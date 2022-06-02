Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1961, playwright, director, and caustic wit George S. Kaufman, 71, died in New York. So many great lines to choose from. Here’s one of my favorite Kaufman stories. Watching a particularly grating leading-man performance, Kaufman sent the actor a telegram: “Watching your performance from the rear of the theater. Wish you were here.”

The big idea

Five questions about U.S. help for Ukraine

President Biden has made it official: Ukraine will be getting a new $700 million wave of military aid, including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) that will expand its ability to strike Russian positions more accurately and from much farther away.

To limit the risk of escalation — well, ok, further escalation, since Russia is hopping mad about the HIMARS — the United States has secured promises from Ukraine not to use the system to strike targets on Russian soil.

Advertisement

Tucked away in a White House telephone briefing held Tuesday night “on background” (one in which the officials’ names are known to the reporters but the information can only be attributed anonymously) was a very interesting question. One which — spoiler — didn’t get an answer.

I’m using it as my first of five new questions about U.S. assistance for Ukraine.

ONE: Is this the first/only time Washington has imposed a restriction on how Kyiv’s forces may use a weapons system provided by the United States or its allies?

Take it away, “Senior Administration Official.”

“Beyond what I just described in terms of assurances that we got from Ukrainians, I’m not going to get into any further operational discussions that we’ve had with them about how they will or won’t use the systems they’re being provided.”

Advertisement

The reporter tried again.

“I’m not going to get into any other restrictions, assurances, or anything else that may or may not have been provided by the Ukrainians,” the official said.

That’s a really interesting question, one made even more interesting by this report from Mike Stone of Reuters on Wednesday: “The Biden administration plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia, three people familiar with the situation said.”

Mike, who cautioned the plan could still fall through, noted the Gray Eagle can fly longer and farther than unmanned aerial vehicles Ukraine has received and used in the conflict to date, and can carry eight Hellfires.

“The sale is significant because it puts an advanced reusable U.S. system capable of multiple deep strikes on the battlefield against Russia for the first time,” Mike wrote.

Advertisement

Would Biden obtain assurances for HIMARS, but not for a long-range, missile-equipped drone?

TWO: When is a U.S. cyberattack not a violation of Biden’s policy of avoiding direct conflict with Russia?

This came up because of a report from Alexander Martin of Sky News, who quoted Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, the head of the U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, as saying the U.S. has conducted offensive cyber operations against Russia in support of Ukraine.

“General Nakasone confirmed for the first time that the US was conducting offensive hacking operations in support of Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion.”

“He told Sky News: ‘We’ve conducted a series of operations across the full spectrum; offensive, defensive, [and] information operations.’”

There’s obviously a difference between a cyberattack that collapses a power grid or shuts down a hospital and a “hunt forward” effort to identify and neutralize enemy cyberweapons. Still, Biden has repeatedly promised no “direct” conflict between the United States and Russia. Isn’t there a contradiction there?

Advertisement

“We just don’t see it as such,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her briefing. She did not elaborate.

A National Security Council official said Jean-Pierre was reiterating “the longstanding U.S. position to work to disrupt malicious cyber activity and disinformation, and defend the U.S. and our allies and partners around the world from a range of threats.”

THREE: How bad are Ukraine’s losses in its eastern Donbas region?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Newsmax in an interview that aired Tuesday “we are losing 60-100 soldiers per day, as killed in action, and something around like 500 people as wounded in action.”

Around the time Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded the war, on Feb. 24, Ukraine was estimated to have a standing military of about 200,000.

Advertisement

FOUR: What can the United States and its allies do about Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukrainian ports, which has stranded the country’s wheat, barley, and sunflower oil exports, threatening dozens of countries with prospects of a food crisis?

My colleague Mary Ilyushina reported Wednesday how Russia keeps blaming the sanctions it’s under for what may be shaping up to be “quite a profound food crisis,” in the words of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“The war and Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have halted much of these exports. The Ukrainian transport hubs are also heavily mined. Moscow linked the resumption of food supplies to clearing the ports of mines, but the Ukrainians fear this could lead to a renewed Russian attempt to seize key locations on the coastline with amphibious assaults,” Mary noted.

Advertisement

The United States has rejected calls to ease sanctions. There have been efforts to get the food exports out by train, but the process is much slower than by ship. An American general recently hinted the U.S. military might have to get involved, even as world leaders seek a diplomatic breakthrough.

FIVE: What arms will Ukraine ask for next?

It’s been a pretty good barometer of how they think they’re doing against Russia.

What’s happening now

WSJ poll: Most Americans support upholding Roe v. Wade

“More than two-thirds of Americans want to uphold Roe v. Wade, and most favor women having access to legal abortion for any reason, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll that shows a four-decade evolution in the country’s viewpoints regarding the procedure,” the WSJ's Catherine Lucey reports.

“In the survey, 68% of respondents said they wouldn’t like to see the court completely overturn Roe, while 30% said they support that move.”

Tulsa gunman’s motive in killing 4 at hospital under investigation

“Authorities are investigating the motive behind a shooting at a Tulsa hospital on Wednesday in which a man killed at least four people before turning a gun on himself, police said, in the latest mass shooting to beset the nation…Investigators declined to identify the gunman Wednesday, citing the preliminary nature of the investigation, but said the attack was not random,” Timothy Bella and Bryan Pietsch report.

