Hello, good morning. Our thoughts are with the city of Tulsa, the site of the latest mass shooting, this time at a medical facility. A quick programming note: The Health 202 is taking a pause on this congressional recess Friday. We'll see you back in your inboxes on Monday.

Today’s edition: The Medicare trustees will release their latest report today on the solvency of the federal health insurance program. Pfizer-BioNTech have finished submitting their application for emergency use authorization of a vaccine for the youngest children. Biden says he heard late about baby formula shortage. But first …

Democrats are considering how to protect abortion access for women in the military

Congressional Democrats are pushing to shore up abortion access for military personnel as the potential of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade looms.

Lawmakers are crafting legislation and pressing the Department of Defense to do everything in its power to ensure servicewomen — particularly those stationed in red states — can obtain the procedure.

It’s already complicated for women in the military to get an abortion. For one, military treatment facilities don’t perform the procedure except in the cases of rape, incest or when the patient’s life is at risk. Women must pay for the cost out-of-pocket, since Tricare — the military health insurance program — doesn’t cover abortions except for in those same three circumstances. And some servicemembers may need approval from a higher-up to travel hundreds of miles.

But abortion rights supporters fear the landscape could become even more complex if the high court overturns Roe v. Wade’s decades-old protections. Active-duty servicemembers — of whom more than 17 percent are women — may need to travel across state lines to seek an abortion, racking up additional costs and time spent away from the base.

The issue underscores the far-reaching implications of a ruling striking down Roe, which could lead to abortion being banned or closely restricted in roughly half of U.S. states. It’d be a massive victory for antiabortion advocates who have fought for nearly 50 years to get to this moment.

In Congress

Expect Democrats to attempt to legislate here. Already, The Health 202 has heard of efforts aimed at expanding and protecting abortion access for military personnel.

But also bear in mind: Such proposals stand virtually no chance of becoming law, since 10 Senate Republicans would need to be on board. Yet, they give Democrats a platform to run on, as party leaders seek to use the issue to mobilize their base.

Here’s some upcoming congressional efforts.

1.On Friday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) is introducing legislation to strike the ban on military treatment facilities performing abortions and the prohibition on using Defense Department funds to pay for abortion services.

The bill would remove a statute of the US code (linked here), according to Speier’s office and bill text shared with The Health 202. Other co-leads include leaders of the House Democratic Women’s Caucus and the Pro-Choice Caucus.

Democrats’ case for the bill: “Our brave servicemembers are willing to put their lives on the line in defense of our country and freedoms,” Speier, who chairs the House Armed Services Military Personnel subcommittee, said in a statement. “The very least they deserve is access to basic health care that one in four American women receive, and that they need and deserve.”

2. Last June, the Air Force enacted new rules preventing commanders from denying servicemembers leave because they were seeking an abortion. In April, the Army followed suit.

There’s an ongoing effort to advance legislation aimed at extending that policy to other branches of the military, according to a senior staffer to a House Democrat on the Armed Services panel who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail the discussions.

The Pentagon

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are ratcheting up the pressure on the Biden administration to craft policies preserving access to the procedure for military personnel.

In a recent letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, eight senators pushed the department to implement policies allowing servicewomen seeking an abortion permission to travel across state lines.

The view from the Department of Defense: Asked for comment, a department spokesperson referred The Health 202 to comments from John Kirby, who was serving as the Pentagon’s spokesperson at the time.

“We're just not going to get ahead of where this goes with the Supreme Court,” Kirby said two days after Politico published the Kirby said two days afterpublished the leaked draft opinion. “I just don't think that would be prudent for us to do.”

Daybook

On tap today: When will Social Security and Medicare become insolvent? That answer comes today when the trustees’ report will be released, a Treasury spokesperson confirmed. The annual report details when the two programs may no longer be able to pay full benefits.

Coronavirus

Pfizer seeks authorization of a coronavirus shot for children under 5

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, completed their application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of a coronavirus vaccine for children under 5, The Post’s Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.

The development marks the latest step toward providing vaccines for the last segment of the U.S. population that still doesn’t have access, a slow journey that has frustrated parents and pediatricians nationwide.

