"Over the last two decades, more school-aged children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined." — President Biden, in a speech on gun violence, June 2

The president's speech advocating for new laws to stem gun violence included several statements we have fact-checked before. But he offered a startling new statistic that cried out for an explanation.

The Facts

First of all, we should note that the numbers add up. Whether they should be added up or if these are apples and oranges is another question.

The figure on school-age children comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has an interactive online database that provides information on fatal and nonfatal injuries and violent deaths. The White House told us that it defined “school-aged children” as between ages 5 and 18 and “two decades” as 2001-2020. Within those parameters, searching for death by firearm, you get 42,507 deaths.

For military deaths for the same period, we turned to the Defense Casualty Analysis System. That database yields 25,527 active-duty military deaths between 2001 and 2020.

Finally, the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) lists 3,583 deaths from active-duty officers in 2001-2020.

Between the military and the police, that’s a total of 29,110.

And 42,507 is larger than 29,110, so end of the story? Not quite.

First of all, the number of firearm deaths for school-age children drops quite a bit when you do not include 18-year-olds. There are, of course, many students who turn 18 while they are in their senior year. But they are also adults. So it’s a judgment call whether to include them. Removing 18-year-olds would drop the gun death number to 28,559 — just slightly fewer than the total for the military and police.

In fact, 17- and 18-year-olds make up almost 56 percent of the gun deaths of school-age children. The numbers also drop significantly — 60 percent — if suicides are removed. There continues to be debate among criminologists and public health specialists about whether suicides should be counted as part of gun violence. So that’s another judgment call.

The military death figures show about 22 percent of the deaths are from suicide.

Moreover, in the military, not all deaths are from firearms. Deaths by accident exceeded deaths by hostile action in all but five of the 20 years. In fact, over the last two decades, 8,740 service members, or 34 percent, were killed in accidents compared with 5,445 (21 percent) in hostile action. It’s unclear how many hostile-action deaths involved firearms.

As for law enforcement, many of those deaths were not by firearms. In 2020, for instance, 145 were from covid, 48 were from firearms, 44 were from traffic-related incidents — and 172 were from other causes, NLEOMF said. So only 12 percent died from firearms.

Finally, raw death numbers generally do not tell you that much. What may be more informative is the mortality rate — the number of people who died per 100,000 people in that category. That provides you with the risk of dying.

For the 58 million school-age children, that number is 3.67 (or 2.66 if you exclude age 18). But for the 1.5 million in the military, it’s about 69; for the 670,000 in law enforcement, it’s 56. So the average mortality rate for the military and police is about 15 times higher than the mortality rate from firearms for school-age children.

Of course, children, unlike police officers and soldiers, did not sign up for the possibility of being shot at. So that also needs to be taken into consideration.

We checked with some leading experts and asked whether Biden’s comparison was kosher. The consensus was that Biden’s math was acceptable for the rhetorical point he was making.

“Both are kosher — but certainly President Biden used the raw numbers to make a point,” said Anne Case, a health economics expert and professor emeritus at Princeton University. “The risk of dying from guns (which is the mortality rate) is obviously much higher for people serving in the military and police — but if someone wanted to make a point about the number of grieving families, the raw count does that.”

“It is (of course) less risky to be a kid than a cop, but it is still the case that more kids have died from firearms than military and police,” Gary King, a Harvard University professor who is director of the Institute for Quantitative Social Science, said in an email. “You’d certainly prefer your children to grow up in a country where it is less risky for them than police and military, but it is also a perfectly reasonable (alternative) argument to say that you don’t want that many children to die from guns, and ‘that many’ is, by the comparison with the police and military, ‘a lot.’ ”

“Epidemiologists usually have a strong preference for comparing rates rather than counts when the populations being compared are very different in size,” said Kathryn H. Jacobsen, a professor of health studies at the University of Richmond. “That does not mean that a comparison of counts is invalid. The counts are real and true. They are just not ideal for scientific comparisons.”

She noted that a calculation of the “burden of disease,” derived from what is known as a “proportionate mortality rate,” might show that firearm-related deaths among children and adolescents are even worse than among the military, given that only about a fifth of the military deaths were from hostile action.

“It is not invalid to use counts in this way — this is not a lie — but there are better ways to explain the comparison when writers or orators have sentences and paragraphs to work with rather than short sound bites,” Jacobsen said.

The Pinocchio Test

We are often wary when two very different categories are compared — in this case, the large number of children in school vs. much smaller sets of active-duty military and law enforcement. We are also wary when a single change in the data set — from age 18 to 17 — reduces the number enough that the statistic is no longer correct. We also do not know for sure how many military deaths were by firearms, allowing a more direct comparison. Clearly, most law enforcement deaths were not by firearms.

Biden’s raw numbers add up, but they are not necessarily comparable — and the risk of dying in the military and law enforcement remains far higher than in a child’s classroom.

Biden offered a striking statistic that we no doubt will hear many times in the coming months. We can’t award his statistic a Geppetto Checkmark, and it’s on the edge of deserving Pinocchios. We will leave this unrated.

