Good morning, Early Birds. Happy birthday to Rafael Nadal, who faces off against Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros today. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today’s edition … Theo talks to Sen. Chris Murphy on why he thinks this time may be different when it comes to a congressional response to mass shootings … President Biden later this month will travel to Saudi Arabia, a country he once vowed to make a ‘pariah,’ amid worries over gas prices … The Jan. 6 committee next week will begin a series of high profile public hearings and is promising to reveal new details about “the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election” … but first …

At the White House

Biden challenges Congress to act on guns, but is unlikely to get what he's demanding

President Biden called on Congress to pass a range of measures to prevent future mass shootings in a rare, emotional prime-time address to the nation on Thursday evening in which he invoked recent shooting in New York, Texas and Oklahoma.

Biden urged lawmakers to ban assault weapons — or at least raise the age to buy them to 21 — and high-capacity magazines, as well as other measures such as expanding background checks, as our colleagues Tyler Pager, Seung Min Kim and Mike DeBonis report. There is little indication any bill addressing assault weapons could pass the Senate due to Republican opposition.

“After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done,” Biden said. “This time, that can’t be true. This time we must actually do something.”

Biden spoke as the House Judiciary Committee was voting on Thursday night on party lines to approve a package of gun bills that includes many of the measures Biden called for. The House is expected to take up the package when lawmakers return next week as well as a bill by Reps. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) and Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) to incentivize states to strengthen their red flag laws and implement a federal red flag laws.

A bipartisan group of senators, meanwhile, is working to eke out agreement on a much more limited set of proposals …

On the Hill

Sen. Chris Murphy on why ‘a really emotional moment for the country’ could lead a deal on gun legislation

Seven questions for … Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.): We spoke with the lead Senate Democrat working on a bipartisan gun compromise about where the negotiations stand. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: You told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday that your bar in these negotiations is passing a law that would save lives. What’s the minimum bill you would accept?

Murphy: I'm not going to broadcast my bottom line to the press. [But] I know there are some on my side who are worried that we will do something that might look good on paper but actually won’t significantly decrease the chances that the wrong people get their hands on weapons. I just want to assure my friends that while I'm willing to compromise, I'm not willing to do something that isn't going to be impactful.

The Early: What would you like to see on mental health in a potential bill?

Murphy: So we're engaged in a conversation right now about what investments in mental health would help us get the biggest number of votes possible in the Senate. There's a number that's too low, that wouldn't be significant enough for many colleagues who want to see a big mental health title. There's also a number that's too big, that would cause some conservatives to balk. We're trying to find that right amount — and also trying to find a way to concentrate resources on the populations that tend to be most likely to cause violence to themselves or to others. It does tend to be younger people, particularly younger men, who end up pulling the trigger. So I think there's some interest in concentrating resources in the populations that tend to be most at-risk of resorting to gun violence.

The Early: When it comes to background checks, you told the New York Times after Buffalo — but before Uvalde — “Manchin-Toomey doesn’t have 60 votes. I spent much of the last two years trying to find a piece of Manchin-Toomey that could get 60 votes. Ultimately, we couldn’t find a landing place.” What, if anything, has changed?

Murphy: I think the conscience of the nation has been moved by Uvalde, and that has compelled my colleagues to come to the table. A universal background checks bill still doesn't have 60 votes in the Senate. I wish that weren't true, but it is. So we're trying to find some common grounds on an expansion of background checks or provisions to cut down on the abuse of our background check system. I can't tell you that we’ve found the sweet spot yet but we're working very hard.

The Early: Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Angus King (I-Maine) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) introduced a bill last year that would incentivize states to pass red flag laws. Is that the basis of any of the discussions you're having on red flag laws? Are you looking at the bills that Reps. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) and Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) have introduced?

Murphy: I personally don't think it would be terribly constructive to have a federal system of red flag laws. I think this is much better off done at the state level. I think there's some broad interest in helping states develop those laws.

The Early: You said earlier that you hope to have concepts to be able to present to your colleagues as soon as next week. Do you have any sense of what that’s likely to look like? Is that going to be a one-page framework, or something closer to actual legislative text?

Murphy: I don't know yet.

The Early: House Democrats marked up their own gun package on Thursday. Are there elements of that package that you think could gain traction in the Senate such as safe gun storage legislation?

