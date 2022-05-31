Placeholder while article actions load

The way Peter Navarro came to the White House under Donald Trump is perhaps unique in American history. During the 2016 campaign, Trump’s aide-de-camp-in-law Jared Kushner was tasked with finding someone who could inform the candidate on economic issues. Kushner skimmed Amazon, finding a book with the appealing title of “Death by China.” Navarro was its author; he became an aide to the candidate and then the president.

In the years since, Navarro’s role in American politics has been similar. He offers concise assertions — very much in the sense of being assertive — backed up with voluminous scribblings that aren’t subjected to much scrutiny. At times he lands on target, as when he pushed the Trump administration in early 2020 to buy protective gear aimed at containing the coronavirus. Often, he’s far from the mark.

That’s particularly true with his post-2020-election insistences. People often forget that Trump’s infamous effort to cajole supporters to show up in Washington on Jan. 6 — “be there, will be wild!” — was not a stand-alone imperative. It was, instead, the conclusion to a tweet that began with his promotion of a 30-plus page document written by Navarro that purported to show how the election had been stolen. At the time, I described that report succinctly (and I believe accurately) as perhaps being “the most embarrassing document created by a White House staffer.”

He went on to create more reports of the same ilk and, later, to try to defend Trump against criticism for his role in sparking the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, by insisting that the goal was simply to block President Biden’s inauguration through nonviolent means. Navarro has predictably refused to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the riot, making a concise, dubious point (Trump doesn’t want him to) at unnecessary length.

All of this is useful context for the revelation Monday that Navarro was subpoenaed to provide testimony to a federal grand jury in Washington. True to form, Navarro has made this request the centerpiece of an 88-page document obtained by Politico in which Navarro purports to seek to sue House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the members of the House committee and the U.S. attorney who signed that subpoena.

It is the nature of grand jury subpoenas that we don’t know a lot about them. Navarro’s proposed lawsuit suggests that it is downstream from contempt charges sought by the House committee in response to his refusal to provide them with information related to his discussions with Trump before the Capitol riot. But his word is all we have here, and his is not a word we should necessarily take at face value.

“[I]t would be unusual if a grand jury subpoena were related to his potential contempt case, since he would likely be the target of such a probe and less likely to be asked for testimony,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu write, correctly.

We do understand that the Justice Department has been working to build a criminal case against someone that necessitates testimony from aides and attorneys who were involved in Trump’s post-election efforts. Attorney General Merrick Garland has been criticized from the left for not having announced any charges, criticism that often fails to appreciate 1) what’s been done and 2) the diverging natures of quiet criminal investigations and loud political ones. If the Navarro subpoena — stompily referred to as “Grand Jury Subpoena #GJ2022052590979 USAO #2022R00631” in Navarro’s new document, upholding his clear belief that unnecessary complexity is an effective rhetorical tool — is in fact part of a Justice Department probe, it’s useful to note (as the New York Times did) that it comes from a different grand jury than the one that sought information from those attorneys.

The proposed lawsuit in which Navarro revealed this subpoena does an admirable job of summarizing the various reasons that investigators would probably like to pick his brain, or at least those parts of it that he has not already committed to paper or revealed in various television interviews. It’s ostensibly a lengthy argument against the validity of the House committee, an argument made both for its utility to himself and his former boss but also because he argues that a subpoena that stems from the committee is itself invalid.

He states flatly, for example, that what he sought from Jan. 6 “was to delay certification of the election for at least another several weeks so that Congress and legislative bodies could probe the “fraud and election irregularities” that were revealed during the counting of electoral votes. To an outside observer, this perhaps sounds sensible — except that the election had been certified in each state weeks earlier and that there were no “fraud and irregularities” raised during the process that had not already been dismissed as irrelevant.

The document includes lines like this one: “There is no definitive proof offered by the Committee or available in the public square that the November 3, 2020 presidential election was a fair election unmarred by election irregularities.” Students of first-year logic classes will recognize the twin flaws here. First, that no one has offered definitive proof that Peter Navarro is not a space alien who came to Earth solely to increase human PDF production; by Navarro’s standard, it’s up to him to show that my theory is incorrect, not on me to prove it. And second, of course, that there is no credible proof at all of the inverse of Navarro’s assertion: that the results were tainted by any significant fraud.

At one point Navarro writes — with apparent seriousness — that “Occam’s Razor teaches us that the simplest explanation is also the most likely” as he tries to dismiss a document from the Biden White House. Occam’s razor would have decapitated Trump’s fraud claims by noon on Nov. 4 had Navarro or anyone else chosen to deploy it.

It’s a reminder that the simplest explanation is not always the most useful, as Navarro himself has repeatedly made clear. But for prosecutors looking to learn as much as possible about what was happening inside the Trump White House as his time in office wound down, having sworn testimony from an aide close to the president who likes to talk a lot would be an awfully useful development.

Trump and his team might like just the titles, but Navarro likes to offer up books.

