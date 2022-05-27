Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! As a quick scheduling note, the newsletter won't publish on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. We'll be back in your inbox on Tuesday. But first: Democrats set to blow past deadline for climate deal, but clean energy tax credits show signs of life Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Congressional Democrats are set to overshoot a self-imposed deadline on Monday for striking a deal on the biggest climate change legislation in the nation’s history.

Climate advocates have called on Democratic leadership to secure an agreement on President Biden's stalled Build Back Better bill before Memorial Day, when the politics of the looming midterm elections could thwart any legislative progress.

But Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), one of Congress's most vocal climate hawks, acknowledged on Thursday that the real deadline is Sept. 30, when the fiscal 2022 budget resolution underpinning the Build Back Better bill expires.

Advertisement

“Sept. 30, for sure, because that's when the reconciliation measure expires, and likely before the August recess,” Whitehouse said when asked about the timeline for reaching a handshake agreement with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the lawmaker who, along with Republicans, tanked negotiations over the spending bill in December.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), for his part, pushed back on the premise that deadlines are helpful for the deliberations.

“I don't think it's particularly constructive, the deadlines,” Heinrich told The Climate 202. “What's usually constructive is member-to-member negotiations.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) met with Manchin on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the budget reconciliation bill, an individual familiar with the matter told The Climate 202. Talks are continuing, according to the individual, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private discussion.

Clean energy tax credits, methane fee

At the same time, key Senate Democrats projected optimism on Thursday that the party could reach consensus on two central climate provisions in the Build Back Better bill by the August recess.

Advertisement

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said he has spoken with Manchin about the measure's $325 billion package of clean energy tax credits, which take a technology-neutral approach that seems to appeal to the centrist holdout.

“I never get into my conversations with members, but [Manchin] and I have spoken many times,” Wyden told reporters. “And the issue of technology neutrality … brings both sides together.”

The Senate Finance Committee last year passed Wyden's Clean Energy for America Act, which would consolidate more than 40 energy incentives into three technology-neutral credits for clean energy, clean transportation and energy efficiency.

Manchin previously killed the Clean Electricity Performance Program in Democrats' budget reconciliation bill, saying it could accelerate the retirement of coal and natural gas plants. But the tax credits could be more palatable to Manchin because their technology-neutral approach doesn't favor renewable energy over fossil fuels — and it leaves the door open for carbon capture technology.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Senate Environment and Public Works Chair Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) reiterated on Thursday that he has reached a “compromise” with Manchin and other stakeholders on the fee on emissions of methane, a potent planet-warming gas.

“A great deal of work has been done to find common ground — Democrat, Republican, and also with the industry and the environmental community,” Carper said. “I think we have, for all intents and purposes, a very good compromise. I think we're ready to go.”

Hitting the brakes on EV credits?

Despite broad support for the clean energy tax credits within the Democratic caucus, Manchin has continued to raise concern about providing incentives to Americans who purchase electric vehicles.

“I have a hard time with EVs right now,” Manchin told reporters Wednesday after emerging from one of his bipartisan energy meetings, which have so far shown few signs of progress.

Advertisement

Still, the senator from West Virginia acknowledged that two American car companies — Tesla and General Motors — have already sold 200,000 eligible EVs in the United States, disqualifying themselves from any additional tax credits. If Congress does not act, the situation will benefit foreign automakers over domestic manufacturers.

“I don't think that's our intent,” Manchin said. “We want it to be in North America. Here, in this continent.”

Climate in the courts

Supreme Court allows Biden's higher social cost of carbon — for now

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will, for now, allow the Biden administration to use a higher estimate for the societal cost of rising greenhouse gas emissions when federal agencies write regulations, The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes and Anna Phillips report.

Advertisement

In a one-sentence order without comment or noted dissent, the justices turned aside a request from Louisiana and other Republican-led states to prevent federal agencies from using the administration's higher climate metric, known as the social cost of carbon. The metric is used to inform a variety of consequential actions, including new permits for oil and gas drilling.

