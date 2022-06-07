Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! Judd Apatow’s George Carlin documentary on HBO is a triumph and a great history lesson. I highly recommend it. Here’s one of Carlin’s best moments from late in his career. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below: The Supreme Court wants the Biden administration to weigh in on WhatsApp’s lawsuit against NSO, and another election denier is poised to be a GOP nominee to lead elections — in New Mexico this time.

The Biden administration gets darker in its assessment of the nation's cyber threat

More frequent cyberattacks are the “new normal” for U.S. companies and individuals, the Biden administration’s top cyber officials are warning.

It's a significant messaging shift for the administration, following more than a year of ransomware attacks pummeling U.S. businesses, schools and local governments and months of warnings about beefed-up Russian cyber aggression related to the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The bottom line: Things are bad out there and unlikely to get better soon.

Jen Easterly and National Cyber Director Chris Inglis warn in an “The prospect of cyberattacks here at home — whether by Russia or other malign state and non-state actors — will not dissipate anytime soon,” Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Directorand National Cyber Directorwarn in an op-ed for the publication CyberScoop.

CISA has been sounding an alarm since mid-February that U.S. companies should put their “shields up” in response to heightened fears of Russian aggression — prompting a breakneck rush of activity among cyber pros to harden their companies’ digital defenses and far more cyber threat information sharing within critical industries.

Now, CISA acknowledges, that pace is unlikely to slow: “In today’s complex, dynamic, and dangerous cyberthreat environment, the answer is that our shields will likely be up for the foreseeable future,” the op-ed states.

Front-and-center

The warning reflects a seismic shift in cybersecurity’s role during the last decade and especially the past few years — from an occasional and wonky concern for government and industry to one that often drives policy at the White House, in Congress and among top industry leaders.

Advertisement

Given the pace of cyber crises, the op-ed frets about the danger of “vigilance fatigue” and warns that “maximum alert posture is not sustainable over a long period of time.”

Easterly and Inglis lay out the broad strokes of a post “shields-up” world that focuses on more tailored and specific warnings to industry about specific threats.

They compare the effort to responding to hurricanes and other weather emergencies — where the scope of the response is determined by the specific event. “When a cyberthreat arises that is both severe and wide-ranging, a general warning to the American people will be warranted,” they write. “But when a more localized threat arises … a far more targeted warning must be issued.”

The shift comes amid troubling signs that the cyberthreat could get even worse.

Moscow’s top information security official, A.V. Krutskikh, warned the United States against cyber aggression targeting Russia in an interview yesterday with the publication Komersant, pledging that “a rebuff will certainly follow” and that “there will be no winners in a direct cyber clash of states.”

Gen. Paul Nakasone, the commander of U.S. Cyber Command, acknowledged in a That came after, the commander of U.S. Cyber Commandacknowledged in a Sky News interview that U.S. forces are conducing offensive hacks against Russian targets in support of Ukrainian forces — one of the rare times U.S. officials have ever acknowledged conducting such operations.

Ukraine, meanwhile, continues to face a barrage of mostly low-level Russian hacks targeting government agencies, media, energy and financial firms among other targets. During a Monday press briefing marking the 100th day of the conflict, the nation’s top cyber official, Victor Zhora, described a sustained attempt to compromise Ukrainian officials’ phones with malware. Here are details via Reuters’s Raphael Satter.

Advertisement

Russian hackers have also tried to penetrate government and military computers in Eastern Europe and as far west as Italy — but have not launched any significant and disruptive hacks against the United States since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

The keys

Supreme Court asks Biden administration to weigh in on WhatsApp vs. NSO lawsuit

The lawsuit launched in 2019 when WhatsApp sued the Israeli surveillance company NSO for exploiting software flaws to help government clients spy on roughly 1,400 of its customers. Now, the controversial spyware maker argues it can’t be sued because it was acting as a contractor for foreign governments — and should get the same immunity from lawsuits those governments would get in U.S. courts.

NSO’s argument didn’t fly at the federal or appeals court level, but it’s asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse those rulings. NSO asked the Supreme Court to invite the Justice Department to weigh in before deciding whether it will take up the case — a request the court complied with.

The legal case is part of a wave of troubles for NSO. An investigation by The Washington Post and 16 media partners last year found that NSO spyware was used to target dozens of phones belonging to activists, executives and journalists in numerous countries.

Advertisement

If NSO receives immunity in the WhatsApp case, it could be shielded from legal consequences in both that case and another filed by Apple. Those suits could pry damaging discovery documents from the spyware company if they proceed.

In November, the Biden administration blocked NSO from receiving American technologies after finding that its hacking tools were used by governments to “maliciously target” activists, government officials and journalists.

WhatsApp opposed the request to ask for the Justice Department's views. Its lawyers told the high court that “nothing justifies NSO’s effort to draw the government into a case that it has shown no interest in supporting.”

