The Associated Press reminds me that on this day in 1981, Israeli military planes destroyed an Iraqi facility that Israel said could have been used to make nuclear weapons.

The big idea Debate emerges on showing graphic photos of gun violence The mass shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, Tulsa and beyond have touched off a familiar yet fraught debate over whether the news media (and the authorities) should publish graphic photos of the victims, with some saying it's time to show Americans an unvarnished picture of the violence.

Whether and why the public should see images of carnage is a long-running debate. In my quarter-century in journalism, it has touched on questions like whether the media should show grisly videos of terrorists beheading people, why the media seems to be more willing to show victims abroad than dead Americans at home, and, time and again, what to show from school shootings.

The argument in favor of showing photos of gun violence that kills schoolchildren, or grocery shoppers, or hospital workers seems to turn largely on the idea that it will galvanize action on new restrictions on firearms by mobilizing public opinion.

David Boardman, the dean of Temple University’s journalism school and a former executive editor of the Seattle Times, recently came out in favor of publishing — albeit with an important caveat, that news outlets secure “the permission of a surviving parent.”

Agree. Couldn’t have imagined saying this years ago, but it’s time - with the permission of a surviving parent - to show what a slaughtered 7-year-old looks like. Maybe only then will we find the courage for more than thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/JBHpQhEObl — David Boardman (@dlboardman) May 25, 2022

CNN’s Jake Tapper, a friend, made a similar on-air argument in late May.

“There are images of these shootings that law enforcement and frankly we in the news media, that we don't share with you — because they’re so horrific, they’re so awful,” Jake said. “But maybe we should. Maybe the shock to the system would prompt our leaders to figure out how to make sure society can stop these troubled men — and it’s almost always men — from obtaining these weapons used to slaughter our children.”

(On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night, Tapper said he wasn’t pushing for images that “family members don’t want out there,” but criticized “sanitized” news coverage and asked “who are we protecting” by not publishing more graphic information.)

A long debate

Publishing images depicting violence to move public policy is neither a new idea nor limited to shootings. The images of lynched teenager Emmett Till’s brutalized body in a 1955 Jet magazine — his mother had insisted on an open-casket funeral, to “let the people see what I’ve seen” — helped galvanize the civil rights movement.

Historian David Halberstam’s “The Fifties” chronicles how the relatively new medium of television brought the struggle for civil rights into living rooms nationwide — and with it images of astonishing brutality against nonviolent protesters and even children integrating schools.

And of course in 2022 the news media has featured civilians killed in Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine — blindfolded bodies, hands tied behind their backs, apparently shot execution-style, left in the streets of places like Bucha that have become synonymous with war crimes accusations.

But some of the most memorable images pack only a brief emotional wallop and lead to no changes or accountability. Think of the September 2015 photo of the lifeless Syrian refugee, face down on a beach. Or the father and daughter drowned in 2019 when they tried to cross the Rio Grande.

In the New York Times, Elizabeth Williamson, who has reported extensively on the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, recently chronicled the broader debate over showing graphic images as well as the hesitation of some of the parents.

“After Lenny Pozner’s six-year-old son Noah died at Sandy Hook, he briefly contemplated showing the world the damage an AR-15-style rifle did to his child. His first thought: ‘It would move some people, change some minds.’ His second: ‘Not my kid.’”

Sandy Hook parents successfully lobbied for a new law that makes it so today, “[p]hotos of Sandy Hook victims are now accessible only by their families,” she noted.

Ethical concerns

There are logistical and ethical concerns. Indoor crime scenes are shut to photojournalists. Police often keep official photographs under wraps for months or even years. Facing bereaved parents, editors have to weigh the news value of photos against the morality of asking devastated people to share horrible photos of their loved ones at a time when they may not be thinking clearly.

(At The Washington Post, guidelines call for us to take care to determine whether graphic material adds to an accurate understanding of events; establish the source of the material and whether we have concerns about their motivation or reliability; and empathize with the victims and their loved ones.)

There are sometimes compromise approaches that don’t show the bodies but leave little else to the imagination. Williamson pointed to the photos of a blood-soaked classroom and shoes in a school in Pakistan after a Taliban attack that left at least 132 children dead.

But there’s also the question of whether mass shooters have some of the same motives as terrorists, and whether photos of mangled bodies might be the kind of publicity that tempts copycats.

And there’s the question of whether any additional information of any sort would change the gun debate in America.

What’s happening now

World Bank warns global economy may suffer 1970s-style stagflation

“The global economy may be headed for years of weak growth and rising prices, a toxic combination that will test the stability of dozens of countries still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, the World Bank warned Tuesday,” David J. Lynch reports.

Crypto industry scores a big win under long anticipated Senate bill

“A highly anticipated Senate proposal to bring the freewheeling cryptocurrency industry under federal oversight would deliver a win for the sector by empowering its preferred regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), over the Securities and Exchange Commission,” Tory Newmyer reports.

U.S. watchdog warns unemployment benefits are at ‘high risk’ of fraud, abuse

“A top U.S. government watchdog warned on Tuesday that the nation’s unemployment insurance system remains at ‘high risk’ for waste, fraud and abuse, threatening federal dollars just months after criminals siphoned away billions in benefits at the height of the coronavirus pandemic,” Tony Romm reports.

Voters in California, six other states to decide primaries

“The marquee races in California are at the local level, and crime is a big issue. In Los Angeles, Rick Caruso, a billionaire ex-Republican in the mayoral race is betting that his tough talk on crime will propel him to the top of a crowded field that also includes Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.). In San Francisco, voters will decide whether to recall a liberal prosecutor, Chesa Boudin, whom critics have accused of being too lenient,” John Wagner and Eugene Scott report for Post Politics Now.