Louisiana’s lawyers called the estimates “a power grab designed to manipulate America’s entire federal regulatory apparatus.” But Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar told the Supreme Court that states should not be able to sue before an agency has even finalized a rule using the new estimates, adding that the litigation had upended planned infrastructure spending.

On the Hill

Six Democrats urge Biden to support Commerce’s solar probe

Six Democrats sent a letter to President Biden on Thursday voicing support for the Commerce Department’s investigation into whether solar panels assembled in four Southeast Asian countries — Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam — are circumventing rules intended to block solar imports from China.

Advertisement

“These laws are designed to ensure that American manufacturers and producers can compete on a level playing field, free from unfair trade practices,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter, led by Sens. Sherrod Brown (Ohio) and Robert P. Casey Jr. (Pa.), along with Rep. Marcy Kaptur (Ohio).

The letter comes after other Democrats have called on the administration to expedite Commerce’s probe, warning that it is undermining Biden’s clean energy goals and imperiling domestic solar projects.

In an impassioned speech Tuesday on the Senate floor, Sen. Jacky Rosen (Nev.) said the investigation “has thrown the entire solar industry into uncertainty and it’s threatening jobs, it’s setting us back on our clean energy goals.”

Thursday’s letter was also signed by Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), who faces a tough Senate race against Donald Trump-backed GOP hopeful J.D. Vance in Ohio, a major manufacturing state.

Agency alert

Scott Pruitt ‘endangered public safety’ by asking drivers to speed, report says

Scott Pruitt, who ran the Environmental Protection Agency under Donald Trump, “endangered public safety” by repeatedly ordering his federal security officers to drive at high speeds with sirens blaring because he was running late, according to a federal report released Thursday, Eric Lipton reports for the New York Times.

Advertisement

For example, during a 2017 trip to pick up Pruitt's dry cleaning, a special agent drove in the wrong direction into oncoming traffic, with sirens and emergency lights on, because Pruitt was late to an agency meeting, according to the report by the EPA's criminal enforcement division.

Pruitt, who resigned in 2018 under a cloud of ethics scandals, is now running for Senate in Oklahoma as a Republican. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Interior proposes first-ever offshore wind lease sale in California

The Interior Department on Thursday released a proposed sale notice for offshore wind leases off California, paving the way for the first offshore wind auction on the West Coast.

The proposed sale notice includes five lease areas that encompass more than 373,000 acres and could support more than 4.5 gigawatts of offshore wind energy — enough to power more than 1.5 million homes.

Advertisement

“Today, we are taking another step toward unlocking the immense potential of offshore wind energy off our nation’s west coast to help combat the effects of climate change while creating good-paying jobs,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement Thursday.

Pressure points

White House eyes reopening old refineries to ease oil prices

The Biden administration is reaching out to the oil industry to ask about restarting idled refineries, marking the White House’s latest effort to address rising gasoline prices ahead of the midterm elections, Ari Natter reports for Bloomberg News.

According to a person familiar with the matter, members of the National Economic Council and other officials have asked oil and gas industry representatives about factors that led some refining operations to close and whether there are any plans to reopen.

However, no direct requests to restart operations have been made, according to the person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the moves.

International climate

G-7 ministers may pledge to phase out coal, public finance for fossil fuels

Climate ministers from the Group of Seven economic powers are expected to release a statement Friday that would commit to phasing out coal power by 2030 and achieving a net-zero electricity sector by 2035, according to a draft obtained by Reuters's Kate Abnett.

“We commit to phase out domestic unabated coal power generation and non-industrial coal-powered heat generation aiming at the year 2030,” the draft of the meeting communique said. “Unabated” refers to power plants that are not equipped with carbon capture technology.

Meanwhile, the climate advocacy group Oil Change International said it expected the communique to call for ending public finance for fossil fuels by the end of this year. A similar commitment was made by 39 countries and institutions at the COP26 United Nations climate summit in Scotland last fall.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Now let me help you down from that tree. pic.twitter.com/ZTzhF2Udad — explore.org (@exploreorg) May 25, 2022

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article