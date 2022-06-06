Post Politics Now Biden heads west this week; guns, Jan. 6 on the radar for Congress

Today, the Senate returns to Washington with a bipartisan group of members still trying to craft a congressional response, limited as it may be, to a spate of mass shootings. On the House side, members of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob are preparing for its first public hearing, in prime-time later this week, on what led up to the deadly events of that dark day in democracy.
President Biden, meanwhile, has no public events on his schedule Monday but is heading to Los Angeles later this week for the Summit of the Americas, a gathering of western hemisphere nations that the United States is hosting for the first time since 1994. His trip will also include an guest spot on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — Biden’s first in-studio appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office.
President Biden is booked to appear Wednesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC in what will be his first in-studio appearance on a late-night talk show since arriving in the White House.
The venue will offer an opportunity for Biden to make his case that his administration is getting things done in a more relaxed setting than in Washington and to engage in some self-deprecating humor.
“Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey,” host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted Sunday in advertising the appearance.
Biden’s planned visit to Kimmel’s studio on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles is part of a westward trip this week built around the Ninth Summit of the Americas, a gathering of western hemisphere nations in the city being hosted this year by the United States.
Biden appeared as a virtual guest on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in December 2021. Before taking office, Biden also appeared as a guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS, most recently in September 2019.
While he’s in the west, Biden also plans events at the Port of Los Angeles and in New Mexico.
Talks are expected to continue in coming days among a bipartisan group of senators with the hope of forging a congressional response to recent mass shootings. If a deal comes together, what might it look like? The Post’s Mike DeBonis has the latest. He writes:
Should an agreement come together, it is certain to fall well short of the parameters that President Biden laid out in a White House address on Thursday, when he called for renewing the federal assault weapons ban that expired in 2004, as well as significantly expanding federal background checks for gun buyers and removing the firearms industry’s immunity from lawsuits.But a proposal that would encourage states to set up red-flag laws that would allow authorities to keep guns away from people thought to be a threat to their communities or themselves remains under keen discussion, as do measures tackling school security and mental health, according to people involved in the discussions.
The sense among senators is they have a limited window to reach a consensus and need to show substantial progress by the end of the week.

The public hearings scheduled to begin this week by the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will feature live witnesses, taped interviews with key figures — including family members of former president Donald Trump — and previously unseen video footage.
The Post’s Amy B Wang reports that the hearings mark the culmination of an inquiry that has involved more than 1,000 interviews and reviews of more than 125,000 records — and that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel’s vice chairwoman, feels certain that the evidence laid out in the hearings will compel Americans to pay attention.

Cheney said there was an “extremely broad” and “extremely well-organized” conspiracy by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election — and that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was just one instance in “an ongoing threat” to democracy.“We are not in a situation where former president Trump has expressed any sense of remorse about what happened,” Cheney told CBS News’s Robert Costa in an interview that aired Sunday.“We are, in fact, in a situation where he continues to use even more extreme language, frankly, than the language that caused the attack,” she added. “And so, people must pay attention. People must watch, and they must understand how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don’t defend it.”

Efforts to forge a congressional response to the mass shootings were a featured topic on the Sunday talk shows, with guests including Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), the lead negotiator among Senate Democrats. Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), another member of the small group of senators hashing out a potential deal, also appeared.
President Biden heads west this week to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, a gathering of Western Hemisphere nations that the United States is hosting for the first time since the summit began in Miami in 1994 with President Bill Clinton.
The Post’s Missy Ryan, Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Mary Beth Sheridan and Karen DeYoung offer a preview of the gathering, which presents Biden with an opportunity to focus on foreign policy priorities other than the war in Ukraine. Our colleagues write:
Through the summit, U.S. leaders and others from North, Central and South America and the Caribbean are supposed to explore economic relationships and general goals for the Western Hemisphere. Discussions are expected to cover topics such as democracy, clean energy, politics, migration and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. …The summit will help indicate how far the White House plans to go in assisting nations where decades of inequality and corruption, along with the calamitous toll of the pandemic, have fueled waves of popular discontent.
You can read the full story here.