Key context: The news yesterday came a week after the drugmakers unveiled a preliminary analysis — albeit with a small number of cases — suggesting three doses of the pediatric vaccine was 80 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection in the youngest children. The companies began sending data to federal regulators in February.

Next steps: FDA advisers are scheduled to meet June 15 to discuss the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine and a two-shot regimen from Moderna. The agency is expected to act quickly, meaning young children could get their first shots later this month.

White House prescriptions

Biden says he heard late about baby formula shortage

Biden said yesterday he wasn’t aware of the baby formula shortage until April, even though industry leaders said they knew the country faced a crisis and began alerting retailers two months earlier, The Post’s Tyler Pager reports.

The disconnected timeline raised a slew of new questions about the administration’s monitoring and handling of the problem. Biden's comments came shortly after he met with executives of baby formula manufacturing companies who told the president they knew the shortage would be severe in February following the closure of an Abbott plant in Michigan.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted the administration launched a “whole-of-government” approach to address the looming crisis shortly after the plant’s shutdown, and said officials often respond to problems before the president is aware.

Shortly before the event, the White House announced its third and fourth rounds of formula shipments from overseas as a part of its “Operation Fly Formula.”

Watch: Biden ‘became aware’ of formula shortage in April:

President Biden on June 1 said he “became aware” of the baby formula shortage scale in April even as industry leaders said they were aware in February. (Video: The Washington Post)

First in The Health 202: More than 20 progressive and civil society groups are pressing Biden to nominate a National Institutes of Health director who will deploy little-used tools aimed at making medications cheaper.

The organizations — such as Public Citizen, Doctors for America and PrEP4All — are also calling for the next NIH chief to ensure medications that the biomedical agency funds are accessible globally “at prices that facilitate widespread access.”

“The next NIH Director will be tasked with making decisions, which COVID-19 has shown us, may impact access not only for patients in the United States, but people around the world,” the groups wrote in a letter sent to Biden yesterday. “We urge you to choose a Director who will promote biomedical research and ensure the fruits of such research are accessible and priced fairly.”

Reproductive wars

Florida abortion providers seek to block new 15-week ban

Abortion providers in Florida filed a lawsuit to try to block the state’s new law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is slated to take effect July 1, our colleague Ann E. Marimow reports.

What they’re saying: The groups behind the lawsuit — which includes the ACLU of Florida, the Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood — allege the law violates the state’s constitutional privacy provision, which has been interpreted for decades as protecting abortion access.

Behind the law: Health-care providers could face criminal penalties and disciplinary action for performing an abortion in the state after 15-week mark. The ban includes exceptions to save the life of women who are pregnant and for “fatal fetal abnormalities,” but not for rape or incest.

The challenge in Florida comes as Republican-led states move to restrict abortion access in the weeks before the Supreme Court is expected to issue a major abortion ruling that could weaken or overturn Roe.

If the justices elect to roll back the federal abortion protections, the legal battle over reproductive rights will shift to the state courts. Where, in Florida, the strength of the state's constitutional protections would be put to the test at a time when its highest court has become more conservative.

The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a statement yesterday that he is “confident that this law will ultimately withstand all legal challenges.”

Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D):

NEW: A lawsuit has been filed to challenge FL’s unconstitutional & grossly offensive 15 week abortion ban.



This is not the time to shrink, or surrender -- we must keep fighting for reproductive freedom, in the courts, in the legislature, in our communities and at the ballot box. https://t.co/rKTjx0KiRF — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) June 1, 2022

In other health news

A prominent antiabortion advocacy organization is changing its name. Susan B. Anthony List , founded as a counter to abortion rights group Emily’s List , will now be called Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. , founded as a counter to abortion rights group, will now be called

The same technology that brought us leading coronavirus vaccines in under a year, messenger RNA, might be the key to accelerating scientists' four-decades-long pursuit of an HIV vaccine, our colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson reports. might be the key to accelerating scientists' four-decades-long pursuit of an HIV vaccine, our colleaguereports.

In North Carolina: A wide-ranging GOP health-care bill that Associated Press reports. A wide-ranging GOP health-care bill that would expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of state residents received initial approval from the state Senate, but the House is unlikely to consider the measure in its annual work session this year, thereports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all Monday.

