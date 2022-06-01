Placeholder while article actions load

Last week, an 18-year-old armed with a semiautomatic rifle entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., and fatally shot 21 people, including 19 children, before being killed by police. It was a shocking example of the way in which readily available weapons can inflict a high death toll in a short amount of time. It was also an outlier event in America’s enormous annual toll of gun violence.

To be very clear: What happened in Uvalde was horrifying and demands some effort at preventing similar attacks. But, in part thanks to the enormous amount of attention such attacks receive, it also risks presenting gun deaths in the United States as something other than a grinding, macabre norm that usually escapes the public eye.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that, in 2019 and 2020, an average of about 3,500 people per month died of gun violence. The toll was higher in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. That year was the deadliest for gun violence on record.

While the increase in 2020 was a function of an increase in homicides and accidental shootings, it was still the case that about half of the recorded deaths were suicides. In 2019, about 61 percent of gun-related deaths were suicides. In 2020, about 54 percent were.

Notice that we’ve also included the death toll from recorded mass-shooting incidents, using the standard from the Gun Violence Archive. Only a small percentage of deaths in a given month were a function of incidents in which four or more people were shot.

This isn’t good news. That thousands of people are fatally shot a year in separate incidents is a reflection of how widespread gun violence is.

That the shooter in Uvalde used a rifle is also not the norm. There are a few ways to categorize weapon ownership in the country, none perfect. If we look at FBI background checks for new permits or sales (transfers) from licensed dealers in 2020 and 2021, we see that most are for handguns. There were spikes in March 2020 (at the outset of the pandemic) and June of that year (as protests erupted across the country). But in no month during those two years were most checks not for handguns.

As you might expect, given that bit of data, most of the firearms manufactured in the United States in 2020 were handguns — nearly 60 percent of the 11 million firearms produced in this country. When it comes to firearms used in crimes, handguns are far more common. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found that 80 percent of the 393,000 guns it recovered from crime scenes and traced were pistols or revolvers.

A medical analogy is apt. Incidents like Uvalde are terrifying, acute manifestations of America’s unique gun culture. But the chronic problem is daily death at a smaller scale from people killing themselves or others, often by accident.

Ending incidents like the one in Uvalde is obviously important. But there would still be more than 100 gun deaths a day on average in the United States, most of them people taking their own lives.

