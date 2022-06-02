Placeholder while article actions load

There was a time when Enrique Tarrio, the currently imprisoned head of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys, wanted to be an elected official. In 2019, he briefly entertained a bid for Congress from South Florida. He completed a questionnaire offered by Ballotpedia in which he explained his candidacy and his political role models — Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) among them.

For those familiar with Tarrio solely through his recent political activity — leading a fringe movement that embraces violence and was central to the Capitol riot — this may seem incongruous. But Tarrio has for some time been intertwined with prominent political actors in Florida. He’s known Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone for years and ran a group called Latinos for Trump. His flirtation with running for office was a flirtation with gaining power via one route. He ended up choosing another.

Others in his organization, though, aren’t forcing that same choice. The New York Times on Thursday explored the extent to which the Republican Party in Miami-Dade County had been infiltrated by active members of the Proud Boys.

Advertisement

“[A]t least a half-dozen current and former Proud Boys … have secured seats on the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee, seeking to influence local politics from the inside,” Patricia Mazzei and Alan Feuer report. “Their ranks include adherents who face criminal charges for participating in the Capitol attack.”

The report describes a pattern that should by now be familiar: traditional Republican figures (here meaning people like former governor Jeb Bush) build institutional power and outsider elements then appropriate that power. It’s the story of the GOP nationally in the era of Donald Trump. Trump is an important example, though, because it’s also a reminder of what one can expect to happen next: the fringe becomes the establishment.

What’s happening in Miami is a specific example of the phenomenon, but it’s happening elsewhere, too. In northern California, right-wing politicians now hold a majority on a county board of supervisors following a successful recall effort. There has been a push since the 2020 election for far-right candidates to seek election to lower-ballot races, as well, particularly school boards.

Advertisement

Then, of course, there’s the push to influence elections themselves. The right’s push to have a more active supervisory and management role in voting and vote-counting has been well-documented, but recent reports, including from Politico, make clear that there remains real energy aimed at influencing election outcomes. Much of this is motivated by sincere (if misguided) concern about the security of American elections. Some of it is simply about securing or preserving power for the right, by any means necessary.

It’s not clear what to make of this moment. Is this simply a side effect of the Trump era and, particularly, its ignominious fate in 2020? Or is it a real shift in right-wing engagement? We may not be able to answer that question for another year or two as the sheer drudgery of holding governmental positions takes its toll. You can ask Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) about the difference between running for and winning office and then holding office. The latter is generally less interesting.

This raises a bigger question: why do far-right elements want this power? Why do Proud Boys want to have a say in the direction of the Miami-Dade Republican Party? What do they plan to do?

Advertisement

This is what brought me to Tarrio’s endorsement questionnaire. What did the head of the Proud Boys pledge to deliver for his constituents?

Asked what areas of public policy drove him, Tarrio offered a handful, including criminal justice reform, “rooting out violations of our 2nd amendment,” “free speech across ALL digital platforms” and an “America first foreign policy.” He also included “[c]ountering the very real threat of domestic terrorism” — clearly a reference not to groups like the Proud Boys but, instead, to left-wing activists like those associated with antifa.

These are fairly vague, of course, but refreshingly specific compared to what the Republican Party itself offered in 2020 after Trump had become the party’s official leader. You’ll recall that the GOP offered literally no platform save that it “has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda.” In other words, whatever Trump’s agenda was at the moment, that was the party’s agenda as well.

Advertisement

Trump’s agenda (and Tarrio’s, reading only barely between the lines) was mostly culture war stuff. Trump rose to power as a representative of the conservative media caucus and earned support from Republican voters thanks largely to his willingness to echo whatever was airing in the prime time hours of Fox News. He saw political power as a tool to punish his opponents and understood that meeting the needs of his constituents meant winning the sorts of fights that Breitbart and Rush Limbaugh were engaged in.

A new generation of elected officials has followed that path. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) expends an enormous amount of energy weighing in on culture-war fights, obviously in part because he has an eye on the national Republican constituency for 2024. The Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania celebrated his victory in the party’s primary last month by pledging to the audience that he would similarly prioritize the sorts of things that get heavy coverage from people like Sean Hannity. He didn’t say this explicitly, of course, but he didn’t need to.

That candidate is Doug Mastriano, a right-wing Trump supporter who was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 when violence first erupted. (No evidence has emerged that he participated in the violence.)

Advertisement

This is a useful caveat to the idea that people will get bored with holding government positions, of course. The job is what you make it. Cawthorn, for example, clearly liked continuing to stir the pot from his elevated position of elected leadership. If you want to hold office less because you want to effect change within the system than that you want to use it as a platform, maybe it will be worth sticking around.

It seems very safe to assume that the Proud Boys and other extremists want power for a primary reason that Trump did: to hold power in lieu of the left doing so. There’s an inescapable racial aspect to this that emerges explicitly in the Proud Boys’ embrace of “Western chauvinism,” a sense among many on the right that they — often meaning Christian Whites — are embattled. Retaining power offers a form of protection.

A lot of the right-wing energy around political engagement was sparked not by Trump’s false claims of election fraud but by coronavirus restrictions that were seen as oppressive. It was a rejection less of Democratic politics than of the idea that the government should encourage collective action — an idea that was once anodyne but has increasingly been placed at the left end of the partisan spectrum. That’s in part because it is framed as oppositional to individual freedom, a term that often simply means that people should not face any restrictions (including on social-media, as candidate Enrique Tarrio clearly felt).

Advertisement

Shortly after Trump took office, the World Values Survey was conducted. Among its questions was one asking how Americans felt about replacing our existing form of government with one where a strong leader could simply act without being held in check by any legislative body. A large majority of Americans said that was a bad idea, but 44 percent of people who vote Republican said it was at least fairly good. A majority of Republican voters under the age of 50 said it was at least a fairly good idea. The most recent iteration of the right’s flagship political gathering, Conservative Political Action Conference, was held in Hungary where attendees heard effusive praise for that country’s autocratic leader.

Autocracy is power for the sake of power, power aimed at doing what one wants in the face of opposition. No compromise would be needed with a group that most Republicans said in the same time frame that they saw not as political opponents but as enemies. The Proud Boys don’t want power so they can introduce legislation and debate it in committee hearings. Many on the right don’t want to monitor elections simply to verify that they lost fairly.

In his Ballotpedia questionnaire, Tarrio was asked what legacy he sought to leave from holding elected office.

“I want to make America less divded,” his answer began, typo included. This can be seen as ironic — or as prescient. His followers do want to unite America, in the same way that Trump did: Against pluralism. Behind the right.

GiftOutline Gift Article