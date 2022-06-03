Post Politics Now Senate negotiators key to whether Congress moves on gun measures

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

On our radar: How Biden’s guns speech played with Senate negotiators
The latest: Gun violence spurs new calls to quash the Senate filibuster
The latest: Federal judges resist ‘mandatory’ training on workplace disputes
President Biden leaves the White House to board Marine One on Thursday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated June 3, 2022 at 7:42 a.m. EDT|Published June 3, 2022 at 7:06 a.m. EDT
Today, after an impassioned speech on gun violence by President Biden and action by the House Judiciary Committee along party lines on Thursday night, attention returns to a small bipartisan group of Senate negotiators who hold the key to whether Congress will respond in any meaningful way to recent mass shootings. The group is seeking to craft a bill that can pass in the evenly divided chamber, where 60 of 100 votes are required to advance most legislation under filibuster rules.

Meanwhile, Biden plans to speak about the May jobs report after it is released Friday morning in remarks from Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he is spending a long weekend. Economists expect the Labor Department report to show continued payroll growth but at a slower pace than in recent months.

Your daily dashboard

  • 8:30 a.m. Eastern: The Labor Department releases the May jobs report.
  • 10:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on the May jobs report from Rehoboth Beach, Del. Watch live here.
  • 12:40 p.m. Pacific (3:40 p.m. Eastern): Vice President Harris give remarks on the administration’s plans to address inflation to the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Reno, Nev. Watch live here.