House Judiciary Committee poised to advance emergency gun measures

“Today, the House Judiciary Committee is poised to advance legislation billed as an emergency response to recent mass shootings, including the school massacre in Uvalde, Tex. The Protecting Our Kids Act, among other things, would raise the purchase age of an assault weapon from 18 to 21 and attempt to crack down on large-capacity magazines and 'ghost guns.' It does not include an assault weapons ban,” John Wagner and Eugene Scott report for Post Politics Now.

The war in Ukraine

Zelensky says Russia holds 20% of nation

“Ukraine is suffering significant setbacks in parts of the country’s east, amid grueling street-by-street battles in the key city of Severodonetsk, with the British Defense Ministry saying that most of the city is now in Russian hands. After nearly 100 days of fighting, Russian forces now control 20 percent of the country, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” Rachel Pannett, Amy Cheng, Victoria Bisset and Ellen Francis report.

Advertisement

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Watchdog opens probe into huge Social Security fines to poor, disabled

“An independent watchdog this week opened a broad investigation into Social Security Inspector General Gail Ennis and her office following a Washington Post report that revealed how an anti-fraud program has imposed massive penalties on disabled and elderly people,” Lisa Rein reports.

“The inquiry by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), a group that investigates misconduct allegations against inspectors general, comes as Ennis has been directed by the acting Social Security commissioner to suspend the program amid mounting political pressure.”

Funeral after funeral, Uvalde’s only Catholic priest leans on faith

“Scribbled on the whiteboard affixed to a rectory wall inside Sacred Heart Catholic Church was a somber list: funeral after funeral, sometimes two in one day, that will all take place here for students and teachers killed last week at Robb Elementary School,” Teo Armus reports.

Advertisement

“Inside the rectory, Father Eduardo Morales met with families of victims, took calls from ministries around the country and prepared to lead an evening Mass for a small group of parishioners — a prelude of sorts to the relentless sorrow that awaits him for the next two weeks.”

… and beyond

Five years. Five shootings. 87 dead in Texas. What gun laws could’ve applied in each case?

“The Dallas Morning News looked into the preventive measures, criminal penalties or enforcement mechanisms raised after each of these five mass shooting events and reviewed which would have applied in each case. Then, we asked state leaders whether they support any of these proposals,” the DMN’s Lauren McGaughy reports.

The Biden agenda

As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia

“President Joe Biden is leaning towards making a visit to Saudi Arabia — a trip that would likely bring him face-to-face with the Saudi crown prince he once shunned as a killer,” the Associated Press's Aamer Madhani and Ellen Knickmeyer report.

Education Dept. to clear $5.8B in debt of Corinthian Colleges students

“In the Education Department’s largest group cancellation of federal student loans, the Biden administration will forgive $5.8 billion in debt held by 560,000 former students of the defunct for-profit chain Corinthian Colleges, the department said Wednesday,” Danielle Douglas-Gabriel reports.

Biden says he heard late about baby formula shortage

“President Biden said Wednesday that he did not become aware of the baby formula shortage until about two months after industry leaders knew they faced a major crisis, raising new questions about the administration’s monitoring and handling of the problem,” Tyler Pager reports.

Trade dialogue between U.S. and Taiwan begins

“The Biden administration said on Wednesday that it would pursue negotiations to strengthen trade and technology ties with Taiwan, a move that is aimed at countering China’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region and one that is likely to rankle Beijing,” the New York Times's Ana Swanson reports.

Biden administration announces railroad infrastructure grants

“A passenger line extension in central Florida, removal of at-grade crossings in Texas and a new engineering program at a historically Black university in Baltimore are all beneficiaries of more than $368 million in railroad infrastructure grants being announced Thursday by the Biden administration,” Roll Call's Niels Lesniewski reports.

Biden administration to cut costs for wind and solar energy projects

“The Biden administration said on Wednesday it would cut in half the amount it charges companies to build wind and solar projects on federal lands, a move designed to encourage development of renewable energy,” the NYT's Lisa Friedman reports.

Buffalo's food desert, visualized

"An 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Tops Friendly Market grocery store on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, killing 10 shoppers and employees — all of whom were Black — and injuring three more," Jacob Bogage reports.

“Locals say the attack feels like a symptom of generations of destructive policies in Buffalo. Now it has worsened another persistent problem: With its main grocery store closed, the East Side is running low on food.”

Hot on the left

California calls for ‘comprehensive reparations’ for Black Americans

“In a 500-page report released Wednesday, a legislatively-mandated task force argues that the present-day wealth gap between Black and White Americans in California and the rest of the country is the direct result of slavery, Jim Crow laws, redlining and other government policies that locked Black Americans into failing schools and over-policed communities,” Emmanuel Felton reports.

Hot on the right

House Republicans to unveil conservative road map on climate, energy

“The strategy calls for streamlining the permitting process for large infrastructure projects, increasing domestic fossil fuel production and boosting exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas, which proponents say is cleaner than gas produced in other countries, according to the individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe details that are not yet public,” Maxine Joselow and Jeff Stein reports.

Today in Washington

Biden will depart the White House for Rehoboth Beach, Del., at 5:30 p.m., where he is scheduled to arrive at 6:30.

In closing

Time for a Turkey rebrand? Introducing: Türkiye

“Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that his country be referred to as ‘Türkiye,’ the state-run news agency reported. The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate its name from the bird, turkey, and some negative connotations that are associated with it,” the AP reports.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article