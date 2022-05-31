Placeholder while article actions load

The Uvalde, Tex., gunman harassed teen girls online, and the Supreme Court could announce whether it plans to block a Texas social media law as soon as this week.

Democrats put pressure on Silicon Valley to safeguard abortion data

Democratic lawmakers are dialing up calls for tech giants like Apple and Google to protect user data related to abortions amid mounting fears that the anticipated reversal of Roe v. Wade could turn that information into a powerful surveillance tool for law enforcement.

The trend highlights how — without a federal data privacy law in place — Democrats in Washington have limited tools at their disposal to try to prevent tech companies from scooping up and sharing sensitive health information with authorities in GOP-led states.

Instead, they are relying on public pleas and ratcheting up pressure by spotlighting how services offered by Silicon Valley giants may soon be deployed to target those seeking abortions if the landmark Supreme Court decision affirming abortion rights is overturned.

On Friday, a group of five Senate Democrats led by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) urged Apple and Google to ensure that third-party services on their app stores “do not employ data practices that threaten the wellbeing of individuals seeking abortion services.”

If Roe V. Wade is overturned, information about app users' fertility, browser history, and location could become a data trove for those looking to target or intimidate people seeking an abortion. Apple and Google must prohibit apps from sharing this data. https://t.co/Wbv6XUOUn9 — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 30, 2022

That followed a separate letter from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and over 40 congressional Democrats calling on Google to “stop unnecessarily collecting and retaining customer location data” and prevent it from being used to identify people who have had abortions.

“If abortion is made illegal by the far-right Supreme Court and Republican lawmakers, it is inevitable that right-wing prosecutors will obtain legal warrants to hunt down, prosecute and jail women for obtaining critical reproductive health care,” the lawmakers wrote.

Google and Apple did not return requests for comment Monday.

Democrats also are hoping to capitalize on one of their few advantages on the issue: a newly minted 3-to-2 majority at the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces against privacy violations and could help crack down on sweeping collections of health data.

In another letter led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), over a dozen Democrats called on the FTC to say what steps it’s “taking to ensure data brokers are not collecting, buying, or selling sensitive location data that put people, particularly those seeking medical attention, at risk.”

Several of the missives, including the one to the FTC, voiced particular concern about the collection of location data, including on mobile phones, which lawmakers noted “has historically been used to identify individuals.”

The same concerns also have prompted fresh calls for Congress to pass a federal consumer privacy law, which has long eluded lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

“Democrats must swiftly pass a strong national consumer data privacy standard that protects our personal information including pregnancy status and other health data,” Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) said in a statement earlier this month. “We can’t afford to wait.”

Efforts to pass a federal privacy law and to expand the FTC’s resources to police privacy abuses have largely sputtered, however, and so Democrats in Washington are instead looking for answers elsewhere when it comes to safeguarding women’s data.

But their public pressure campaign is likely to face strong political head winds if Roe v. Wade is overturned. With tech companies like Google and Apple likely to be flooded with data requests from officials in GOP states, they'll be forced to choose between complying with those legal requests and risk angering Democrats and likely some of their own employees or users, or decline and face legal and political repercussions from Republican leaders.

To this point, tech companies have largely kept their cards close to the vest about how they might approach abortion-related data requests moving forward, but with lawmakers pressing for answers, they may have to show their hand sooner rather than later.

Our top tabs

Uvalde gunman often threatened teen girls online before massacre

Politicians pleaded for “common sense” gun laws after at least 19 students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex., on May 24. (Video: Hadley Green/The Washington Post, Photo: Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

Salvador Ramos threatened to rape or kidnap girls and young women who he met online before he killed 19 children in an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., Silvia Foster-Frau, Cat Zakrzewski, Naomi Nix and Drew Harwell report. The girls rarely reported Ramos, and one teen who reported him on the Yubo app said nothing came as a result.

“Some also suspected this was just how teen boys talked on the Internet these days — a blend of rage and misogyny so predictable they could barely tell each one apart,” my colleagues write. “One girl, discussing moments when he had been creepy and threatening, said that was just ‘how online is.’”

The girls who spoke with The Post met Ramos on Yubo, an app that has become known as a “Tinder for teens” and mixes elements of live-streaming and social networking apps. A 16-year-old boy who spoke with The Post said he witnessed Ramos “harass girls and threaten them with sexual assault, like rape and kidnapping,” describing the harassment as “frequent.” The teen said he and his friends reported Ramos’s account dozens of times, but they never heard back and the account stayed up.

Yubo spokeswoman Amy Williams wouldn’t say whether Yubo got abuse reports from users who were concerned with what they were seeing from Ramos’s account. “As there is an ongoing and active investigation and because this information concerns a specific individual’s data, we are not legally able to share these details publicly at this time,” she said in an email. Williams wouldn’t say what law blocks the company from commenting.

Privacy policies aren’t working, The Post’s tech columnist argues

Our tech columnist collected all the privacy policies for the apps on his phone. Combined, they ran nearly twice the length of “War and Peace,” far too long for users to seriously read and understand. His conclusion: “We the users shouldn’t be expected to read and consent to privacy policies. Instead, let’s use the law and technology to give us real privacy choices. And there are some very good ideas for how that could happen.” Technology columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler has several suggestions in his latest “We the Users” column:

Companies should stop collecting unnecessary data unless users opt-in. A federal privacy law could move companies in that direction.

Computers should also ask users about their preferences and act “like a butler, interacting with apps and websites on your behalf” while making privacy decisions based on users’ options.

Debate over tech companies and the First Amendment could come to a head this week

Judges across the country are wrestling with “gnarly new questions about just what constitutes free speech, and whose rights are really at stake when lawmakers try to regulate social media feeds,” Will Oremus writes. A recent decision by the 11th Circuit to uphold a lower court’s decision to suspend large swaths of a Florida social media law argued that tech companies’ content moderation decisions and algorithms are “constitutionally protected expressive activity,” notably asserting that content “curation” is itself protected speech.

A bellwether of the debate’s future could come as soon as this week. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether to put a controversial Texas social media law on hold in the coming days. The law would ban large websites from “censoring” user posts based on their views. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to lift an injunction on the law stunned the technology industry this month.

Rant and rave

Our colleague Gerrit De Vynck's profile of cryptocurrency critic Molly White is a must-read. BuzzFeed News's Katie Notopoulos:

It’s honestly so exciting to see someone do something new and vital with a blog (a blog!!). @molly0xFFF has the right touch of being dead serious about what she’s talking about while clearly having fun https://t.co/tGK4U0fKJ2 — We can prove the promise of ape community (@katienotopoulos) May 29, 2022

Apple software engineering manager Ricky Mondello:

Beyond these traits, Molly’s moral clarity is refreshing. When paired with a stylistic voice that captures people’s attention, it’s possible to make a real difference. (Thanks for what you’re doing, @molly0xFFF!) https://t.co/Nq435UkXKY — Ricky Mondello (@rmondello) May 29, 2022

Robin Wigglesworth, the editor of the Financial Times's Alphaville:

Daybook

Lawrence Summers Former treasury secretary discusses antitrust at a Washington Post Live event today at 11 a.m.

The R Street Institute hosts an event on the path forward for a federal privacy law Wednesday at noon.

The Atlantic Council hosts an event on the upcoming election for secretary general of the International Telecommunications Union on Thursday at noon.

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab hosts a two-day summit starting June 6.

