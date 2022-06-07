The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Primary elections live updates Voters in California, six other states to decide primaries

Key updates
On our radar in Iowa: Sen. Grassley, 88, seeks reelection to eighth term
What to watch in Montana: An embattled former Trump official runs for Congress
Noted in Texas: Cisneros will seek recount in runoff against Cuellar
Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) smiles at a point made by businessman Rick Caruso during a debate for mayoral candidates in Los Angeles on March 22. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/AP)
By
and 
 
Updated June 7, 2022 at 6:39 a.m. EDT|Published June 7, 2022 at 6:23 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to special coverage of primaries in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota from Post Politics Now.

Today, we’ll learn more about what voters in both parties are looking for in nominees for November in what could be a defining midterm elections year.

View live politics updates

The marquee races in California are at the local level, and crime is a big issue. In Los Angeles, Rick Caruso, a billionaire ex-Republican in the mayoral race is betting that his tough talk on crime will propel him to the top of a crowded field that also includes Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.). In San Francisco, voters will decide whether to recall a liberal prosecutor, Chesa Boudin, whom critics have accused of being too lenient.

In Iowa, there’s a competitive Democratic primary in which the winner will probably face off against Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R), the oldest GOP senator at 88. Leading Democrats include former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and retired Navy vice admiral Mike Franken.

Here’s what else to know

  • In Montana, Ryan Zinke, who served as President Donald Trump’s interior secretary and endured scandals, is seeking a return to politics in a Republican congressional primary.
  • In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) is facing a primary challenge from the right from state Rep. Steve Haugaard (R), a former Assembly speaker, even though Noem has Trump’s endorsement.
  • In New Jersey, Republican Tom Kean Jr., son of a former governor, is looking for a rematch with Rep. Tom Malinowski (D) in a congressional race, but he has to beat six GOP challengers who have portrayed him as too liberal.
  • Polls close at 8 p.m. in New Jersey; 9 p.m. in Iowa, Mississippi, New Mexico and South Dakota; 10 p.m. in Montana; and 11 p.m. in California (all times Eastern).
Loading...