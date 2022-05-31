Post Politics Now Biden to host New Zealand’s PM, the Fed’s Powell and South Korea’s BTS

Today, President Biden will have parade of visitors coming through the Oval Office at the White House: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell and South Korean superstar pop group BTS.
Noted: Visiting New Zealand PM oversaw swift passage of gun measures
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who’s visiting President Biden at the White House on Tuesday, oversaw swift passage of gun control measures in her country after the mass shootings at mosques in the city of Christchurch in 2019, including a ban on military-style semiautomatic weapons.
“We are a very pragmatic people. When we saw something like that happen, everyone said, ‘Never again.’ And so then it was incumbent on us as politicians to respond to that,” Ardern said during an appearance last week on CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
“Now, we have legitimate needs for guns in our country for things like peace control and to protect our biodiversity, but you don’t need a military-style semiautomatic weapon to do that. And so we got rid of that,” Ardern added.
The reforms in New Zealand also included a firearms buyback program.
The White House has billed the visit between Biden and Ardern as an opportunity to advance the U.S.-New Zealand partnership and their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. In a statement last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the meeting would also touch upon “countering terrorism and radicalization to violence both off and online.”
Analysis: Something Senate Democrats could do on their own on guns
It remains unclear whether there are enough Republican votes to cut a deal on new gun restrictions in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex.
But there is one thing Senate Democrats can do on their own to impact the nation’s gun laws: confirm a permanent director to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer write in The Early 202:
President Biden has tapped Steve Dettelbach to lead ATF, the federal agency tasked with enforcing gun laws and prosecuting illicit activity, including gun trafficking. His confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee was last week and he is gaining support among Democrats critical to his quest for confirmation. …All Republicans are expected to oppose Dettelbach with the agency serving as a boogeyman on the right and a director nomination as a litmus test among conservatives for where you stand on gun laws.But with 50 votes and control of the Senate, Democrats have the ability to confirm Dettlebach and a failure to do so would send a stark message to the country that not even the party in favor of gun control measures can muster the votes to act in response to the latest mass shootings that have shaken the country.
You can read the full analysis here.
On our radar: Inflation on the agenda as Biden meets Jerome Powell in the Oval Office
Inflation is expected to be high on the agenda Tuesday as President Biden meets in the Oval Office with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell.
The meeting will be the first since Biden renominated Powell to lead the central bank and the Senate confirmed his nomination for a second term on May 12 by a lopsided bipartisan vote.
In his role, Powell faces the daunting task of slashing the highest inflation in 40 years without sending the country into a recession.
Biden, meanwhile, has called fighting inflation his top domestic priority. The issue is dogging him and fellow Democrats heading into the fall midterm elections.
In an op-ed published Monday by the Wall Street Journal, Biden pledged to “work with anyone — Democrat, Republican, or independent — willing to have an open and honest discussion that delivers real solutions for the American people.”
Prices for just about everything Americans buy — gas, groceries, housing, cars, clothes, even televisions — have spiked in the past two years.
In an advisory, the White House said Biden and Powell would discuss “the state of the American and global economy” more broadly, as well as inflation. Reporters will be permitted in the Oval Office for the start of the meeting, the White House said.
You can read more about how Biden and other officials have responded to inflation here from The Post's Mike Madden and Rachel Siegel.
Noted: Biden wants to rebuild the EPA but doesn't have the money to do it
After years of neglect, President Biden has promised to reinvigorate the EPA as part of his push to tackle climate change and ease the pollution burden placed on poor and minority communities. But the agency’s budgetary woes are preventing the nation’s top pollution regulator from doing its job, in ways large and small, writes The Post’s Dino Grandoni writes.
Per Dino:
The agency’s funding has remained stagnant since his inauguration. Its work is hamstrung by low staffing levels not seen since Ronald Reagan left office.The lack of resources and workers has undercut its ability to inspect facilities, measure contamination, punish violators and write new rules to stem pollution and climate change at a time when scientists say the world needs to act faster to stop runaway global warming.At the beginning of his term, Biden asked Congress for a big boost to the EPA’s budget, from $9.2 billion to $11.2 billion. But the agency ended up getting only a fifth of that additional $2 billion requested by Biden, an increase that does not keep pace with the rapid rate of inflation.
You can read the full story here.
On our radar: K-pop juggernaut BTS to meet with Biden on Asian hate
Members of the superstar South Korean pop group BTS are scheduled to arrive at the White House on Tuesday afternoon for a meeting with President Biden that is expected to focus largely on anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.
The White House announced Sunday that the meeting would be closed to the press, a move that will keep the event from having a paparazzi-like atmosphere.
A spike in anti-Asian hate crimes began early in the pandemic when China was blamed for the outbreak, including by President Donald Trump.
“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world,” the White House said in a statement in announcing the visit.
BTS is the best-selling musical group in South Korean history and has won multiple awards in the United States.
About a year ago, Biden signed legislation that aimed to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels. It also directed the Justice Department to designate a point person to expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and authorized grants to state and local governments to better respond to hate crimes.
Noted: The role James Biden plays in his older brother's life
James Biden has in many ways always been the protector in the Biden family, the one who made sure the machinery ran while his brother soared.
The Post’s Matt Viser takes a deep look at the president’s younger brother in a piece that includes a rare interview and touches on a number of his financial deals, some of which have turned sour, involving Hunter Biden, the president’s son.
Matt writes:
President Biden as recently as late last year referred to James Biden as “my brother Jimmy, who fixes everything.” He has been there for the bad times, comforting family members in distress, visiting the bedside of loved ones, getting them into rehab when needed. He was by his brother’s side at his first wedding, was at the hospital when Beau died, found a neurosurgeon when Joe had a brain aneurysm.He even helped paint Hunter’s law school apartment. When Joe Biden became president, his brother was tasked with redecorating the Oval Office.
In the interview, James Biden said he tries to keep a low profile, and he used more than a few expletives to describe unwelcome attention from Republicans and the media.
You can read Matt's full piece here.
The latest: Biden says he won't give up on 'common sense' gun measures
President Biden told reporters Monday that he would not give up on efforts to achieve “common sense” gun legislation a day after spending nearly four hours visiting with the families of the victims in the Uvalde, Tex., shootings that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
“The folks who were victimized, their families, they spent three hours and 40 minutes with me. They waited all that time. Some came two hours early,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “The pain is palpable. I think a lot of it is unnecessary. I’m going to continue to push.”
Meanwhile, the chairwoman of the House judiciary subcommittee on crime called for hearings on Capitol Hill to give families a chance to tell their stories and to seek ways to prevent mass shootings.
“We will look comprehensively at Uvalde and the incident that occurred last Tuesday,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.), whose Houston-based district is several hours from Uvalde and Robb Elementary School, the site of the shootings. Jackson Lee attended church with the president and first lady Jill Biden in Uvalde on Sunday.
The Post's Ellen Nakashima and Paulina Villegas take a look at the latest pledges from politicians in response to the shootings. You can read their full story here.