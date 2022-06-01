Placeholder while article actions load

What are we missing out there? Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today's edition … U.S. is sending advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, President Biden says … Larry Summers offers more gloomy predictions for the economy as the White House scrambles to address inflation concerns … Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law… but first …

📅 Happening today: Biden, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will hold a roundtable with infant formula company executives as the country grapples with a shortage. Among the participants: Ron Belldegrun of ByHeart, Kristy Carr of Bubs Australia, Robert Cleveland of Reckitt, Murray Kessler of Perrigo and Tarun Malkani of Gerber.

On the Hill

Some moderate House Democrats have voted in the past with Republicans on gun laws

House Democrats are hustling to hold votes on gun legislation — a week after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school — to show voters that its members are quickly responding to the recent mass shootings.

But passing the bills even in the Democratic-controlled chamber may not be easy given the past votes of some moderate members who have bucked their party in the past on gun control. And House Democrats' already slim majority has become even tighter following the resignation of Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.) last week to become his state's lieutenant governor.

The House Judiciary Committee plans to consider a package of proposals Thursday that would raise the age to buy certain semiautomatic rifles to 21, crack down on gun trafficking and encourage safe gun storage practices, among other measures. They could be on the floor as soon as next week.

Several of the bills that make up the package were introduced by Democrats whose districts have suffered mass shootings, including Reps. Dina Titus (D-Nev.), Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Ted Deutch (D-Fla.). Titus and Slotkin are facing competitive reelection races, and passing their bills could provide them with a symbolic victory ahead of the midterms, even if the legislation founders in the Senate.

But the vote outcome isn’t clear cut and House leaders are discussing whether they should introduce the bills as one package or try to pass them as individual bills. The whip count will inform their strategy, one leadership aide told The Early.

The road to 218

There are a handful of House Democrats who have voted with Republicans on gun legislation in recent years, and House Democratic leaders are gauging where those lawmakers stand.

One potential “no” vote is Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), who represents a rural district that backed Donald Trump in 2020. Golden was the only Democrat to vote against two background checks bills that passed that House last year; Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), who represents a district that went for Trump and who isn't running for reelection, voted against one of them.

Other House Democrats have voted with Republicans on gun legislation in the past.

Five Democrats — Reps. Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (Ga.), Kurt Schrader (Ore.) and Kind — backed a 2017 Republican concealed carry reciprocity bill. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.), Bishop, Kind and Cuellar voted with Republicans in 2017 to invalidate an Obama administration rule designed to make it hard for those with mental illness to buy guns.

A spokeswoman for O’Halleran — who's facing perhaps the toughest reelection fight of any House Democrat after redistricting made his rural seat more Republican — said he would be tracking the legislation as its marked up this week. A Cuellar spokeswoman said he was undecided on the package until he sees what will be voted on.

What gun control advocates are looking for

Gun control advocates are watching the 10 or so House Democrats who they haven't been able to convince to co-sponsor Ethan’s Law, said Zeenat Yahya, the director of policy of the advocacy group March for Our Lives. The bill, which is part of the package House Democrats are trying to pass, would encourage safe gun storage practices.

Any deal on gun legislation or other responses to the killings in Buffalo, and Uvalde, Texas, will be hammered out in the Senate where a bipartisan group is discussing whether there is common ground for the 60 votes needed to pass any deal.

The group held a Zoom meeting Tuesday, which included Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), but it didn’t lead to any breakthroughs. Cornyn said in a statement that they “had a very constructive conversation” and that staff would be continuing the work. CBS News, meanwhile, reported that Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are making some progress on “red flag” legislation.

But the bills in the House will likely represent the toughest approach Democrats can pass on their own. Failing to push strong gun control measures through the House, even if they are expected to fail in the Senate, could depress Democrats' base of voters, which the party is counting on to come out in force in the midterm elections.

The Judiciary Committee package already doesn’t include every Democratic priority on guns. A ban on assault weapons didn’t make it in. Neither did a bill introduced by Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) that would bar people convicted of violent hate crimes from buying guns.

Lindsay Nichols, the federal policy director of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, said the group was confident Democrats would come up with the votes to pass the bills.

“House Democrats overwhelmingly support common-sense gun violence prevention measures because they know that they will save lives and their constitutions are demanding action on gun violence,” Nichols wrote in an email to The Early.

At the White House

Larry Summers’ ‘I told you so’ tour continues with more negative economic predictions

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who's spent the past year castigating the Biden administration for failing to take inflation seriously, continues to relay bad news.

As President Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday after declaring inflation his “top economic priority,” Summers praised the Fed for finally acknowledging that inflation is an immediate concern.

Summers, however, warned of a difficult recession ahead.

“When inflation’s been above four percent and unemployment’s been below four percent, we’ve always had a recession within the next two years. And right now, inflation is well above 4 percent and unemployment is, properly measured, well below 4 percent. So, I think the likelihood is that we’re not going to get through this with a soft landing,” he said in a Washington Post Live interview on Tuesday.

Our colleagues Tyler Pager and Jeff Stein report that the White House is launching a flurry of events after Biden has fumed privately that the administration isn’t doing enough to show concern on high prices:

“The flurry of moves reflects a new urgency within the White House as it grapples with the growing likelihood that high inflation will extend through the midterm elections, eclipsing Biden’s agenda and undermining his ability to tout his accomplishments — and that there may be little Biden can do about it. …

That leaves Biden struggling to show that at least he understands that Americans are suffering and is doing what he can.

On Tuesday, the administration’s top economic officials fanned across cable news channels and appeared in the White House press briefing room to underscore their efforts to fight the price increases.

While not announcing any new measures to combat inflation, the White House insisted the American economy is in strong position for the Federal Reserve to tame high prices, because high growth and low unemployment create a buffer against future interest rate hikes."

U.S. is sending advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, Biden says

A new aid package just dropped: “Biden on Tuesday confirmed that his administration is sending medium-range advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, responding to a top request from Ukrainian officials who say the weapons are necessary to curb the advance of Russian forces in the east,” our colleagues Rachel Pannett and John Hudson report.

“Biden said the more advanced rocket systems and munitions will enable Ukraine ‘to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield.’ Ukrainian officials provided assurances they would not use the weapons to strike targets inside Russia, a senior U.S. official said. Such a move could risk an escalation in the conflict, potentially provoking Russian retaliation against U.S. forces or allies.”

“America’s goal is straightforward: We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression,” Biden said in an New York Times. “We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia,” his essay added. We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression,” Biden said in an essay published Tuesday evening in the. “We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia,” his essay added.

From the courts

Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law

SCOTUS blocks Texas: “The Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped a Texas law that would regulate how social media companies police content on their sites, while a legal battle continues over whether such measures violate the First Amendment,” our colleagues Robert Barnes and Cat Zakrzewski report.

“The vote was 5 to 4. The five in the majority — Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Stephen G. Breyer , Sonia Sotomayor , Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — did not provide reasoning for their action, which is common in emergency requests.”

“Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch, said he had not made up his mind about the constitutionality of the law, but would have allowed it to go into effect while review continues. Justice Elena Kagan also would have let stand for now a lower court’s decision allowing the law to take effect, but she did not join Alito’s dissent or provide her own reasons.”

The Media

Early reeeads 🐣 📖

Here’s the latest from our colleagues on the Uvalde school shooting:

More reeeads:

Viral

Their visit was ‘Dynamite’ 🫰

