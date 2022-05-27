As a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, Dean Knudson led the legislative push to create the six-member panel, which issues guidance to local county clerks and helps administer the state’s local and federal elections. But he told his colleagues at a public meeting Wednesday that his refusal to spread falsehoods about the election had caused him to be branded a RINO — a “Republican in Name Only” — after a lifetime of conservative activism.

“Two of my core values are to practice service above self and to display personal integrity,” he said. “To me, that integrity demands acknowledging the truth, even when the truth is painful. In this case, the painful truth is that President Trump lost the election in 2020. He lost the election in Wisconsin in 2020. And the loss was not due to election fraud.”

Knudson said he has been distressed that elected officials and candidates at the highest levels of the GOP have “peddled misinformation and perpetuated falsehoods about the 2020 elections.”

“Now, it’s become clear to me that I cannot be effective in my role of representing Republicans on the commission,” he said.