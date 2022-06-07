Democrats’ identity on crime, public safety in the balance in key primaries

Placeholder while article actions load

Crime, homelessness and Democratic divisions over the issues took center stage Tuesday as seven states held primaries that will help mold each party’s image heading into November’s fight for control of Congress, statehouses and major cities across the country. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The night’s first results from the East Coast and the Deep South highlighted conflicts within the GOP, offering the latest tests of former president Donald Trump’s influence and more moderate candidates’ efforts to beat back challengers from their right.

In Mississippi, Rep. Michael Guest (R) was narrowly trailing challenger Michael Cassidy with an estimated 59 percent of the vote counted. Cassidy targeted Guest’s vote last year for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Steven M. Palazzo (R-Miss.), who has been accused by an ethics panel of misspending campaign money, was projected to head to a runoff, the Associated Press projected.

Advertisement

In New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District — one of many the GOP hopes to flip this year — Tom Kean Jr. was projected to defeat challengers who attacked him as not conservative enough. And Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), who has clashed with Trump, won renomination, the AP projected.

As polls started closing Tuesday evening across the nation, some of the highest-profile races played out in California, where angst over liberal leaders’ approach to public safety fueled the campaign to recall a prosecutor in San Francisco. Similar sentiments also loomed large in a contest for Los Angeles mayor that was heated heading into Tuesday. Polls were scheduled to close there later Tuesday night.

Some pre-primary surveys showed Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) could be headed to a runoff in the Los Angeles mayor’s race with billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, a former Republican pitching himself as a different kind of Democrat who will fix long-simmering crises in the nation’s second-largest city.

Advertisement

Soaring inflation, gun violence and abortion rights were on voters’ minds Tuesday as they headed to the polls in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Republicans are seizing on rising costs and crime to try to retake the House and narrowly divided Senate this fall. They have sought to pin those problems on the Biden administration and liberal policies. Those arguments have resonated with some voters.

“Look at where we are today,” said Pamela Turner, a retired nurse and “staunch Republican” in Mississippi who blamed Democrats for the state of the country even as she voted to oust Palazzo in a Republican primary. “Look at the price of gas.”

Democrats are bracing for an uphill battle amid low approval ratings for President Biden and political head winds that the president’s party has historically faced in first midterms. To counter those trends, Democrats are seeking to cast GOP candidates as extremists beholden to Trump.

Advertisement

“I’d like to get a functional country again,” said Iowa voter Mehgin Lawrence, who was torn between several Democratic candidates vying to challenge Republican Charles E. Grassley, 88, the country’s longest-serving sitting Republican senator. “There is a lot of dysfunction in general on both sides of the aisle.”

Grassley won renomination, the AP projected. In the Democratic race to face him, retired Navy Vice Adm. Mike Franken defeated former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

In California, Democrats offered voters different tacks and tones on public safety — underscoring how the issue has rankled voters even in liberal strongholds.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was fighting a recall effort fueled by critics who say he is too lenient. San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D), who has called for a crackdown on “criminals who are destroying our city,” would appoint a replacement if Boudin is recalled.

Advertisement

In 2019, voters embraced Boudin’s pitch for a less punitive justice system that looks to rehabilitate offenders. Drawing on his public defender experience and personal story — his parents went to prison when he was a child — Boudin triumphed over an interim district attorney backed by the Democratic establishment. The district attorney’s supporters say he has become an easy scapegoat for a systemic and nationwide problem: Crime rose in many large cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a very long tradition from the right of using these issues as a wedge, using these issues as a weapon, with no actual interest in the solutions that have been proven to reduce crime,” said Julie Edwards, a spokesperson for the anti-recall effort, in an interview.

But recently, leaders like Boudin have been on the defensive, as Republicans highlight some activists’ push to “defund the police” and as Democrats including Biden try to recalibrate their party’s image.

Advertisement

Recently, Caruso, the wealthy developer in Los Angeles, has been framing himself as the change candidate in the mayoral race, vowing a tougher response to homelessness and crime. He has poured his own fortune into the campaign, spending tens of millions of dollars.

