Post Politics Now Biden to address Naval Academy graduates; Trump to speak at NRA convention

“The NRA has no shame,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told The Early. “I don't need to comment on everybody's behavior but I wouldn't be able to look myself in the mirror and go to something like that.”

There have been calls for the NRA to cancel their conference but the organization uses it as a way to boost membership, engage enthusiasts and raise money — all of which are necessary for the group’s survival at a time when it has been severely weakened by lawsuits, infighting and the gaining popularity of more hard line gun rights groups.