Good morning, Early Birds! Tips? Grilling recipes? earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today’s edition … Scoop: Cruz, GOP lawmakers last year called sanctions on Russia ammunitions ‘attempt at gun control’ … The Post's Tyler Pager, Danielle Douglas-Gabriel and Jeff Stein scoop that the latest White House plan would forgive $10,000 in student debt per borrower … The Post's Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey report that as the Jan. 6 committee eyes witnesses, it is unlikely to focus on Ginni Thomas … but first …

On the Hill

Democrats slam Republicans for attending NRA conference in wake of shooting

The largest gathering of gunowners, gun dealers and manufacturers will take place in Houston over the Memorial Day weekend beginning on Friday — three days after a community 275 miles away was gutted by gun violence.

The gathering and the politicians who are speaking at it are coming under fire from Democrats and gun control advocates for moving forward with the event in the wake of the killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott an “absolute fraud” for trying to console a hurting community while still planning to attend the gun group's event. “Gov. Abbott, will you ask your MAGA buddies and your NRA pals to put aside their agendas and think about someone other than themselves?” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Abbott's office said Thursday evening that the governor would address the gathering via a prerecorded video and would not attend in person because he would be taking part in a news conference in Uvalde Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News. Former president Donald Trump confirmed on his social media site Truth Social that he will still attend. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), while in Uvalde, told a local CBS reporter he's going to attend because Democrats and the press are “trying to demonize law-abiding gun owners, try to demonize the NRA.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) was supposed to speak but his office said a scheduling conflict arose and he told the NRA before the shooting in Uvalde he would not be able to make it.

“The NRA has no shame,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told The Early. “I don't need to comment on everybody's behavior but I wouldn't be able to look myself in the mirror and go to something like that.”

There have been calls for the NRA to cancel their conference but the organization uses it as a way to boost membership, engage enthusiasts and raise money — all of which are necessary for the group's survival at a time when it has been severely weakened by lawsuits, infighting and the gaining popularity of more hard line gun rights groups.

Our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf and Carol D. Leonnig report how Republicans' continued opposition to even minor changes to gun laws following mass shootings underscores that the movement the NRA helped start is thriving despite the group's diminished influence due to internal disarray in recent years.

“For GOP voters and lawmakers, gun rights have become a central culture-war issue animating their movement. Arguments that once centered on hunting and rural traditions have turned into bitter battles over identity, with no need for a giant lobbying group like the NRA to stoke the flames,” they write.

Republican reaction

The NRA considered canceling its convention in Denver after the Columbine High School shooting in a Denver suburb in April 1999. The NRA did scale back its meeting from three days to one but vowed not to be silenced, The Washington Post reported at the time.

We asked several Republican senators about the NRA conference this weekend and if it was appropriate to hold it right now.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told The Early he thinks “it would be a mistake” for the NRA to cancel its convention. “The NRA is, not responsible for what happened this week and not having a convention might suggest they thought they were,” he said.

Blunt and other Republican senators, including John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), said that it's a personal decision for Cruz, Trump and Abbott to attend. Braun said it would be “a hard thing for me.”

Democrats are using the convention and Republican participation as a way to try to blame and shame Republicans. A group of Texas Democrats, including Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Tex.) are holding a news conference Friday in Houston.

Rep. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), who lived in Colorado during Columbine and later became Denver's mayor and then governor of the state, said with sarcasm in his voice, that the NRA should use the conference to announce the support of gun control legislation.

“Why wouldn't anyone who's buying a gun want to make sure that everyone else buying a gun is safe?” he said seriously.

We asked the NRA if it's going to alter its agenda or address Uvalde but haven't received a response. In a statement on its website, the NRA said: “As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

The Senate Heads Home

The Senate left town for its Memorial Day recess without addressing the latest spate of mass shootings. Republicans blocked the Preventing Domestic Terrorism bill, which gained momentum after the Tops grocery store shooting in Buffalo.

But a group of bipartisan lawmakers are vowing to keep working on gun legislation. Discussions are revolving around stronger red flag laws, enhanced background checks, increased security for schools and incentives for states to implement stronger gun checks.

