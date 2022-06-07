Primary elections live updates Voters in California, six other states to decide primaries

Welcome to special coverage of primaries in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota from Post Politics Now.
In Iowa, there’s a competitive Democratic primary in which the winner will probably face off against Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R), the oldest GOP senator at 88. Leading Democrats include former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and retired Navy vice admiral Mike Franken.
Here’s what else to know
On our radar in New Jersey: Who is Tom Kean Jr.?Return to menu
Tom Kean Jr., is a longtime New Jersey state lawmaker and former New Jersey state Senate minority leader who is seeking the Republican nomination for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District.
Kean won the Republican nomination in 2020 but lost by fewer than 6,000 votes to Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) in the general election that year. The two could face off again this year, if they win their primary races Tuesday.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee is bullish about flipping Malinowski’s seat.
Marianna Sotomayor and Dan Balz contributed to this report.
On our radar in Iowa: Sen. Grassley, 88, seeks reelection to eighth termReturn to menu
Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), the oldest Republican senator at age 88, is seeking the GOP nomination for Senate in Iowa. He is facing a primary challenge from Iowa state Sen. Jim Carlin, who criticized Grassley for voting for parts of President Biden’s agenda and to confirm some of his nominees.
But Grassley, who is running for reelection to his eighth term in Congress, is nearly synonymous with Iowa politics. He is the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee and has served in the U.S. Congress since Jimmy Carter’s presidency.
If Grassley wins the primary race, it is likely to boost Republican prospects for holding the seat in November. Polling from September showed Grassley with a sizable lead over Abby Finkenauer, the leading Democratic challenger.
What to watch in Montana: An embattled former Trump official runs for CongressReturn to menu
In 2018, President Donald Trump pressured Ryan Zinke to resign as interior secretary just two years into the job, after a series of high-profile ethics violations.
Now that Montana gets a new congressional seat because of population growth — for a total of two overall — Zinke is back.
He is the top Republican candidate, and he is running with Trump’s endorsement. Zinke will likely face Democrat and first-time candidate Cora Neumann in November. Even with Zinke’s controversial political background, western Montana is Trump country, and he is favored to win.
Noted in Texas: Cisneros will seek recount in runoff against CuellarReturn to menu
Attorney Jessica Cisneros will request a recount in the Democratic primary runoff election between her and Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar that took place May 24.
“Our community isn’t done fighting, we are filing for a recount,” Cisneros said in a statement. “With just under 0.6 percent of the vote symbolizing such stark differences for the future in South Texas, I owe it to our community to see this through to the end.”
As of Monday night, Cuellar was leading Cisneros by 187 votes, or 0.4 percentage points, according to the Associated Press. Because the contest was so close, however, the AP did not project a winner. Under Texas rules, there are no automatic recounts. But the second-place finisher can request — and pay for — a second tally if the margin of victory is less than 10 percent of the winner’s total.
Cuellar declared victory Monday night and called on Democrats to “come together,” even while acknowledging that Cisneros “has every legal right to call for a recount.”
You can read the full story here.
