Fetterman says he ‘almost died’ for ignoring a heart condition diagnosed in 2017

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in that state’s Senate contest, said Friday that he “almost died” after suffering a stroke last month, in a statement revealing that his condition was far more serious than his campaign had previously indicated.
“The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn’t come out of nowhere,” Fetterman said. “Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn’t feel well. As a result, I almost died.”
He added: “I didn’t do what the doctor told me. But I won’t make that mistake again.”
Fetterman did not offer a date on which he plans to return to the campaign trail.