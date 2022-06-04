Bidens briefly evacuated after plane entered restricted space in Delaware

Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were briefly evacuated from their beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Saturday afternoon after a private plane mistakenly entered restricted airspace. Secret Service officials said precautionary security measures were taken, but there had been no significant threat to the president. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Shortly before 1 p.m. today a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Delaware after mistakenly entering a secured area,” Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said in a statement. “The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace.”

He added that a preliminary investigation found that the pilot was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance. The Secret Service plans to interview the pilot.

The president and the first lady returned to their beach house later Saturday afternoon, a White House official said.

The president arrived at his beach house Thursday night to celebrate Jill Biden’s birthday, which was Friday. The two are expected to return to the White House on Sunday morning.

The fighter jet escort flew low and loud, startling beachgoers along Rehoboth Avenue, according to Matt Blauw, 19, of Arlington, Va. Blauw had been shopping with a friend and her family when a plane’s engine rumbled in the clear skies overhead.

Police closed Rehoboth Avenue briefly following the incident but the street was open again at 2 p.m.

A similar situation unfolded in Washington in April when authorities issued a threat alert and evacuated the U.S. Capitol after a miscommunication over an Army plane participating in Military Appreciation Night at Nationals Park.

The plane had a parachute team preparing to jump into the baseball stadium as part of a pregame ceremony. An all-clear was quickly given after authorities clarified the military plane’s participation in the event.

Karl Baker and Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.

