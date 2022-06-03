Post Politics Now Senate negotiators key to whether Congress moves on gun measures

Today, after an impassioned speech on gun violence by President Biden and action by the House Judiciary Committee along party lines on Thursday night, attention returns to a small bipartisan group of Senate negotiators who hold the key to whether Congress will respond in any meaningful way to recent mass shootings. The group is seeking to craft a bill that can pass in the evenly divided chamber, where 60 of 100 votes are required to advance most legislation under filibuster rules.
Meanwhile, Biden plans to speak about the May jobs report after it is released Friday morning in remarks from Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he is spending a long weekend. Economists expect the Labor Department report to show continued payroll growth but at a slower pace than in recent months.
Sen. Murphy says country 'is not going to accept nothing' on gun violence
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), the lead Senate Democrat working on a bipartisan gun compromise, says “the country is not going to accept nothing as the answer.”
Murphy spoke with our colleagues Theodoric Meyer and Leigh Ann Caldwell for The Early 202 about the status of negotiations. Here are a few takeaways:
- Murphy said he is not interested in window dressing: “I just want to assure my friends that while I’m willing to compromise, I’m not willing to do something that isn’t going to be impactful.”
- Murphy said universal background checks still don’t have the needed 60 votes to advance in the Senate: “I wish that weren’t true, but it is. So we’re trying to find some common ground on an expansion of background checks or provisions to cut down on the abuse of our background check system.”
- Murphy said it wouldn’t be “terribly constructive” to have a federal system of “red flag” laws: “I think this is much better off done at the state level. I think there’s some broad interest in helping states develop those laws.”
- Murphy said there’s “certainly a possibility for bipartisanship” on the issue of safe gun storage.

How Biden's guns speech played with Senate negotiators
On Thursday, as President Biden delivered an impassioned speech calling for action to combat gun violence, the House Judiciary Committee advanced legislation on a party-line vote that could clear the full chamber next week. But the real test of what, if anything, Congress might do lies in the Senate, where a small bipartisan group has been negotiating in an attempt to come up with changes that could pass in that evenly divided chamber.
How did Biden’s speech play with those senators?
The Post’s Tyler Pager, Seung Min Kim and Mike DeBonis report that some involved in the delicate talks worried that Biden’s speech could upset the negotiations, but others welcomed an emphatic speech by the president. They write:
“From what I hear, he feels a moral imperative and emotional commitment and a sense of obligation to help lead,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), one of the gun legislation negotiators, said of Biden and his decision to deliver the address. “When people ask me how is this time different, the deep outrage and grief that is so pervasive and persuasive add to the urgency of this moment and it is really put up or shut up time for my Republican colleagues.”After the speech, one senior Republican aide said Biden’s speech probably was unhelpful for the bipartisan negotiations.“It may be helpful for Democrats, I really don’t know,” said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. “But for Republicans, it’s just unserious and hurts. Literally no one is talking about an assault weapons ban, not even Democrats. He needs to get out of the way and be quiet.”

Beto O'Rourke amps up message on guns. But will it get him elected in Texas?
Across three campaigns — for the U.S. Senate, the presidency and now governor of Texas — Beto O’Rourke has amped up his message in response to gun violence. In his current race, O’Rourke confronted Texas Gov. Abbott (R), whom he is trying to unseat, during a briefing the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex. O’Rourke has since focused heavily on the issue.
The Post’s Annie Linskey reports that more than most Democratic politicians, O’Rourke, a former congressman, has infused his campaigns with impassioned appeals to tighten gun laws in the aftermath of mass shootings. She writes from Dallas:
He’s found himself in a familiar cycle that includes comforting families, attending funerals, calling for change at the ballot box and, so far, coming up short on Election Day.O’Rourke’s escalating responses to mass shootings reflect a broader trend of Democrats becoming more direct and confrontational as they call out policies and policymakers who block stricter gun laws.But it’s far from clear such tactics will produce legislative or political victories this year, with partisan divisions in Congress and Democrats facing head winds in the November midterm elections in Texas and across the country. The scope of the challenge is evident here in Texas, where O’Rourke, whose tactics have been polarizing, is seeking to convince Republicans and moderates to change their views on an issue that’s long been intractable.

Gun violence spurs new calls to quash the Senate filibuster
Democrats have tried — and failed — to change the filibuster rules in the Senate to make it easier to pass legislation on key issues, including voting rights and abortion.
Now Democratic candidates in several high-profile Senate races are renewing a push to squash the filibuster, this time to pass stricter gun laws, report The Post’s Colby Itkowitz, Michael Scherer and Mike DeBonis. The candidates say that if elected, they would not let Republicans, or even some Democrats, stand in the way of acting on an issue with wide public support.
Our colleagues write:
The massacres at a supermarket in Buffalo and an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., and then a shooting Wednesday at a medical building in Tulsa that killed four people have again shined a light on Congress’s inaction on the nation’s gun violence epidemic. With Democrats in control of the White House and both chambers in Congress, many activists say the only thing preventing gun-related measures is the filibuster.But party leaders and some Senate incumbents are wary of a fight they’ve already lost ... and they aren’t interested in revisiting the filibuster debate, much preferring to keep their energy focused on the Republican opposition to gun-control laws.

Federal judges resist 'mandatory' training on workplace disputes
Leaders of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and the U.S. District Court announced workplace-conduct training sessions this spring after employees detailed accusations of bullying, gender discrimination and racial insensitivity in a confidential workplace survey.
But, The Post’s Ann E. Marimow reports, at least two federal judges in D.C. have resisted attending the training, according to an internal court email. Ann writes:
In an all-courthouse email sent to about 400 people last week, Circuit Judge David B. Sentelle said he and a colleague, Circuit Judge A. Raymond Randolph, would not participate in the training, which court leaders had described as mandatory “for everyone.”“Like Judge Randolph,” Sentelle wrote in the brief message reviewed by The Washington Post, “[I] do not intend to attend this ‘mandatory’ session.”
You can read Ann’s full story here.