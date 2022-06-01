Post Politics Now Biden tries to show progress combating infant formula shortage

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden meets Tuesday with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen at the White House to discuss inflation. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
June 1, 2022 at 7:21 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden plans to meet virtually from the White House complex with executives from infant formula manufacturers to discuss efforts to ease nationwide shortages through the use of the Korean War-era Defense Production Act and the import of foreign supplies through an initiative called Operation Fly Formula.

Notably, Wednesday’s meeting won’t include a representative from Abbott Nutrition, a company widely blamed for the formula shortage, according to a list released by the White House.

The meeting comes amid an ongoing effort to address inflation, another issue that has dogged the Biden administration in recent months and looms large for his party ahead of the fall midterm elections. On Tuesday, Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell at the White House about the issue.

  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Biden participates in the U.S. Coast Guard change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington. Watch live here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden meets virtually with administration officials and major infant formula manufacturers. Watch live here.
  • 3:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.

