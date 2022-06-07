Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning, Early Birds. All right, all right, all right. Are they going to get a deal? (If you don't get it, see viral at the bottom.) Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition … When the Biden administration will deal with authoritarian leaders and when it will not … What we’re watching today … Today's primaries will test Democrats on crime and Republicans on electability and Trump, report The Post's Hannah Knowles and Annie Linskey … but first …

On the Hill

Cornyn sets expectations for what a bipartisan deal on guns would look like

As the lead negotiator for Senate Republicans, John Cornyn (Texas) is the key to any deal on a legislative response to the recent spate of mass shootings and he spent Monday setting expectations about what could be achieved.

His message: There won't be sweeping changes to gun laws. “Law-abiding” citizens' ability to purchase weapons will not be curtailed. The size of gun magazines will not be limited. The age of assault weapons won't be raised. Cornyn stressed that any proposal on guns would focus on incremental changes.

“What I'm interested in is keeping guns out of the hands of those who, by current law, are not supposed to have them: people with mental health problems, people who have criminal records,” Cornyn said on the Senate floor.

His discussions with Democrats are narrow. Cornyn and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) are leading talks on a modest package of proposals encompassing mental health resources, school safety mechanisms, enhanced background checks and state incentives for red flag laws.

Cornyn, who is very close with Republican leadership and was deputized by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to lead the talks, has been at the center of gun negotiations in the past and has had success in advancing incremental bills.

The Fix NICS approach

His approach to the current talks reflect a deal he cut with Democrats in 2018 following the November 2017 shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left more than two dozen dead. That legislation — the Fix NICS Act — focused on the reporting system that failed to prevent a former Air Force airman convicted of domestic assault from buying a gun.

But that bill drew criticism from some Democrats at the time for not being ambitious enough.

“What will prevent future tragedy,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in 2018. “Comprehensive background checks will. The Fix NICS bill will not.”

Still, Fix NICS became law.

In the current talks, Cornyn is likely to only strike a deal if it could win the support of about half the GOP conference if not more as opposed to the bare minimum 10 votes that would be needed to get around a filibuster.

“He’s not going to just sign off on something that has only the bare number of Republicans,” said Brian Walsh, a former Cornyn communications director who’s now a partner at Plus Communications.

When asked how many Republicans would agree to a Cornyn-negotiated deal, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), said, “Half the conference is a possibility.”

No Manchin-Toomey redux

Republicans say that the twice-failed bill known as Manchin-Toomey, which would expand background checks to gun shows and internet sales, is not on the table. Instead, the talks will “improve” or “reform” background checks, a Cornyn aide said. It won't “expand” them, he added.

That has left some Democrats questioning what kind of deal there could be given the limited scope of background check bill hammered out by Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) nine years ago.

“I don't know how you get any skinnier” than Manchin-Toomey, said Manchin, who is part of the group now discussing potential changes to laws governing background checks. “I'm just trying to figure that out.”

Cornyn, Murphy and other negotiators are discussing additional background checks for people ages 18 to 21, the age profile of many of the shooters, in which their juvenile background can be examined.

“Now the question is 'what's reasonable?'” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who met with Cornyn, Murphy and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) about the Uvalde and Buffalo legislative response Monday night. “But I think it's fair to say that has to be a part of it.”

Some Democrats are skeptical of Cornyn's involvement because they don't trust him or McConnell to deliver a significant deal. But senators who are closer to the negotiations, despite its incrementalism, have a more positive view of Texas Republican's role.

“I like John. I trust John,” Manchin said.

“John is great. I think John would bring some people with him,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said.

Back home in Texas

Cornyn might have the space to reach a significant agreement if chose that route. He's not up for reelection until 2026 and some Texas Republicans are pushing him to go further than the current talks suggest.

A group of self-described “outdoor and gun enthusiasts” who “vote for Republican Senators” and “believe in the Second Amendment” took out a full-page ad on Sunday in the Dallas Morning News to encourage Cornyn to bolster red flag laws, expand background checks and raise the age to buy a gun to 21.

Todd Maclin, a former JPMorgan Chase executive who paid for the ad, wrote in a text message to the Early that his list of supporters had more than doubled since Sunday to over 450.

“We are encouraged by the discussions in the Senate underway,” he wrote.

The Senate negotiators are encouraged, too. “This does feel different this time. It really does,” Graham said. “Feels like maybe we can put some points on the board — a couple of field goals.”

No one is talking about scoring a touchdown.

At the White House

When the Biden administration will deal with authoritarian leaders and when it will not

Apple and oranges: Why did the Biden administration decide to exclude the authoritarian leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles — a move that led Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to announce on Monday that he’d boycott the summit — even as President Biden is expected to travel soon to Saudi Arabia?

