Fetterman says he ‘almost died’ for ignoring a heart condition diagnosed in 2017

Placeholder while article actions load

Fetterman, 52, suffered a stroke May 13 and later had a pacemaker implanted. In a statement Friday, he said he should have taken his health more seriously, including taking medication that a doctor prescribed for him in 2017.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in that state’s Senate contest, said Friday that he “almost died” after suffering a stroke last month, in a statement revealing that his condition was far more serious than his campaign had previously indicated.

“The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn’t come out of nowhere,” Fetterman said. “Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn’t feel well. As a result, I almost died.”