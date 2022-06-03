Post Politics Now Senate negotiators key to whether Congress moves on gun measures

“From what I hear, he feels a moral imperative and emotional commitment and a sense of obligation to help lead,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), one of the gun legislation negotiators, said of Biden and his decision to deliver the address. “When people ask me how is this time different, the deep outrage and grief that is so pervasive and persuasive add to the urgency of this moment and it is really put up or shut up time for my Republican colleagues.”

After the speech, one senior Republican aide said Biden’s speech probably was unhelpful for the bipartisan negotiations.

“It may be helpful for Democrats, I really don’t know,” said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. “But for Republicans, it’s just unserious and hurts. Literally no one is talking about an assault weapons ban, not even Democrats. He needs to get out of the way and be quiet.”