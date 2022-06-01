Ky. Democrat wears noose in ad highlighting nation’s history of lynching

Charles Booker, the Democratic nominee challenging Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), wears a noose in a new campaign ad in which he seeks to highlight the nation’s painful history of lynching and Paul’s opposition to a 2020 bill to make it a federal hate crime.
The camera pans to reveal a noose around Booker’s neck.
“It was used to kill my ancestors,” he says. “Now, in a historic victory for our commonwealth, I have become the first Black Kentuckian to receive the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.”
“My opponent?” Booker continues, as images of Paul flash on the screen. “The person who single-handedly blocked an anti-lynching act from being federal law.”
The ad does not mention that Paul supported an updated bill, known as the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, that passed in the Senate in March and is now law. Paul did single-handedly hold up the legislation in 2020, saying he was concerned it could be applied too broadly.
In March, Paul acknowledged to the Louisville Courier-Journal that “it wasn’t a popular stand to slow this bill down” in 2020 but that he still thought it had been the right thing to do. Paul later co-sponsored the updated bill, which was introduced by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
“In the end, I think the compromise language will hopefully keep us from incarcerating somebody for some kind of crime that’s not lynching,” Paul told the newspaper. “We just wanted to make sure that the punishment was proportional to the crime, and I guess it’s just good news that it finally worked out.”
President Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law in March, noting that it had taken more than a century of failed efforts to pass a federal law that expressly prohibited lynching.
“For a long time, lynching was pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone, not everyone belongs in America, not everyone is created equal,” Biden said then in a Rose Garden ceremony after the bill’s signing. “Innocent men, women and children hung by nooses from trees, bodies burned and drowned and castrated. Their crimes? Trying to vote, trying to go to school, trying to own a business or preach the gospel. False accusations of murder, arson and robbery. Simply being Black.”
The new law amends the U.S. Code to designate lynching a hate crime punishable by as many as 30 years in prison. More than 4,000 people, mostly African Americans, were reported lynched in the United States from 1882 to 1968 in all but a handful of states. Ninety-nine percent of perpetrators escaped state or local punishment.
Booker and Paul will face off in the November general election. Paul faced four challengers in the May 17 Republican primary but won handily. Booker, a former Kentucky state representative and Louisville native, was unsuccessful in his attempt to be the Democratic Senate nominee in 2020 but also easily won his primary race last month.
Booker’s new ad also calls Paul out for once comparing expanded health care to slavery and for his past criticisms of the Civil Rights Act.
Felicia Sonmez and Eugene Scott contributed to this report.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022. Up next: Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas primaries and a runoff in Texas on May 24.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.