Post Politics Now Biden heads west this week; guns, Jan. 6 on the radar for Congress

Biden heads west this week; guns, Jan. 6 on the radar for Congress

Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), center, flanked by Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) speak as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol meets on March 28. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
June 6, 2022 at 7:09 a.m. EDT
Today, the Senate returns to Washington with a bipartisan group of members still trying to craft a congressional response, limited as it may be, to a spate of mass shootings. On the House side, members of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob are preparing for its first public hearing, in prime-time later this week, on what led up to the deadly events of that dark day in democracy.

President Biden, meanwhile, has no public events on his schedule Monday but is heading to Los Angeles later this week for the Summit of the Americas, a gathering of western hemisphere nations that the United States is hosting for the first time since 1994. His trip will also include an guest spot on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — Biden’s first in-studio appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office.

  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a briefing for reporters. Watch live here.
  • 2:25 p.m. Pacific (5:25 p.m. Eastern): Vice President Harris hosts a roundtable in Los Angeles with faith leaders on reproductive health care.

