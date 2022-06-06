Placeholder while article actions load

The big idea

The big idea

Setting (low) expectations on new gun restrictions

For decades, Congress has sent the same message to Americans who hope mass shootings will lead lawmakers to tighten restrictions on access to firearms: Get used to disappointment. The past few days suggest the latest bloody violence hasn’t broken that dynamic.

Last week, it was a bit of a surprise to see President Biden deliver a prime-time speech on curbing gun violence. He uses that format sparingly and only weighed in after initially saying he would leave the negotiations to Congress. And he set expectations that baffled people who count Senate votes. Remember, whatever deal might be struck will need 10 GOP votes to get to Biden’s desk.

Biden pushed for: a renewal of the assault weapons ban he championed in 1994, and which expired a decade later. Or at least raising the purchase age for such weapons from 18 to 21. He wanted limits on high-capacity magazines. He wanted a broader, more strict background-check process.

He called for national “red flag” laws meant to keep guns from anyone who poses a threat to themselves or others. Congress should repeal the gun industry’s unique immunity from civil lawsuits, and codify limits the Justice Department set last year on “ghost guns.” Gun owners should be legally liable if their firearms are used in a crime. And the country should address its mental health crisis.

Biden v. the Senate

What’s he going to get? My colleague Mike DeBonis reported Sunday night it’s going to fall well short of his wish list — and well short of steps that have the support of a majority of Americans.

“[A] proposal that would encourage states to set up red-flag laws that would allow authorities to keep guns away from people thought to be a threat to their communities or themselves remains under keen discussion, as do measures tackling school security and mental health, according to people involved in the discussions,” Mike reported.

“‘It’s really tough sledding. But I’ve never been part of conversations that are this serious and this thoughtful before, and I know all the Republicans and Democrats who are at the table are there with total sincerity to get an agreement,’ Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.), the Democratic negotiator, said in an interview Sunday.”

“Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), another member of the small group of senators hashing out a potential deal, said on CBS’s ‘Face The Nation’ that the discussions, while ‘intensive,’ do not ‘guarantee any outcome.’

“‘But it feels to me like we are closer than we’ve been since I’ve been in the Senate,’ said Toomey, who co-led a failed 2013 effort to expand criminal background checks for gun buyers after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.”

Murphy was a bit blunter on CNN’s “State of the Union,” telling host Jake Tapper: “Listen, we’re not going to do everything I want. We're not going to put a piece of legislation on the table that’s going to ban assault weapons, or we’re not going to pass comprehensive background checks.”

Murphy also largely sidestepped Jake’s smart question: Why not take the Republican-backed laws Florida adopted after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and use them as the model for a federal response?

The Connecticut senator repeatedly underlined the unforgiving math: 60 votes. Whatever the small bipartisan group of senators works out, it needs 10 GOP votes if all Democrats line up behind it.

And he noted Florida embraced new restrictions “because Republicans saw it as good politics.”

“We have to make the case for Republicans that, right now, this is good politics, that, if they want to get reelected, then they cannot stand in the way of the commonsense changes that we're talking about right now,” Murphy said.

(In his conversation with Mike, Murphy also signaled receptiveness to enlisting veterans to tighten school safety. Here’s Task and Purpose challenging the feasibility of doing that.)

What’s ‘good politics’ for Republicans?

But is it “good politics” for Republicans at the national level? A new CBS/YouGov poll found 44 percent of Republicans say mass shootings are “unfortunately something we have to accept as part of a free society.”

Over at the New York Times, Quoctrung Bui, Alicia Parlapiano and Margot Sanger-Katz took a data-driven look at what measures might have stopped, stalled, or otherwise reduced the impact of mass shootings over the past two decades or so.

It’s impossible to know for sure, of course. But they found potential impacts on 35 mass shootings that claimed the lives of 446 people.

What’s happening now

Poll suggests fewer Americans blame Trump for Jan. 6 than before

“The poll finds that 45 percent say he is solely or mainly responsible for the pro-Trump rioters while 55 percent say Trump is only somewhat responsible or not really responsible. That’s a shift from an NBC poll taken two days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, when 52 percent said Trump was solely or mainly responsible versus 47 percent who assigned lesser blame,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report for Post Politics Now.

Britain’s Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote from his party

“British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday evening will face a punishing vote of no confidence by his fellow Conservative Party lawmakers, reflecting anger over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and overall discontent with his leadership, which one former ally branded a ‘charade,’” Karla Adam and William Booth report.

U.S. and South Korea respond to North Korean launch with 8 missiles of their own

“The U.S. and South Korean militaries test-fired eight ballistic missiles on Monday, matching North Korea’s weapons tests the day before, in a stern show of force marking the hardening line toward Pyongyang,” Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports.

The war in Ukraine

Britain pledges rocket systems after Putin threatens West

“Britain said Monday it will send Ukraine multiple launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 50 miles away, despite a threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would attack unspecified new targets if Ukraine were given longer-range weapons,” Bryan Pietsch, Rachel Pannett and Jennifer Hassan report.

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

After the shooting, Uvalde becomes a new stop on a grim American circuit

“As this small town grieves for 19 children and two teachers slain at school by a gunman, it has also swelled, becoming a pilgrimage site for mourners, relief workers, therapists, proselytizers and voyeurs. In a region that typically grows busy with summer vacationers cooling in the Frio River or fall hunters prowling the Hill Country, hotels are now unseasonably full, restaurants bustling,” Karin Brulliard reports.

