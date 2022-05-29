Biden visits Uvalde, a city in mourning

Placeholder while article actions load

UVALDE, Tex. — President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in this small city of 16,000 on Sunday, as the president shares in the immense grief weighing on the residents, families and officials trying to come to terms with another senseless mass shooting in America. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The visit is the second by Biden in less than two weeks taking him to the epicenter of a mass shooting to comfort families of victims in private and meet with first responders. On May 17, the president and the first lady traveled to Buffalo to grieve with the families of 10 Black people killed at a Tops grocery store by a gunman apparently motivated by racist ideologies.

The Bidens first visited the memorial site at Robb Elementary School, where the 19 children and two teachers were killed on Tuesday. The Bidens carried a bouquet of white roses, which the First Lady laid on the ground near white crosses representing each of the shooting victims. They then linked arms and stared somberly at the flowers and other tributes had placed at the memorial.

The Bidens plan to spend most of the afternoon meeting with victims’ families and survivors of the shooting at Uvalde County Event Center, and meet separately with first responders later in the day, the White House said.

The first couple is also scheduled to attend Mass at Sacred Heart, Uvalde’s only Catholic church. The priest, Eduardo Morales, known as Father Eddie, has tried to comfort the grieving families.

“I thought I’d be okay,” he said, “and I wasn’t.”

Biden does not plan to make formal remarks, and it’s unclear whether he will directly address the questions or anger apparent as details of the slow law enforcement response during the massacre have emerged. Authorities say officers didn’t breach the classroom and kill the gunman — whom they identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos — until more than an hour after he entered the school.

The president’s visit marks the beginning of other official remembrances stretching for nearly two weeks. The first viewing and prayer services will be on Monday for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza ahead of her funeral on Tuesday. Other services for the other 20 victims will be held in a steady stream at least until June 8.

Wang reported from Washington.

