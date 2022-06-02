Post Politics Now House Judiciary Committee poised to advance emergency gun measures

More than 200 House Democrats have co-sponsored an assault weapons ban bill introduced by Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.). But that’s not enough to pass the House and leadership has yet to secure the needed remaining votes, according to people familiar with the deliberations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the state of play.

“We are looking at many legislative options to make our country safe and assessing where we have the votes,” a senior leadership aide told The Early.