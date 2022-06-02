Post Politics Now House Judiciary Committee poised to advance emergency gun measures

Today, the House Judiciary Committee is poised to advance legislation billed as an emergency response to recent mass shootings, including the school massacre in Uvalde, Tex. The Protecting Our Kids Act, among other things, would raise the purchase age of an assault weapon from 18 to 21 and attempt to crack down on large-capacity magazines and “ghost guns.” It does not include an assault weapons ban.
The full Democratic-led House could vote on the package as early as next week. As written, it stands little chance in the evenly divided Senate, where it takes 60 of 100 votes to advance most legislation. But Democrats are hoping passage of a sweeping House bill will pressure Republicans in the Senate to join them in taking some action, even if it’s more modest.
Analysis: What's missing from the Democratic gun package
As the House Judiciary Committee marks up a package of gun-related bills Thursday, one thing not included is an assault weapons ban.
Writing in The Early 202, our colleagues Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer say that’s because the House leadership hasn’t secured enough votes to ensure passage. They write:
More than 200 House Democrats have co-sponsored an assault weapons ban bill introduced by Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.). But that’s not enough to pass the House and leadership has yet to secure the needed remaining votes, according to people familiar with the deliberations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the state of play.“We are looking at many legislative options to make our country safe and assessing where we have the votes,” a senior leadership aide told The Early.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) apparently hasn’t given up on the idea altogether.
CNN is reporting that Pelosi, speaking at a rally against gun violence in San Francisco on Wednesday, said “we will be having a hearing and marking up the assault weapon ban.”

On our radar: House Judiciary to consider Protecting Our Kids Act
The House Judiciary Committee is poised Thursday to advance legislation billed as an emergency response to recent mass shootings, including the school massacre in Uvalde, Tex., that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
The committee will take up the Protecting Our Kids Act, a package of previously introduced legislation that, among other things, raises the purchase age of an assault weapon from 18 to 21, attempts to limit gun trafficking, cracks down on “ghost guns” and large-capacity magazines, and encourages safe gun storage practices.
Plans to work on the legislation — with a full House vote expected next week — were announced before a gunman killed at least four people at a medical building in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon.
The legislation as written stands little chance in the evenly divided Senate, where it takes 60 of 100 votes to advance most bills. But Democrats are hoping passage of a sweeping House bill will pressure the Senate to take some action.
In a statement announcing the Democratic-led House’s plans, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said “it is past time for Congress to act.”
“Our children, friends and families should not face the threat of horrific violence simply because they are grocery shopping, attending religious service, or in an elementary school classroom,” Nadler said.
Analysis: Biden's fantastical claim of $500 in annual utility savings
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed this week about his plans to fight inflation, President Biden claimed that a dozen executives from the country’s largest utility companies had told him that what he’s proposed would reduce the average family’s annual utility bills by $500.
Writing in The Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler says that line caught his eye because the typical U.S. family spends $2,060 on average per year for home utility bills, according to the most recent estimate published by EnergyStar.gov. Glenn writes:
So Biden is promising big savings.But it turns out the White House has been engaging in some inflation of its own.

The latest: Biden says he learned late of the baby formula shortage
President Biden held a virtual meeting Wednesday with executives from several of the nation’s top infant formula manufacturers about the nationwide shortage. The aim was to demonstrate that the White House is on top of the situation. But the day ended with a central question unresolved: What took so long?
The Post’s Tyler Pager reports that Biden said he did not become aware of the shortage until about two months after industry leaders knew they faced a major crisis, raising new questions about the administration’s monitoring and handling of the problem.
Biden’s comments came after the meeting with executives, who told the president they knew the shortage would be severe in February after the closure of an Abbott plant in Michigan. Biden suggested he was not informed until April.
Tyler writes:
It was unclear from the discussion whether the responsibility lay primarily with the industry, for not alerting federal officials of the imminent shortage; or with federal agencies that monitor the industry for not sufficiently conveying the problems to the White House; or with the White House itself, for not reacting faster to the crisis.

Analysis: How officials you never heard of could undermine elections
Since the 2020 election, most of the coverage of the GOP push for the power to question and even overturn future elections has focused on positions at the highest levels of government.
But The Post’s Aaron Blake writes that it’s worth emphasizing just how much these battles could truly be forged at the lowest levels of government — involving people and positions you’ve probably never heard of. Aaron cites a new Politico report about a multipronged Republican strategy to target and potentially overturn votes in Democratic precincts.
Aaron writes:
You need only look to 2020 for proof of the importance of these lower-profile positions, particularly in Michigan. It was the GOP canvassers in Detroit-based Wayne County who momentarily declined to certify the results there. It was poll workers and challengers whose claims and affidavits — often quickly debunked — became the basis for far-fetched legal challenges seeking to throw out votes. It was a clerk in Antrim County and a GOP state senator who rejected claims that an easily explained error there was some kind of a canary in a voter-fraud coal mine.

The latest: Watchdog opens probe into huge Social Security fines to poor, disabled
An independent watchdog this week opened a broad investigation into Social Security Inspector General Gail Ennis and her office following a Washington Post report that revealed how an anti-fraud program has imposed massive penalties on disabled and elderly people.
The Post’s Lisa Rein reports that the inquiry by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, a group that investigates misconduct allegations against inspectors general, comes as Ennis has been directed by the acting Social Security commissioner to suspend the program amid mounting political pressure.
Lisa writes:
In a letter, a senior White House official urged a quick response from the chairwoman of the inspectors general council, Allison Lerner, who took the unusual step of notifying Congress and the White House that she had opened the probe. On Thursday, congressional staffers will question Ennis’s deputies about the program.“Given the gravity of the allegations, I strongly encourage the Integrity Committee to work expeditiously,” Jason Miller, deputy director for management for the White House Office of Management and Budget, wrote in a letter sent late Monday that also noted concerns about reports of retaliation against whistleblowers who questioned the penalties. “It is critical that the American public have full confidence in the important work of the Inspector General community, and that is why it is imperative these allegations be resolved in an appropriate and expeditious manner.”