The group of senators who met on Thursday, included Democrats Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.V), Chris Murphy (Conn.), Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), Martin Heinrich (N.M.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.), Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and John Cassidy (La.), who joined by phone, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

A week away from Washington and in their districts can directly influence the chances of and the direction of any potential legislation, depending on what sort of pressure lawmakers hear from their voters, local interest groups and local officials.

The latest reporting from The Post on the Uvalde school shooting

President Biden will travel to Texas on Sunday to meet with victims’ families and criticism of law enforcement’s response is mounting after state authorities revised their account of this week’s massacre at an elementary school.

Scoop: Cruz, GOP lawmakers last year called sanctions on Russian ammunitions ‘attempt at gun control’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and more than two dozen House Republicans asked the Biden administration in September to lift sanctions on ammunitions imported from Russia, according to a letter obtained by The Early.

The group sent a letter dated Sept. 3 to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen accusing the administration of using the sanctions as a means to enact gun control measures and arguing that it would exacerbate a shortage of ammunition.

“Wholesalers, retailers, small businesses, gun owners, and shooting sportsmen rely on ammunition imported from Russia and are rightfully concerned that this is an attempt at gun control,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

It was sent in response to sanctions imposed on Russia for the 2020 poisoning of Aleksey Navalny, a political foe of President Vladimir Putin, with the nerve agent Novichok.

“Your attempt at circumventing Congress and enacting gun control will not go unchecked,” the lawmakers wrote.

Two weeks before the letter was sent, the lobbying arm of the NRA wrote about the sanctions, calling it an “overreach” and “crusade against law-abiding gun owners” by the Biden administration. The letter mirrors the same points the NRA made in its article. The organization wrote that it is exploring all of its legislative, legal and policy options to block the policy.

Cruz and Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) led the letter. It was also signed by Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (D-Colo.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.) Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and nearly two dozen other GOP lawmakers. It says that Russian ammunition consists of less than 1 percent of Russia's exports and have a “negligible effect” on Putin.

Cruz has been an outspoken critic of the administration in the lead up and its handling of Russia both before and after it's invasion of Ukraine, saying it must impose “devastating sanctions against Putin's interests.”

Cruz's office did not respond to requests for comment.

At the White House

Latest White House plan would forgive $10,000 in student debt per borrower

The Post's Tyler Pager, Danielle Douglas-Gabriel and Jeff Stein with the scoop:

"White House officials are currently planning to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower, after months of internal deliberations over how to structure loan forgiveness for tens of millions of Americans, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

President Biden had hoped to make the announcement as soon as this weekend at the University of Delaware commencement, the people said, but that timing has changed after the massacre Tuesday in Texas.

The White House’s latest plans called for limiting debt forgiveness to Americans who earned less than $150,000 in the previous year, or less than $300,000 for married couples filing jointly, two of the people said."

Expect this to be a big issue on the campaign trail.

"The decision will also ignite new fights between Democrats and Republicans over federal spending and could prove a defining issue on the campaign trail, as GOP lawmakers have already said the idea amounts to wasteful spending that primarily benefits affluent college-educated professionals," Tyler, Danielle and Jeff write.

On the Hill

Jan. 6 committee eyes witnesses, but Ginni Thomas unlikely to be focus

The Post's Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey with the latest on the Jan. 6 committee:

“The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has started contacting witnesses to appear before the American public during its hearings in June — and it is interested in hearing from officials from the Trump White House, Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence’s team …

Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas, however, is unlikely to be a part of the committee’s final push.

Even as the evidence detailing her involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election mounts and scrutiny of individuals linked to the alternate elector plan has ramped up, the committee is unlikely to add the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the list of individuals it has attempted to question.”

The Media

What we’re reading:

Viral

The Yankees' twitter account cited facts about gun violence during last night's game:

Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, and more than 200 are shot and injured. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 26, 2022

When an assault weapon is used in a mass shooting, it results in six times as many people shot than when other guns are used. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 27, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