Bass, a veteran lawmaker and finalist to become Biden’s running mate in 2020, has also promised to tackle a “humanitarian emergency” of homelessness and made public safety a key issue. But she emphasizes social services to prevent crime and says not all neighborhoods want police to be more visible.

If no mayoral candidate gets a majority of the vote, the top two finishers — likely to be Bass and Caruso, according to pre-primary polls — will face off again in November, when some strategists say they expect Caruso would face tougher odds.

Other key races Tuesday spotlighted the divisions among Republicans, as candidates more palatable to swing voters faced challengers from their right.

Advertisement

Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), who flipped her seat in 2020, was facing not only Democrat Asif Mahmood but also GOP rivals including Greg Raths, a city council member and retired fighter pilot. A super PAC aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has funded ads against Raths as Young tries to ensure she advances in California’s unusual primary system. The two candidates with the most votes proceed to the general election regardless of party.

Rep. David G. Valadao (R) was also seeking reelection as his opponent, Chris Mathys, attacks his vote last year to impeach Trump for his conduct leading up to the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump hasn’t endorsed a challenger, despite pouring massive political capital into other critics’ races — underscoring many Republicans’ belief that Valadao is their best bet at retaining a blue-leaning district.

In New Jersey, Kean, the front-runner heading into the day for the Republican nomination in a battleground district, turned back six other GOP candidates.

Advertisement

Republicans call Kean a top recruit and say the former state senator is well-positioned to flip the seat in November. The son of a former governor and grandson of a former Congressman, Kean finished just over a percentage point behind incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski (D) in 2020 and could benefit this year from favorable conditions for Republicans nationwide. Malinowski won renomination, the AP projected Tuesday evening.

At a polling site in Bridgewater Township on Tuesday, Bob Hummer said that while he voted in the Democratic primary, he is leaning toward voting for Kean in the general election — he said thinks Republicans are better on economic issues.

In Iowa, state Sen. Zach Nunn won the Republican race to challenge Rep. Cindy Axne, the conservative-leaning state’s only Democratic legislator in Congress. The seat is expected to be highly competitive this fall.

Advertisement

In Mississippi, Palazzo, a six-term incumbent, faced new scrutiny after the Office of Congressional Ethics found “substantial reason to believe” that he misspent campaign money. Palazzo was seeking to fend off six GOP challengers in the state’s 4th Congressional District, which he has represented since 2011.

Sam Welford, 45, cast his vote for one of the opponents, Clay Wagner, and said Palazzo has “run his course.” Welford said he does not align with any party but said rising prices under Biden played a key role in his choice to vote Republican Tuesday.

Darryl Ford, a former Biden voter not wed to any party, said he also hoped to see Palazzo go. “It’s been too long,” Ford said. “It’s time for a different scenery. A different mind-set.”

He cast his ballot for a Democrat in the primary, saying he prefers their party’s positions on gun control — even as he said he would for Trump if he runs again.

In Montana, one of Trump’s Cabinet members — former interior secretary Ryan Zinke, who resigned during an ethics investigation — was seeking the Republican nomination in a new congressional district expected to boost Republicans influence in the House. Montana got a second House seat after the 2020 Census.

Zinke, who secured Trump’s endorsement, has four opponents in the GOP primary. Critics have noted he splits his time between Montana and California and have also highlighted the government watchdog report released this year that found that he broke federal rules as interior secretary and also lied to an ethics official.

Former local TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti won in a crowded GOP field to take on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), according to the Associated Press, as Republicans see room for gains even in a state controlled by Democrats. Ronchetti ran for Senate in the state in 2020 and lost to Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D).

Democrats said they believe that Ronchetti’s views are not in line with New Mexico voters, pointing to comments he’s made questioning climate change as the state has faced massive wildfires. “No individual fire or storm is the result of climate change,” Ronchetti told the Albuquerque Journal. “That isn’t the case.”

Annie Linskey and Scott Clement in Washington; Brian Wellner in Iowa; Ashley Cusick in Mississippi; and Jack Wright in New Jersey contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article