Post Politics Now Biden to address Naval Academy graduates; Trump to speak at NRA convention

Today, President Biden is scheduled to address the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., while former president Donald Trump plans to speak at a National Rifle Association convention in Houston, just a four hours’ drive from the site of the school massacre this week in Uvalde, Tex., that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
The dueling appearances, in very different settings, offer a reminder of the 2020 presidential contest and a preview of a possible 2024 rematch. The current commander in chief is scheduled to give another commencement address Saturday at the University of Delaware, his alma mater, before traveling Sunday to Uvalde to meet with families of those who were killed.
Analysis: Democrats lambaste GOP politicians attending NRA convention
The National Rifle Association gathering in Houston and the politicians who are speaking at it are drawing heavy criticism from Democrats and gun control advocates for moving forward with the event in the wake of the killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Tex.
Writing The Early 202, The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer report that former president Donald Trump confirmed on his social media site Truth Social that he will still attend. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), while in Uvalde, told a local CBS reporter he’s going to attend because Democrats and the media are “trying to demonize law-abiding gun owners, try to demonize the NRA.”
Democrats are not impressed. Our colleagues write:
“The NRA has no shame,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told The Early. “I don't need to comment on everybody's behavior but I wouldn't be able to look myself in the mirror and go to something like that.”There have been calls for the NRA to cancel their conference but the organization uses it as a way to boost membership, engage enthusiasts and raise money — all of which are necessary for the group’s survival at a time when it has been severely weakened by lawsuits, infighting and the gaining popularity of more hard line gun rights groups.
On our radar: Back-to-back commencement addresses by Biden
President Biden has back-to-back commencement addresses planned Friday and Saturday. After delivering remarks to the graduating class at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on Friday, he plans to travel to the University of Delaware, his alma mater, in Newark, Del., on Saturday.
During his long political career, Biden has delivered addresses four times previously to a University of Delaware graduating class, but this will be his first as president. First lady Jill Biden is also a graduate of the school.
White House officials have considered using Saturday’s address to announce a plan for student loan forgiveness, but the timing of the announcement is now unclear in the wake of the school massacre in Texas.
Biden delivered his first commencement address as president last year, speaking to the U.S. Coast Guard’s graduating class in New London, Conn.
On our radar: Trump NRA speech in Houston to be closely watched after Uvalde massacre
Former president Donald Trump is among the speakers scheduled to address an annual convention of the National Rifle Association that opens Friday in Houston, just four hours’ drive from the site of the school shooting in Uvalde, Tex., this week.
Trump’s speech — and those of other Republican politicians who have chosen to stick with planned appearances — will be closely watched for both the policies they advocate and the tone they present in the wake of the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde.
The Post’s Isaac Arnsdorf reports Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) have also both held to plans to address the gathering. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was scheduled to appear but will now present a prerecorded message and be in Uvalde instead. Other slated speakers, Republicans Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, both from Texas, previously pulled out for reasons that spokesmen said were unrelated to the Tuesday massacre at Robb Elementary School.
Issac writes:
The NRA has stayed mostly mum on any changes to the program, releasing a brief statement that pledged “to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure,” suggesting the group will maintain the position it adopted after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., of encouraging more armed personnel in schools.
Guns will not be allowed in the auditorium during Trump’s speech because of Secret Service security requirements, according to the NRA’s website.
On our radar: A Biden plan for forgiving student debt is emerging
After many months of pressure from fellow Democrats, President Biden is nearing an announcement of a plan to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower.
The Post’s Tyler Pager, Danielle Douglas-Gabriel and Jeff Stein, citing three people with knowledge of the matter, report that Biden had hoped to make the announcement as soon as this weekend at the University of Delaware commencement but that the timing has changed after the massacre Tuesday in Texas.
Our colleagues write:
The White House’s latest plans called for limiting debt forgiveness to Americans who earned less than $150,000 in the previous year, or less than $300,000 for married couples filing jointly, two of the people said. It was unclear whether the administration will simultaneously require interest and payments to resume at the end of August, when the current pause is scheduled to lapse.The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deliberations, cautioned that some details of these plans could change before the White House makes the decision official.
Analysis: Behind the rhetoric about the value of gun law
In recent days, President Biden has said that mass shootings went down after Congress passed an assault weapons ban, only to rise sharply after it expired. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has argued that gun violence is actually worse in states such as New York and California that have tougher gun-control laws.
Writing in The Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler says that Democrats and Republicans will forever argue about the effectiveness of gun laws to prevent mass shootings. Glenn writes:
But what does the latest academic research show?The short answer is that many proposed laws probably would not have much impact on curbing the mass shootings that dominate the news. But they could lessen their severity, and might also bring down overall gun violence.
Noted: Owners of rifle maker in Texas massacre are deep-pocketed GOP donors
The owners of Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the rifle apparently used in the massacre of 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., are deep-pocketed Republican donors, giving to candidates and committees, at the federal and state level, aligned against limits on access to assault rifles and other semiautomatic weapons.
The Post’s Isaac Stanley-Becker reports that the owners of the Georgia-based company have donated more than $70,000 directly to GOP candidates for federal office this election cycle, according to a review of filings with the Federal Election Commission. Daniel Defense itself gave $100,000 last year to a PAC backing incumbent Republican senators.
Isaac writes:
The spending by Marvin C. Daniel and his wife, Cindy D. Daniel, illustrates the financial clout of the gun industry, even as political spending by the flagship National Rifle Association has declined in recent years. And it shows how surging gun sales have empowered manufacturers to expand their marketing and political advocacy, experts said.
