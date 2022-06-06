Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! 🚨 President Biden plans to announce two steps today to mitigate the effects of the Commerce Department's investigation into solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries, according to multiple reports. More on that below. But first: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight From Bonn to budget reconciliation, climate talks heat up Diplomats from around the world will converge in Bonn, Germany, this week to prepare for the next United Nations climate conference in Egypt in November.

The talks will reveal whether nations intend to follow through on their commitments from the U.N. climate summit in Scotland last fall, despite heightened geopolitical tensions and a global energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile in Washington, congressional Democrats will return to Capitol Hill this week in the hopes of clinching a deal on President Biden's stalled budget reconciliation bill, including its $555 billion package of climate provisions.

These talks will test whether lawmakers can hammer out an agreement on the biggest climate legislation in U.S. history before leaving town again for the August recess.

Here's what we're watching in both rounds of high-stakes negotiations:

Will countries raise their climate ambition?

At last year's U.N. climate summit — known as COP26 — in Glasgow, Scotland, negotiators from more than 200 nations agreed to consider strengthening their near-term climate targets under the 2015 Paris agreement this year.

But with five months until COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, few nations have offered stronger climate pledges so far.

“One of the big questions in Bonn is: What expectations are there for countries to live up to the commitments they've made since Paris and to increase them, as they clearly indicated in Glasgow was needed?” Alden Meyer, a senior associate at the climate think tank E3G who is attending the Bonn talks, told The Climate 202.

Here are some of the countries that we're keeping a close eye on:

Australia: In late May, voters there Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already backed a target of cutting the nation's greenhouse gas emissions 43 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. However, some experts expect the Labor Party to strengthen that target as it negotiates with Greens and climate-focused independents. In late May, voters there ousted conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison ’s coalition government from power in what was dubbed the country's “climate election.” The Labor government underhas already backed a target of cutting the nation's greenhouse gas emissions 43 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. However, some experts expect the Labor Party to strengthen that target as it negotiates with Greens and climate-focused independents.

China: The United States and China The United States and China issued a joint pledge at COP26 to partner on boosting clean energy and curbing emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. But as Beijing seeks to restart economic growth following a pandemic-induced shutdown, analysts warn the country could increase its reliance on coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel.

European Union: Under the Under the REPowerEU Plan , all 27 nations in the European Union are aiming to phase out imports of Russian oil , increase energy efficiency and accelerate the buildout of renewable power. But some European officials have sought to replace Russian energy with natural gas from African countries including Senegal, prompting allegations of “hypocrisy.”

“In the context of the current war and global instability, countries are doubling down on fossil fuel production, using the pretext of ‘energy security’ and a global recession to justify new avenues for fossil fuel extraction,” Mohamed Adow, director of the Nairobi-based climate and energy think tank Power Shift Africa, said in an email to The Climate 202. “We call out this hypocrisy and lies and demand an equitable and just phaseout of all fossil fuels.”

Will Schumer and Manchin strike a deal?

Meanwhile, America's progress on climate before COP27 largely depends on Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the Senate's most conservative Democrat.

Biden has pledged to slash U.S. emissions at least in half by the end of the decade. But talks between Manchin and the White House over Biden's social spending plan, which would help the country achieve this goal, spectacularly imploded last year because of a miscommunication, The Washington Post's Jeff Stein and Tyler Pager report.

In mid-December, the White House drafted a statement about the spending bill that named Manchin as a focus of the negotiations. Manchin's chief of staff responded by asking the White House to either to remove the senator’s name, or to add Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Steve Ricchetti: “Steve, the statement you all put out tonight targeting me and my family was unconscionable and extremely dangerous. There will be no further negotiations,” according to two people familiar with the message, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. The White House issued the statement anyway. Manchin then exploded, texting senior Biden aide: “Steve, the statement you all put out tonight targeting me and my family was unconscionable and extremely dangerous. There will be no further negotiations,” according to two people familiar with the message, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) have since rekindled talks over a proposal likely to be far smaller than the nearly $2 trillion deal that Manchin and the White House seemed close to securing last year.

