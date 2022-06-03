As always, we define “politics” broadly for the purposes of this series. This year’s selections include political science research on policing in Nigeria, migration in North Africa, and women’s empowerment in Sierra Leone. We will also be reading journalists’ accounts of the experiences of African migrants to Europe, the complexities of a trial after a tragic crime, and belonging and identity in South Africa. We’re kicking off this summer with a review of a masterful book that shows Africa’s centrality to the history of the modern world. Thanks to our wonderful guest reviewers who will be helping to cover the 18 titles we’ve chosen this year!