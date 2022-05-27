Post Politics Now Biden to address Naval Academy graduates; Trump to speak at NRA convention

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Biden to address Naval Academy graduates; Trump to speak at NRA convention

On our radar: Trump NRA speech in Houston to be closely watched after Uvalde massacre
On our radar: A Biden plan for forgiving student debt is emerging
Noted: Owners of rifle maker in Texas massacre are deep-pocketed GOP donors
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington on May 17. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated May 27, 2022 at 7:49 a.m. EDT|Published May 27, 2022 at 7:10 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden is scheduled to address the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., while former president Donald Trump plans to speak at a National Rifle Association convention in Houston, just a four hours’ drive from the site of the school massacre this week in Uvalde, Tex., that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The dueling appearances, in very different settings, offer a reminder of the 2020 presidential contest and a preview of a possible 2024 rematch. The current commander in chief is scheduled to give another commencement address Saturday at the University of Delaware, his alma mater, before traveling Sunday to Uvalde to meet with families of those who were killed.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: Biden addresses the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and others address the NRA convention in Houston. Watch live here.