WhatsApp spokesman Carl Woog said the company “firmly believe that NSO’s operations violate U.S. law” and is “determined to hold NSO accountable.”

NSO said the company “welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision … which has significant implications on the defense industry and national security community.”

A 2020 election denier is set to be the GOP nominee to lead elections in New Mexico

Audrey Trujillo has called for a “full forensic statewide audit” of the 2020 election. She’s running unopposed in today’s GOP primary to be New Mexico’s next election chief and will go up against the state’s incumbent Democratic election chief Maggie Toulouse Oliver in November.

Trujillo has a history of questionable behavior.

She has called the 2020 election a “coup” and asserted U.S. voting systems are “no better than any other communist country like Venezuela or any of these other states where our elections are being manipulated,” The New York Times reports

Last month, she suggested her Twitter account was hacked after reporters found that she had shared tweets mocking people from Mexico and saying Jewish people were linked to the development of coronavirus vaccines.

President Biden won New Mexico by nearly 100,000 votes. In 2018, Toulouse Oliver won her general election by a 20-point margin.

Another election denier is making a long-shot bid to be California’s elections chief.

Rachel Hamm has called for forensic audits to be conducted in all 50 states. She has also detailed a long battle with Satanists.

Advertisement

She faces an uphill battle in California, which President Biden won by more than 5 million votes.

Cyber insecurity

A ransomware gang claimed it hacked a cyber giant — but it looks like a PR stunt

The LockBit 2.0 group claimed without evidence that it had hacked the cyber firm Mandiant and threatened to release the company's files, CyberScoop’s AJ Vicens reports. But Mandiant does “not have any evidence to support their claims,” a Mandiant spokesperson told CyberScoop.

The dubious claim may have been retribution. Last week, Mandiant linked LockBit ransomware to a separate hacking gang Evil Corp, which the U.S. government says is based in Russia and has ties to Russia’s government.

LockBit 2.0 hasn’t leaked any files from Mandiant. Instead the hackers released a rant and a few images that appeared to depict the group’s negotiations with another victim. Here’s more from CNN’s Sean Lyngaas:

Updated Mandiant statement: "Based on the data that has been released, there are no indications that Mandiant data has been disclosed but rather the actor appears to be trying to disprove Mandiant's June 2nd, 2022 research blog on UNC2165 and LockBit." — Sean Lyngaas (@snlyngaas) June 6, 2022

Bleeping Computer Editor in Chief Lawrence Abrams called the gambit a PR stunt aimed at evading U.S. sanctions imposed on Evil Corp.

The Mandiant cyberattack turned out to be a PR stunt by LockBit, which is trying to distance themselves from US sanctions placed on Evil Corp.https://t.co/TiKhDt3v2v — Lawrence Abrams (@LawrenceAbrams) June 6, 2022

Advertisement

Chat room

Recorded Future's Allan Liska tweeted about his observations about the state of the ransomware ecosystem:

against ransomware groups are a good thing, and we need to give them time to work. But, I am not convinced we are seeing that yet.



Looking at January - May of 2021 and 2022 the number of ransomware victims posted to extortion sites:

2021: 995

2022: 1179



A YoY increase of 18% — Allan “Ransomware Sommelier🍷” Liska (@uuallan) June 2, 2022

1. There is anecdotal evidence that fewer victims are making it to extortion sites, especially victims in the US (that doesn't mean more payments are being made) and extortion site count is becoming a less reliable measure of victimology. — Allan “Ransomware Sommelier🍷” Liska (@uuallan) June 2, 2022

Once again, this points to a reporting problem. Because most ransomware cases don't get reported, we don't have a clear view of what the trends are and what they mean. — Allan “Ransomware Sommelier🍷” Liska (@uuallan) June 2, 2022

Industry report

Global cyberspace

Privacy patch

On the move

Guy Rosen as its first chief information security officer. Facebook parent Meta has named as its first chief information security officer.

Daybook

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab hosts the second day of its two-day summit today.

The House Committee on Veterans Affairs holds a hearing on cybersecurity today at 10 a.m.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee hosts a hearing on ransomware and cryptocurrency payments today at 10 a.m.

Rostin Behnam and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairand Sens.(D-N.Y.) and(R-Wyo.) discuss the future of cryptocurrency regulation at a Washington Post Live event on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The House Armed Services Committee’s cybersecurity subcommittee discusses the annual defense authorization bill on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Secure log off

In today’s third @washingtonpost TikTok, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no-confidence by his fellow Conservative Party lawmakers by 211 to 148 — surpassing the simple majority of 180 votes he needed.https://t.co/cLrYidSSHu pic.twitter.com/IBV0j6gAzb — Carmella Boykin (@carmellaboykin) June 6, 2022

“I interface with my database and my database is in cyberspace.” Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article