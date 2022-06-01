Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! ICYMI, yesterday we reported on how Democratic state lawmakers are promoting bills targeting the fossil fuel industry for climate damage. Today we're looking at what their Republican counterparts are doing in this space: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bills in red states punish climate-conscious businesses When Tesla chief executive Elon Musk tweeted recently that environmental, social and corporate governance is a “scam” that has been “weaponized by phony social justice warriors,” his rhetoric echoed that of some Republican state lawmakers.

Indeed, in statehouses across the country, GOP lawmakers are promoting bills to punish companies that divest from fossil fuels or otherwise consider climate change in their business decisions. The raft of legislation is thrusting corporate climate action into the nation's broader culture wars over reproductive rights, critical race theory and other contentious issues.

Like many conservative causes, the trend started in Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott (R) last year signed legislation requiring the state's retirement and investment funds to divest from businesses that cut ties with or “boycott” fossil fuel companies.

“Elon Musk is right: ESG is a scam,” the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative group that backed the measure, said in a video posted to Twitter last week. “What's an ESG score? It determines how compliant a business is with the woke mob's agenda.”

Conservative lawmakers in 15 other states have introduced similar legislation, the New York Times reported. Here's what to know about proposals in two red states — and what they could mean for business leaders concerned about the financial risks posed by climate change:

Oklahoma cracks down on ‘energy discrimination’

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed into law the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act, which requires the state to stop doing business with financial firms that are “discriminating” against fossil fuel companies. The measure tasks the state treasurer with creating a list of such firms.

“Oil and gas has been the main driver of the economy and the state of Oklahoma for the last 100 years,” state Sen. Mike Allen (R), who sponsored the bill, said in an interview with The Climate 202. “And so I don't want to do business with people that are trying to put us out of business.”

When asked about climate change, Allen said he broadly agrees with the views of Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), who notoriously brought a snowball onto the Senate floor in 2015 to illustrate his belief that global warming is a hoax.

The American Legislative Exchange Council, an organization that works with conservative state lawmakers, considered a draft model policy last year that resembles Allen's bill and has the same title. However, Allen said he had not consulted with the council about the measure.

Joe Trotter, the council's task force director for energy, environment and agriculture, told The Climate 202 that it's not yet clear whether a similar draft policy will be considered at the organization's July meeting in Atlanta.

Louisiana lawmaker eyes energy ‘prosperity’

In Louisiana, state Rep. Danny McCormick (R) has sponsored House Bill 25, which would prohibit the state's retirement systems from investing in companies that have policies against doing business with fossil fuel firms.

In an interview with The Climate 202, McCormick said he was so impressed with the Texas bill that he asked lawyers in the Louisiana legislature to “mimic” that measure. He also expressed skepticism of the scientific consensus that climate change will have — and is already having — catastrophic effects around the globe.

“I don't know if we've proved that man-made climate change is significant enough to be concerned about at this time,” McCormick said. “Prosperity is tied to affordable energy. And if we make energy unaffordable, it's going to impoverish so many people.”

After the bill was introduced in January, members of the House Retirement Committee expressed concerns that it “may be tying the retirement system's hands when it comes to future investing,” McCormick said. The bill is now “basically dormant for this session,” he said, adding that he hopes to reintroduce it in a future legislative session.

‘Insanely politicized’

Ivan Frishberg, chief sustainability officer at Amalgamated Bank, an employee-owned lender that doesn’t do business with fossil fuel companies, told The Climate 202 that ESG investing has “always been a little bit of a political football when it comes to fiduciary rules.” He noted that Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both issued guidance on the matter, while President Donald Trump's Labor Department issued rules making it harder for retirement plan managers to consider ESG factors when investing on their clients' behalf.

However, Frishberg said sustainable investing has become “insanely politicized” in recent months, particularly after a coalition of financial institutions pledged to align $130 trillion in funds with global climate goals at the COP26 summit in Scotland last fall.

“The politicization of this and the forces behind it,” he said, “are going to get so much more serious than we would've ever thought.”

Pressure points

In worsening drought, Southern California water restrictions take effect

New restrictions on outdoor water use go into effect today for more than 6 million residents in the Los Angeles area amid a climate-change-fueled extreme drought, The Washington Post's Joshua Partlow reports.

The rules, set by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, limit outdoor watering to one day per week in many jurisdictions. The goal is to slash water use by 35 percent as California enters its third consecutive year of severe drought. If conditions don't improve by September, officials have warned that further cuts could be imposed or outdoor water use could be banned entirely.

The restrictions come as roughly 76 percent of the American West experiences severe to exceptional drought, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Major reservoirs along the Colorado River, including Lake Mead and Lake Powell, have dropped to their lowest levels in decades.

Trump policies caused U.S. climate ranking to plummet

After four years of President Donald Trump stalling action meant to tackle climate change at the federal level, the United States’ environmental performance nosedived compared to other countries, according to a report from researchers at Yale and Columbia universities, Maggie Astor reports for the New York Times.

The 2022 edition of the Environmental Performance Index ranked the United States 43rd overall, with a score of 51.1 out of 100, compared with 24th place and a score of 69.3 in the 2020 edition. Meanwhile, a climate category measuring progress to combat global warming revealed an even greater plunge, with the nation falling to 101st place from 15th, trailing behind most other wealthy Western democracies.

The climate analysis was based on data through 2019, and the previous edition was based on data through 2017, meaning the change largely reflects Trump's rollbacks of environmental regulations and does not capture President Biden's reinstatement or expansion of climate rules.

International climate

Gasoline prices rise after E.U. cracks down on Russia

The price of gasoline rose across the country on Tuesday after the European Union agreed on a plan to cut about 90 percent of Russian oil imports to member nations, excluding pipeline deliveries, amid the war in Ukraine, The Post’s Hamza Shaban reports.

The U.S. average for a gallon of gasoline on Tuesday reached $4.62, which is 52 percent higher than last year, according to AAA. Even as crude oil prices began to fall in the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the price of gas remains elevated.

Some economists call this trend the “rockets and feathers” phenomenon. They note that while a sudden jump in crude prices can quickly push up gas prices, when oil falls, gas prices tend to come down slowly, like a feather.

Agency alert

HHS to open office with environmental justice focus

The Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said it will create an Office of Environmental Justice to address environmental inequities in health, continuing President Biden's prioritization of environmental justice across the federal government, Ella Nilsen reports for CNN.

The office will be led by interim director Sharunda Buchanan, a former official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who specializes in environmental health issues such as lead exposure.

Buchanan said she hopes the office will bring new resources to communities, particularly low-income communities and communities of color, that are overburdened by environmental hazards such as elevated lead exposure and inadequate wastewater treatment.

“I want to work alongside these communities,” Buchanan told CNN. “I like to say that environmental justice and health equity are inextricably linked. If you find an environmental justice issue, you're going to inevitably find a health issue.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

Colorado residents, watch out for (rather adorable) stowaways!

Heading to the mountains? Watch for stowaways when you get back to your vehicle!



Last week, a Durango man who spent the day hiking in La Plata Canyon looked under the hood of his truck after seeing his check engine light come on and found two marmots.



📷 Matthew Mulholland pic.twitter.com/LbqjMDNElW — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) May 31, 2022

Thanks for reading!

