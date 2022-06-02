Post Politics Now House Judiciary Committee poised to advance emergency gun measures

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill on March 17. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
Updated June 2, 2022 at 7:43 a.m. EDT|Published June 2, 2022 at 7:13 a.m. EDT
Today, the House Judiciary Committee is poised to advance legislation billed as an emergency response to recent mass shootings, including the school massacre in Uvalde, Tex. The Protecting Our Kids Act, among other things, would raise the purchase age of an assault weapon from 18 to 21 and attempt to crack down on large-capacity magazines and “ghost guns.” It does not include an assault weapons ban.

The full Democratic-led House could vote on the package as early as next week. As written, it stands little chance in the evenly divided Senate, where it takes 60 of 100 votes to advance most legislation. But Democrats are hoping passage of a sweeping House bill will pressure Republicans in the Senate to join them in taking some action, even if it’s more modest.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The House Judiciary Committee considers a package of gun-control measures called the Protecting Our Kids Act. Watch live here.
  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: President Biden holds a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss preparations for the NATO Summit in Madrid this month.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and covid response coordinator Ashish Jha brief reporters. Watch live here.

