Milo Yiannopoulos, far-right provocateur, is a Marjorie Taylor Greene intern

The former Breitbart editor, far-right commentator and conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has a new title: summer intern for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Yiannopoulos announced Monday that he had “finally been persuaded out of retirement,” writing in a Telegram post that he was hired for an “unpaid internship with a friend.”

He attached a photo of a congressional intern identification badge, on top of a Louis Vuitton bag, showing he is an intern in Greene’s office. (The congresswoman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

In a statement provided to the Daily Beast, Greene said: “So I have an intern that was raped by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life. Great story!”

Greene, an outspoken right-wing promoter of conspiracy theories, has in the past praised conversion therapy, a disproved practice that attempts to repress or reverse the sexuality of gay and lesbian individuals. Yiannopoulos told the right-wing religious publication LifeSite News last year that he was now “ex-gay.”

Yiannopoulos is “opening a clinic in Florida for men plagued by same-sex attraction,” according to his Telegram profile. Conversion therapy, which has been shown to cause severe psychological distress in transgender people, was banned in Britain — Yiannopoulos’s home country — for gay and lesbian people but not for transgender people.

Yiannopoulos resigned from his job at the far-right Breitbart News in 2017 after a video surfaced that appeared to show him condoning pedophilia. He dismissed attraction to minors as young as 13 years old, saying that it was not perverted to be sexually attracted to a child as long as they had hit puberty.

Greene has amplified numerous conspiracy theories, including allegations that Democrats are a “party of pedophiles.” Yiannopoulos has been spotted with Greene and members of her staff in recent months at various events.

Last month, a judge in Georgia ruled that Greene could run for reelection after a group of voters challenged her eligibility because of allegations that she participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, claiming she was unfit to be on the ballot.

Yiannopoulos’s new job isn’t the first out-of-the-box internship opportunity on Capitol Hill.

Last year, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), another controversial lawmaker, floated the possibility of an internship for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on homicide charges after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by a police shooting.

Victims of sexual assault can call 800-656-HOPE (4673) to reach the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline.

