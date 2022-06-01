Post Politics Now Biden tries to show progress combating infant formula shortage

Today, President Biden plans to meet virtually from the White House complex with executives from infant formula manufacturers to discuss efforts to ease nationwide shortages through the use of the Korean War-era Defense Production Act and the import of foreign supplies through an initiative called Operation Fly Formula.
The meeting comes amid an ongoing effort to address inflation, another issue that has dogged the Biden administration in recent months and looms large for his party ahead of the fall midterm elections. On Tuesday, Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell at the White House about the issue.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.
On our radar: Biden to host meeting with infant formula manufacturersReturn to menu
A day after highlighting his efforts to fight inflation, President Biden is putting a spotlight on another issue that has dogged his administration in recent weeks: the nationwide infant formula shortage that has left many parents scrambling to feed their young children.
Biden plans to meet virtually from the White House complex with several executives from formula manufacturers to discuss ongoing efforts to ease shortages through use of the Korean War-era Defense Production Act and the importation of foreign supplies through a program called Operation Fly Formula.
According to the White House, representatives of ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber will participate.
Notably absent from the list released from the White House: Abbott Nutrition. The shortage largely stems from a February recall and shutdown of an Abbott factory in Sturgis, Mich., which produced most of the country’s supply of powdered Similac and some specialty formulas.
Biden is scheduled to join the meeting held by Heath and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy.
Analysis: Key dates to watch this summerReturn to menu
As the summer unfolds, Sarah Palin will be back on the ballot in Alaska, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will face a primary challenger backed by former president Donald Trump, and the Democratic National Committee will meet to determine which states vote in which order for the Democrats’ 2024 primaries. And that’s just some of it.
Writing in The Trailer, The Post’s David Weigel offers a guide on what to look for in the coming weeks, starting with primaries and local elections in California and six other states on Tuesday.
Dave writes:
In the primaries in the weeks ahead, there’s much more to watch than just what happens to Trump’s endorsees. This isn’t a rundown of every election coming up this summer — certainly not all the races you’ll see covered in The Trailer. It’s a guide to seven days on the summer calendar that are going to impact or inform most everything else that happens this year.
You can read Dave’s full analysis here.
The latest: Jurors say Sussmann verdict wasn’t a close callReturn to menu
On Tuesday, a federal jury acquitted cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann on a charge that he lied to the FBI in 2016 while acting on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign.
Jurors interviewed afterward suggested the verdict was hardly a close call, raising doubts about the prosecution by special counsel John Durham, who was appointed three years ago by President Donald Trump’s attorney general, William P. Barr, to look for possible wrongdoing among federal agents who investigated Trump’s 2016 campaign.
The Post’s Devlin Barrett caught up with some of the jurors. Here’s what they had to say:
“Politics were not a factor,” said the jury forewoman, who declined to give her name as she left the federal courthouse in downtown Washington. “We felt really comfortable being able to share what we thought. We had concise notes, and we were able to address the questions together.“Personally, I don’t think it should have been prosecuted,” the forewoman added, saying the government “could have spent our time more wisely.” A second juror told The Post that in the jury room, “everyone pretty much saw it the same way.”
Sussmann was accused of lying to a senior FBI official in September 2016 when he brought allegations of a secret computer communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank. FBI agents investigated the data but concluded there was nothing suspicious about it.
You can read Devlin’s full story here.
Noted: Guns become more prevalent and more provocative in GOP advertisingReturn to menu
David McCormick and Mehmet Oz, the two finalists in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania that has gone to a recount, have spent months trying to showcase their conservative bona fides to GOP base voters and head off skepticism of their elite backgrounds on Wall Street and in Hollywood, respectively. Part of that strategy involved commercials showing them shooting guns.
The Post’s Colby Itkowitz reports that it’s a reflection of what’s happening in GOP politics these days. Per Colby:
Although candidates in both parties have long used guns as a campaign prop, the images have in recent years become more prevalent, and intentionally provocative, in Republican advertising, holidays greetings and other forms of communication with the public. Such placements convey a cultural and political solidarity with conservatives more powerfully than most anything else, according to Republican strategists and aides.But as the nation reckons with a pair of deadly mass shootings at a Buffalo grocery store and a Texas elementary school, some are warning that these photos and videos are harmful and glorify the use and ownership of firearms designed to kill.
You can read Colby’s full story here.
On our radar: Biden frustrated with efforts to fight inflationReturn to menu
Inflation was clearly top of mind for President Biden on Tuesday after the long holiday weekend. He wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal about the subject, met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell in the Oval Office and sent top aides across major networks to push the administration’s economic message.
The Post’s Tyler Pager and Jeff Stein explain what’s behind the push:
The flurry of activity comes after Biden has privately grumbled to top White House officials over the administration’s handling of inflation, expressing frustration over the past several months that aides were not doing enough to confront the problem directly, two people familiar with the president’s comments said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.The flurry of moves reflects a new urgency within the White House as it grapples with the growing likelihood that high inflation will extend through the midterm elections, eclipsing Biden’s agenda and undermining his ability to tout his accomplishments — and that there may be little Biden can do about it.With price hikes reaching 8 percent in April, the pressures appear unlikely to abate soon amid the ongoing fallout of the war in Ukraine, coronavirus lockdowns in China and a surge in gas prices likely to be exacerbated by the summer driving season, all factors beyond the president’s control.
You can read Tyler and Jeff’s full story here.