The White House hasn’t announced Biden’s Saudi Arabia trip yet, but a senior administration called it “a bit of an apples and oranges comparison” when asked about the situation on Monday evening during a call with reporters.

The administration engages with undemocratic regimes “when we think it’s in our interest to do so,” the official said. “That’s a different question from whether and when we will invite those countries to participate in a regional gathering that we believed is intended to and is best served by celebrating the democratic principles that unite the vast majority of the hemisphere.”

What we're watching

We are keeping an eye on what Republican and Democratic senators say at their respective closed-door lunches today. Both sides are separately expected to discuss the status of the negotiations. Do the members who are not involved sound as positive as the negotiators?

We'll also be watching whether McConnell at his weekly news conference mentions background checks and red flag laws, which are being discussed. If he only mentions school safety and mental health, the other two components of the negotiations, the prospects for a deal that can gain the support of Republicans might be on shaky ground.

On K Street

New this morning: The lobbying firm Invariant has hired Paul Arcangeli, who stepped down in April as the House Armed Services Committee’s staff director. He plans to register as a lobbyist. He’s a Democrat but he’s “lived a bipartisan life,” according to the firm; Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), the Senate Armed Services Committee’s ranking member, praised him in a statement released by the firm.

The campaign

Are you ready? Today’s primaries in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota will “further shape Democrats and Republicans’ identities in the midterms, as established GOP candidates — some of whom have bucked Trump — try to fend off challengers from the right and as liberal contenders reckon with a backlash over their party’s policies and … growing concerns about an increase in violent crime,” our colleagues Hannah Knowles and Annie Linskey report.

“And for once, Democrats will be watching districts where they can play offense: four Republican House seats in California, now held by Reps. David Valadao, Mike Garcia, Michelle Steel and Young Kim, and one in New Mexico, held by Yvette Herrell,” districts where they can play offense: four Republican House seats in California, now held byand, and one in New Mexico, held by,” the New York Times’ Jonathan Weisman and Shawn Hubler report

Here’s what to expect in California, the state with the day’s biggest races:

Los Angeles: “The most high-profile race in the state is the mayoral contest in Los Angeles,” per the Los Angeles Times’ Seema Mehta, Priscella Vega and Terry Castleman. “Nearly $33 million has been spent on advertising in the race — more than three-quarters of which came from billionaire candidate [Rick Caruso] — making it one of this year’s most expensive contests in the nation.”

“Caruso has spent tens of millions of his own money pitching himself as the change candidate who will take on crime and homelessness,” Knowles and Linskey write. “He became a Democrat this year, switching from ‘no party preference,’ but has sought to signal that he would not be a prototypical member of his new party.” Caruso’s main competitor in the crowded race is Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), “a well-known lawmaker with a history in community organizing.”

San Francisco: “In San Francisco, voters will decide whether to recall liberal prosecutor [Chesa Boudin] whom critics have accused of being too lenient,” per our colleagues.

“Boudin rose to national prominence in 2019 as a ‘progressive prosecutor’ promising to fight mass incarceration. Now he’s a focus of anger over rising crime during the pandemic, as Democrats have toughened their tone on crime nationwide and Republicans continue to draw attention to some far-left calls to ‘defund the police.’”

40th District: “A super PAC dedicated to maintaining the Republican majority in the House of Representatives has sought to boost incumbent Rep. Young Kim (R) as she faces a challenge to her right from retired fighter pilot Greg Raths.”

22nd District: “A similar test of Republicans’ preferences is unfolding in the state with Rep. David G. Valadao, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year. Trump has not endorsed a challenger to Valadao, a contrast to the other races where he has recruited candidates and sought to punish officials who helped certify the 2020 presidential election.”

“The jungle primary will reveal how an impeachment Republican fares without Trump’s direct involvement,” USA Today’s Dylan Wells writes

The Data

Mass shootings in 2022, visualized: “There have already been more than 240 mass shootings this year in the United States,” our colleagues Júlia Ledur and Kate Rabinowitz report. “Thirty-three have taken place since a rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24. Just this past weekend, mass shootings in multiple cities killed 11 and wounded more than 60 … Not a single week in 2022 has passed without at least four mass shootings.”

The Media

Early reeeads 🐣 📖

Viral

👁️ SPOTTED: A Uvalde native on The Hill

Had the chance to meet Uvalde native @McConaughey in DC today to discuss the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary as well as the larger problem of gun violence in America. We, like so many others, agree that gun safety reform is needed—I'll keep working to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/ckCAItzwrR — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 6, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