“The scene highlights an unusually American reality. Mass shootings happen so often here that their locations have become a circuit of sorts, the kind of place where regulars see familiar faces, and lament over the latest tragedy.”

10 dead in shootings in Philadelphia, Tennessee, S. Carolina and Michigan

“Shootings on Saturday and Sunday left 10 people dead in Philadelphia; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Michigan; and South Carolina, continuing a spate of deadly gun attacks as Congress prepares to take up gun-control legislation,” Christian Davenport, Bryan Pietsch and Adela Suliman report.

ICYMI: Inside John Fetterman’s changing health scare story

“The fact that Fetterman, 52, and his campaign won the nomination without fully disclosing the extent of his physical maladies has raised concerns among Democrats that there may be more bad news to come, potentially endangering the party’s hopes for retaining Senate control this fall. The politician, whose advisers have pitched him as an ‘authentic, straight-talking, no-B.S. populist’ — sporting a shaved pate, graying goatee and Carhartt sweatshirts — now faces the challenge of explaining the confusion to voters,” Michael Scherer and Hannah Knowles report.

… and beyond

How Missouri helps abortion opponents divert state taxes to crisis pregnancy centers

“Abortion foes praise the nonprofit centers for supporting women and presenting alternatives to ending pregnancies, but supporters of abortion say the facilities mislead women by appearing to offer clinical services and unbiased advice,” ProPublica's Jeremy Kohler reports.

A piece of Missouri's controversial trigger law that will outlaw abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned has already quietly taken effect. “It has funneled millions of tax dollars to fight abortion, and it may well move tens of millions of dollars more to that battle — a drain on state revenues that legislative oversight officials failed to forecast.”

The Biden agenda

Biden to waive tariffs for 24 months on solar panels hit by probe

“President Joe Biden will declare a 24-month tariff exemption on Monday for solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations after an investigation froze imports and stalled projects in the United States,” Reuters’s Jeff Mason reports.

How the White House lost Joe Manchin, and its plan to transform America

“Biden aides are still in disbelief that Manchin abandoned months of painstaking negotiations, seemingly in an instant, over what they regarded as an innocent statement that they did not believe would offend the senator. They are left wrestling with the question of how legislation of such historic dimensions appears to have been doomed by a simple miscommunication over a news release. Manchin’s allies do not understand why the White House would have done anything to needlessly provoke the key vote for their legislative aspirations, and believe the administration had already ignored his demands for weeks,” Jeff Stein and Tyler Pager report.

Biden’s long quest on the assault weapons ban

“Biden’s focus on the improbable ban is in part a way to rally Democrats on a powerful issue for the upcoming midterms, while depicting Republicans as so unreasonable they refuse to ban killing machines. And in his Thursday speech, he emphasized that if Congress would not ban the weapons altogether, it should at a minimum take more modest steps,” Matt Viser and Mike DeBonis report.

Americas summit is test for Biden as U.S. influence wanes

“The Summit of the Americas scheduled in Los Angeles with leaders of Latin American countries comes as the administration has spent months trying to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion that began in February. The summit has also been attempting to execute a long-delayed pivot to Asia, where China keeps pressing for more influence,” Missy Ryan, Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Mary Beth Sheridan and Karen DeYoung report.

Biden wants to get out more, seething that his standing is now worse than Trump’s

“President Joe Biden and his aides have grown increasingly frustrated by their inability to turn the tide against a cascade of challenges threatening to overwhelm the administration,” Politico’s Jonathan Lemire reports.

Where Black voters stand on Biden, visualized

“Black voters overwhelmingly support Democrats and still back Biden more than other groups. But that support has fallen, and fewer say the election matters than in 2020,” our colleagues Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Scott Clement, Matthew Brown and Emily Guskin report.

Hot on the left

The multimillion-dollar game to keep crypto regulations loose

“The industry’s winners, who have already made their fortune, are not only insulated from the mess, but they are using their clout to eagerly preach to policymakers that the industry is fine and needs no burdensome regulation,” the American Prospect's Timi Iwayemi writes.

“A leading voice in this push is Sam Bankman-Fried, 30-year-old CEO of crypto trading exchange FTX. Christened by some as a crypto prince and others as Washington’s aspiring kingmaker, Bankman-Fried has in the past year developed an extensive crypto policy agenda that entails revolving-door hiring of former CFTC officials, formation of super PACs, and congressional campaign donations.”

Hot on the right

Trump mobilizing his MAGA allies to defend him ahead of Jan. 6 hearings

“Trump’s team has communicated to some of his most loyal acolytes on Capitol Hill that the former President wants people vigorously defending him and pushing back on the select committee while the public hearings play out, according to GOP sources familiar with the request,” CNN's Melanie Zanona, Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles report.

McCarthy at the helm: “In Congress, the targeted response to the hearings will be overseen by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who has been coordinating the response effort with GOP members.”

Today in Washington

The president does not have any public events scheduled this afternoon.

In closing

50 years after Watergate, Woodward and Bernstein reflect

“As reporters, we had studied Nixon and written about him for nearly half a century, during which we believed with great conviction that never again would America have a president who would trample the national interest and undermine democracy through the audacious pursuit of personal and political self-interest. And then along came Trump,” Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein write.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

