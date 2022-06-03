The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Fetterman says he ‘almost died’ for ignoring a heart condition diagnosed in 2017

June 3, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. EDT
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) fills out his emergency absentee ballot at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Pa, on May 17, 2022. (Bobby Maggio/AP)
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in that state’s Senate contest, said Friday that he “almost died” after suffering a stroke last month, in a statement revealing that his condition was far more serious than his campaign had previously indicated.

Fetterman, 52, suffered a stroke May 13 and later had a pacemaker implanted. In a statement Friday, he said he should have taken his health more seriously, including taking medication that a doctor prescribed for him in 2017.

“The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn’t come out of nowhere,” Fetterman said. “Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn’t feel well. As a result, I almost died.”

He added: “I didn’t do what the doctor told me. But I won’t make that mistake again.”

Fetterman did not offer a date on which he plans to return to the campaign trail.