Murphy: There has been bipartisan interest in the Senate on the issue of gun storage. Sens. [Bill] Cassidy [(R-La.)] and [Tina] Smith [(D-Minn.)] have a bill on gun storage. Sens. [Richard] Blumenthal [(D-Conn.)] and [Susan] Collins [(R-Maine)] have a bill on gun storage. That's certainly a possibility for bipartisanship in the Senate.

The Early: What do you think the odds are at the moment that the Senate will be able to pass some sort of gun bill in the coming weeks?

Murphy: This is a really emotional moment for the country. I think this time the country is not going to accept nothing as the answer. People had hoped and prayed that something like Sandy Hook would never happen again, and it has. I've failed a lot in these negotiations. But these talks feel different, because I think members on both sides realize that there's a real risk to the legitimacy of government if we don't act. All I know is that there are signs all around me that this moment is different. Whether that results in the logjam being broken, I don't know. But there are more signs that this could be the moment than at any other time in the last 10 years.

More Democrats back assault weapons ban

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged on Thursday in a “Dear Colleague” letter to hold a hearing on a bill to ban assault weapons. But Pelosi didn't promise to put it up for a vote on before the full House and it wasn't included in the package of gun measures that the House Judiciary Committee approved on Thursday night because, as we reported on Thursday, it doesn't yet have the votes.

We’ve polled the members who aren't among the more than 200 Democratic co-sponsors of the bill and some members said that while they are not co-sponsors, they would vote for it.

Aides to two of the 16 House Democrats who haven't signed on as co-sponsors — Reps. Cheri Bustos (Ill.) and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Fla.) — told The Early on Thursday that they would do so.

A spokesman for another Democrat who isn't a co-sponsor, Rep. Josh Harder (Calif.), said he supports the bill. Two others, Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), indicated earlier this week that they'd vote for the bill if it came to the floor.

And a spokesman for Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), another Democrat who isn't a co-sponsor, told The Early that “she would be open to voting for it if it came to the floor.”

Pelosi is likely to bring the bill up ONLY if it would pass.

Coming soon to prime time: The Jan. 6 committee

The House Jan. 6 committee select committee will hold it's first public hearing on June 9 at 8 p.m.

. It "will include ‘previously unseen material documenting January 6th’ as well as witness testimony and a preview of additional hearings, and it will provide the American people a summary of its findings about the ‘coordinated, multistep effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power,’ according to an advisement. Additional details regarding witnesses will be announced next week,” per our colleague Jacqueline Alemany

“One of the key questions the January 6 House committee is expected to raise in its June hearings is why Trump failed to publicly condemn the attack for hours, and whether that failure is proof of ‘dereliction of duty’ and evidence that Trump tried to obstruct Congress’ certification of the election,” in its June hearings is why Trump failed to publicly condemn the attack for hours, and whether that failure is proof of ‘dereliction of duty’ and evidence that Trump tried to obstruct Congress’ certification of the election,” CNN’s Jamie Gangel, Jeremy Herb and Elizabeth Stuart report

Several Trumpworld figures, including Fox personalities and his own son, texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging Trump to denounce the violence, per CNN. “Even those closest to the former president believed he had the power to stop the violence in real time.”

Here’s what they said:

“He’s got to condem (sic) this shit. Asap,” Donald Trump Jr. sent at 2:53 p.m.

“TELL THEM TO GO HOME !!!” former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said at 3:09 p.m.

“POTUS should go on air and defuse this. Extremely important,” former Trump HHS secretary Tom Price messaged at 3:13 p.m.

“Fix this now,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) texted at 3:15 p.m.

At the White House

Biden to head to Saudi Arabia

Pariah? “Biden is planning to visit Saudi Arabia later this month, a remarkable departure from his vow as a presidential candidate to treat the country as a ‘pariah’ state,” three administration officials told our colleagues Tyler Pager and John Hudson. “The president’s trip to Riyadh follows broader efforts by his administration to build ties with the oil-rich nation to reduce the price of gas in the United States, which has skyrocketed in recent months.”

“The stop in Saudi Arabia is expected to be added to Biden’s overseas trip later this month, when he will travel to Israel , Germany and Spain ,” the officials said.

“Biden’s trip is likely to raise fresh doubts of the Biden administration’s promise to keep human rights at the center of its foreign policy, given Saudi Arabia’s history of abuses, particularly toward women.”

Following the news of Biden’s trip, the wife of murdered Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi requested a meeting with Biden, urging him to “demand the release of political prisoners before he travels to Saudi Arabia,” per a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner’s Katherine Doyle.

The Media

Weekend reeeads 🐣 🌴

