues guidance to local county clerks and helps administer the state’s local and federal elections. She writes:
But he told his colleagues at a public meeting Wednesday that his refusal to spread falsehoods about the election had caused him to be branded a RINO — a “Republican in Name Only” — after a lifetime of conservative activism.“Two of my core values are to practice service above self and to display personal integrity,” he said. “To me, that integrity demands acknowledging the truth, even when the truth is painful. In this case, the painful truth is that President Trump lost the election in 2020. He lost the election in Wisconsin in 2020. And the loss was not due to election fraud.”