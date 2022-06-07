Primary elections live updates Voters in California, six other states to decide primaries

Today , we’ll learn more about what voters in both parties are looking for in nominees for November in what could be a defining midterm elections year.

The marquee races in California are at the local level, and crime is a big issue. In Los Angeles, Rick Caruso, a billionaire ex-Republican in the mayoral race is betting that his tough talk on crime will propel him to the top of a crowded field that also includes Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.). In San Francisco, voters will decide whether to recall a liberal prosecutor, Chesa Boudin, whom critics have accused of being too lenient.