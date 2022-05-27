Kurt Schrader loses primary in Oregon’s 5th District

Placeholder while article actions load

More than a week after voters went to the polls, incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader fell to Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the Democratic primary for the Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. Election results in the race were delayed after blurry bar codes were rejected by vote-counting machines. McLeod-Skinner, a lawyer and natural resource consultant, will go on to face Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer in the general election, according to the Associated Press.

Schrader was endorsed by President Biden for an eighth term while McLeod-Skinner, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018 as the Democratic nominee in Oregon’s 2nd District, had the backing of several of the party’s more-liberal voices, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

“This is a David and Goliath moment,” said Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party — to which McLeod-Skinner belongs. “This win proves that voters are hungry for leaders who will fight for working families, not billionaires and big pharma.”

Schrader is the fourth incumbent to lose in this election cycle, following Reps. David B. McKinley (R-W.Va.) Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) and Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.).

Dan Conston, president of the Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC, says it likes Chavez-Deremer’s chances against McLeod-Skinner.

“Democrats ate their own,” he said. “And now a standout Republican candidate will face off against a far-too liberal activist in Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

The race was one of the country’s most closely watched Democratic primaries given that it was the first to earn Biden’s endorsement — but also because the president felt the need to back an incumbent with an uneven track record for supporting his agenda.

“We don’t always agree, but when it has mattered most, Kurt has been there for me,” he said last month of Schrader, who initially voted against the American Rescue Plan before eventually backing the legislation. “And in doing so, he has helped to pass much of my agenda into law — making a huge difference in the lives of the Oregonians he represents and all of America.”

