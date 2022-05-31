The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to host New Zealand’s PM, the Fed’s Powell and South Korea’s BTS

Key updates
On our radar: Inflation on the agenda as Biden meets Jerome Powell in the Oval Office
Noted: Biden wants to rebuild the EPA but doesn’t have the money to do it
On our radar: K-pop juggernaut BTS to meet with Biden on Asian hate
President Biden makes his way to a magnolia tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on May 30. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated May 31, 2022 at 8:22 a.m. EDT|Published May 31, 2022 at 7:15 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden will have parade of visitors coming through the Oval Office at the White House: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell and South Korean superstar pop group BTS.

Each visit has a noteworthy angle: New Zealand moved swiftly to change its gun laws after a 2019 mass shooting. Powell and Biden have a shared agenda of taming inflation. And Biden and members of BTS are scheduled to discuss a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination that began in the early stages of the pandemic.

Your daily dashboard

  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Biden meets with Ardern in the Oval Office of the White House.
  • 1:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden meets with Powell in the Oval Office of the White House.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts BTS in the Oval Office of the White House.