Sam Runyon, a spokeswoman for Manchin, told The Climate 202 that she had no updates to share on the talks with Schumer. A spokesman for the majority leader did not respond to a request for comment.

Pressure points

Biden to waive tariffs for 24 months on solar panels hit by Commerce Department probe

President Biden on Monday will announce a 24-month tariff exemption for solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations after a Commerce Department investigation imperiled the growth of the U.S. solar industry, according to people familiar with the matter, Jeff Mason reports for Reuters.

The move comes as solar developers sound the alarm about the consequences of the probe into whether solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are circumventing rules intended to block solar imports from China.

The action could ease companies' concerns about needing to hold billions of dollars in reserve to pay potential tariffs in the future, according to one person familiar with the White House's plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the plans are not yet public.

In addition, Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act today to spur domestic production of solar panels with the support of grants and loans, the individuals said.

Ship pollution is rising as the U.S. waits for world leaders to act

Despite pushing other countries to adopt a zero-emissions goal for shipping by 2050 and accelerating the clean energy transition at home, the Biden administration has done little to address the shipping industry, which accounts for nearly 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and is expected to reach at least 17 percent by 2050 if the industry continues to expand, The Washington Post’s Anna Phillips reports.

Efforts to slash carbon pollution from shipping through international regulations have so far met resistance from shipbuilders and oil companies. But some experts say the United States should use its power as an international trade hub to force carbon cuts by only allowing green ships in its ports, rather than waiting on the International Maritime Organization to act.

The IMO previously announced that it aims to cut ship emissions in half by 2050 compared with 2008 levels, but environmentalists say that target is far from aligning with the 2015 Paris agreement. They also argue that even if the global agency agreed on a more aggressive target, which wouldn't be set until next year, it could be years more before it decides on additional rules to meet it, locking in rising vessel emissions.

Climate change is forcing schools to close early for ‘heat days’

Climate change poses a growing risk to about 36,000 American schools, according to a study from the Government Accountability Office, as regions where extreme heat was once rare are now finding their school buildings — many without the money for adequate air conditioning — unbearably hot during the spring and summer months, The Post's Laura Meckler and Anna Phillips report.

Last Tuesday, public school students in Philadelphia and Baltimore were let out early after sweltering temperatures made learning almost impossible in classrooms that lack ventilation. Unlike the South, where schools are typically outfitted with centralized air systems, air conditioning in schools in the Northeast has either not been necessary or, in the case of many urban communities, has been a luxury.

Now teachers, parents and administrators are calling for school districts to improve their older buildings, many of which are crowded and lack green space or shade. They argue that the combination of abnormally hot temperatures and older facilities is hindering education in neighborhoods that are already overburdened by the impacts of climate change.

On the Hill this week

On Tuesday: The Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry and Natural Resources will hold its first hearing since 2013. The hearing will focus on the drought crisis in the West, examining ways to confront the severe drought and help build resilience on affected forests and farmland.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests and Mining will also hold a business meeting to discuss several preservation bills.

On Wednesday: The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee will hold a hearing titled “Detecting and Quantifying Methane Emissions from the Oil and Gas Sector,” with testimony from David Lyon, a senior scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund; Riley Duren, the chief executive officer of Carbon Mapper; and Brian Anderson, the director of National Energy Technology Laboratory.

The House Natural Resources Committee will mark up several lands bills, including legislation aimed at protecting the Grand Canyon region from the potential impacts of uranium mining.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing on the nominations of Annie Caputo and Bradley Crowell to be members of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

On Thursday: The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis will hold a hearing on ways to make oceans more resilient to climate change.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will meet to discuss President Biden ’s budget request for the Forest Service for fiscal year 2023.

The Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation will meet to examine European energy security amid the war in Ukraine, focusing on the United States’ role in supporting the European Union’s energy transition.

In the atmosphere

Viral

🦔🔍 Porcupines have 5 different types of hairs. They have whiskers to sense movement; underfur to provide warmth; guard hairs; quills for defense; and stiff bristles under the tail to help them climb! 🐾🌳 See North American porcupine Jeffrey at the Claws and Paws Pathway! pic.twitter.com/1nGVeuWcoQ — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 5, 2022

Thanks for reading!

