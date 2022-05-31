Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed by DOJ in Jan. 6 probe

Placeholder while article actions load

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Navarro, who was a trade adviser to Trump, revealed the subpoena Tuesday in a lawsuit he filed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the bipartisan House committee investigating the attack.

“On May 26, 2022, two FBI special agents banged loudly on my door in the early morning hours to present me with a fruit of the poisonous tree,” a grand jury subpoena “commanding me to comply with the original … subpoena issued to me by the Committee dated February 9, 10 2022,” Navarro said in the 88-page complaint.

The committee subpoenaed Navarro in February seeking records and testimony from the former trade adviser, who has written and publicly discussed the effort to develop a strategy to delay or overturn certification of the 2020 election.

Navarro responded at the time with a statement rejecting the request and the committee’s legitimacy and blaming Pelosi, among others, for the violence that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. He argued that Trump “has invoked Executive Privilege; and it is not my privilege to waive.”

The House then voted in April to hold Navarro and former White House communications chief Daniel Scavino Jr. in contempt of Congress, leading to criminal referrals to the Justice Department, which has the power to charge the two former officials with misdemeanors that can result in up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

The pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was trying to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election win. The attack resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to about 140 members of law enforcement.

Navarro is among several Trump advisers who have been subpoenaed by the select committee and are seeking to avoid testifying by citing Trump’s claim of executive privilege. The panel has also issued subpoenas to five House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.).

In a February letter accompanying the original subpoena, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the select committee, cited news reports that Navarro “worked with Steve Bannon and others to develop and implement a plan to delay Congress’s certification of, and ultimately change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.”

The letter also cited Navarro’s recent book, in which he detailed a plan he called “The Green Bay Sweep,” which he described as the “last best chance to snatch a stolen election from the Democrats’ jaws of deceit.” The subpoena also described a Navarro report released online that repeated “many claims of purported fraud in the election that have been discredited.”

Navarro said in his lawsuit against Pelosi and the committee that he was directed to testify before a grand jury on June 2 and present “[a]ll documents relating to the subpoena dated February 9, 2022” that he received from the committee, “including but not limited to any communications with formal President Trump and/or his counsel or representative.”

“As demonstrated in this brief, the executive privilege invoked by President Trump is not mine or Joe Biden’s to waive,” Navarro maintained. “Rather, as with the Committee, the U.S. Attorney has constitutional and due process obligations to negotiate my appearance before [the grand jury] not with me but rather with President Trump and his attorneys and I am bound by privilege to fail to comply with this Grand Jury Subpoena absent these negotiations and guidance from President Trump.”

Jacqueline Alemany, Tom Hamburger and Spencer S. Hsu contributed to this report.

