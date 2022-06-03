The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Elections

David McCormick concedes to Mehmet Oz in Pa. Republican primary Senate race

Oz will now move on to face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the general election.

By
Updated June 3, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. EDT|Published June 3, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. EDT
Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz had been locked in a recount in their primary race. (AP)
Placeholder while article actions load

Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick said Friday that he conceded to Mehmet Oz in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, clearing the way for the celebrity doctor backed by former president Donald Trump to advance to the general election in one of the year’s most significant races.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Oz will now face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in a pivotal battleground in the fight for control of the Senate. The GOP primary race has been stuck in limbo for weeks, as Oz’s razor-thin lead triggered a recount and as Fetterman — a liberal candidate who easily won the Democratic nomination — recovers from a stroke that sidelined him just before the primary.

McCormick said Friday that he concluded he would not be able to make up the deficit between him and Oz.

“We spent the last 17 days making sure that every Republican vote was counted in a way that would result in the will of Pennsylvanian voters being fulfilled … That’s what this process is all about,” said McCormick.

“But it’s now clear to me, with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee,” he added, noting that he called Oz earlier in the day to congratulate him.

Oz tweeted Friday evening that he “received a gracious phone call” from McCormick and said that with the primary over, they would ensure the Senate seat “does not fall into the hands of the radical left.”

McCormick told supporters that he told Oz, “What I always said to you — that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy. McCormick said it was important for the GOP to regain control of the Senate.

Democrats are defending a narrow Senate majority in this year’s midterm elections. Pennsylvania, a battleground state where Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey is retiring, is seen as a critical front in the fight for control of the upper chamber of Congress.

The Republican primary, in which Trump endorsed Oz, was also a high-profile test of the former president’s influence on GOP voters. His record has been mixed so far this primary season, with his endorsed candidate suffering recent gubernatorial primary defeats in Georgia, Nebraska and Idaho to go along with Senate victories by his picks in Ohio, North Carolina and now Pennsylvania.

Right after the May 17 primary, Trump had moved to baselessly discredit the then too-close-to-call Republican primary in Pennsylvania, urging Oz to declare victory before the vote tally was finished and seeking to raise concerns about mail-in ballots without presenting any evidence for his claims. Oz previously called himself the “presumptive” winner.

Fetterman on Friday said he “almost died” last month after his stroke and revealed in a statement that his condition was far more serious than his campaign had previously indicated. He said he should have taken medication prescribed for him in 2017.

“There’s so much at stake in this race, and I’m going to be ready for the hard fight ahead,” Fetterman said. “But our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday, and flip this Senate seat in November.”

Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.

Loading...