The war in Ukraine

Severodonetsk defenders holding out under merciless shelling, mayor says

“[Severodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk] issued the update a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has ‘every chance’ of winning the battle for Severodonetsk. Zelensky warned, however, that Moscow is preparing to seize Zaporizhzhia, a major southeastern city that would give Russian troops better access to the center of Ukraine,” Amy Cheng, Andrew Jeong, Rachel Pannett, Jennifer Hassan and Adela Suliman report.

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Exclusive: During Watergate, John Mitchell left his wife. She called Bob Woodward.

“Woodward, discussing the episode at length publicly for the first time in an interview at his Georgetown home, said he did not want to miss such a rare opportunity. The sequence of events shows Mitchell at her most swaggering but also offers a glimpse at the reportorial techniques that made Woodward and Bernstein two of the most celebrated journalists of the 20th century,” Manuel Roig-Franzia reports.

Fake Trump electors in Ga. told to shroud plans in ‘secrecy,’ email shows

“A staffer for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign instructed Republicans planning to cast electoral college votes for Trump in Georgia despite Joe Biden’s victory to operate in ‘complete secrecy,’ an email obtained by The Washington Post shows,” Amy Gardner, Beth Reinhard, Rosalind S. Helderman and Jacqueline Alemany report.

… and beyond

Jan. 6 hearings give Democrats a chance to recast midterm message

“With their control of Congress hanging in the balance, Democrats plan to use made-for-television moments and a carefully choreographed rollout of revelations over the course of six hearings to remind the public of the magnitude of Mr. Trump’s effort to overturn the election, and to persuade voters that the coming midterm elections are a chance to hold Republicans accountable for it,” the New York Times's Annie Karni and Luke Broadwater report.

Where Manchin’s head is at on gun control

“Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia voiced his support Monday for raising the age to 21 for purchasing semi-automatic weapons and questioned why individuals need to own high-powered AR-15-style weapons, putting him at odds with Republicans who are resisting imposing any restrictions on access to firearms,” CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran report.

The latest on covid

Today: FDA meeting to assess safety, effectiveness of new coronavirus vaccine

“Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to debate Tuesday whether a shot developed by the Maryland biotechnology company Novavax, an underdog in the vaccine race, is safe and effective. If the shot gets the green light, it will become the fourth coronavirus vaccine in the nation,” Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.

The Biden agenda

Labor unions warn Biden not to lift China tariffs

“President Biden is facing public pressure from America’s leading unions on an issue that has divided his top advisers: extending former President Trump’s China tariffs on approximately $300 billion worth of Chinese goods,” Axios's Hans Nichols reports.

Mexico’s president snubs Biden’s invitation to summit

“Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that he will not attend this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, after President Biden declined to extend invitations to three authoritarian countries in the Western Hemisphere — Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports.

Biden to offer new economic framework for Latin America

“President Biden plans to announce a new economic framework for Latin America on Wednesday, focusing on climate change, workers’ rights and supply chains, according to an administration official and people briefed on the plan,” Axios's Hans Nichols reports.

Inflation takes a bite out of Biden’s infrastructure ambitions

“Across the country, surging prices for building materials, supply chain disruptions and worker shortages are leaving a raft of infrastructure projects unfinished, delayed or over budget as the White House tries to make rebuilding the country’s infrastructure one of President Joe Biden’s key selling points to voters ahead of the midterm elections,” NBC News's Shannon Pettypiece reports.

The demographics of mass shooters, visualized

“The patterns that have emerged about mass shooters in the growing databases, school reports, medical notes and interview transcripts show a disturbing confluence between angry young men, easy access to weapons and reinforcement of violence by social media,” Ariana Eunjung Cha, Meghan Hoyer and Tim Meko report.

Hot on the left

In Pennsylvania, Democrats’ suburban strategy is being put to the test

“On the surface, the signs have not looked good for Democrats. Pennsylvania’s Republicans have recently had a big advantage in new party registrations, and they are energized around Donald Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” Ryan Cooper writes for the American Prospect.

“But Trump also catalyzed a major demographic and regional realignment in Pennsylvania, and national politics is more unsettled than it’s been in years … Democrats just might have a shot, if they can fix their lagging performance in Philadelphia and hold on to the suburbs, or even better their margins there by winning upscale Republican and independent women appalled at the prospect of outlawing abortion.”

Hot on the right

The GOP’s ‘Glenn Youngkin model’ stalls out on the Pennsylvania turnpike

“Last fall, the members of the old guard GOP consultant class and their friends in the conservative media gushed about a new playbook for winning in the post-Trump era without the embarrassing conspiracy-mongering and far-right flirtations that were sullying their brand,” the Bulwark's Tim Miller writes.

“They called their shiny new toy the Glenn Youngkin Model.”

Today in Washington

At 2:45 p.m., Biden will sign nine bills into law to improve care for veterans.

In closing

Big news: You’ll be able to unsend messages on iMessage soon

Chris Velazco, Geoffrey A. Fowler, Tatum Hunter and Heather Kelly have the scoop from Apple's annual developer show: “Now, you can edit messages you already sent or unsend certain messages entirely. It could help us all say goodbye to those embarrassing ‘sorry wrong person’ moments, and the news prompted a chorus of ‘oohs’ from the audience at Apple.”

Thanks for reading.

