The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Politics

Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested on DUI charge

By
May 29, 2022 at 4:47 p.m. EDT
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at a reception at the White House on May 16. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Placeholder while article actions load

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was arrested Saturday night on a charge of driving under the influence.

Napa County records show Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday and booked about 4 a.m. Sunday on one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

His bail was set at $5,000, records show. The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

The Napa County Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A representative for Nancy Pelosi’s office said the speaker was not in California during the incident.

“The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said.

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi received an honorary degree from Brown University and delivered the commencement address to the school’s graduating class of 2022.

Loading...