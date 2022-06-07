Placeholder while article actions load

Republicans are wielding the powers of government to aid Musk’s Twitter pursuit

For months, Republicans have cheered on Elon Musk’s pending Twitter takeover in hopes he would tackle allegations of an anti-conservative “bias” at the social network. But increasingly, they’re leveraging their government roles to actively aid his acquisition.

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) launched an investigation “against” Twitter for “[potential] false reporting” of how many bogus accounts are on its platform. The move arrived hours after Musk threatened to pull out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, accusing the company of hiding information about the prevalence of bots on the site.

The probe marks the latest instance of Republican leaders brandishing their powers as elected officials seemingly to bolster Musk’s acquisition.

In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) threatened to hold Twitter’s board of directors “accountable for breaching their fiduciary duty” after they initially attempted to use a so-called “poison pill” plan to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover bid. DeSantis’s office did not return a request for comment on whether his office is still exploring any such action against Twitter.

Musk’s bid has also received a boost from Republicans on Capitol Hill who have hailed his stated desire to expand “free speech” on the site. In an April letter to Twitter’s board, House Judiciary Republicans echoed the “fiduciary” concerns voiced by DeSantis and demanded that the company “preserve all records and materials relating to Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter.”

The remarks appeared to signal a desire by GOP lawmakers to formally investigate Twitter’s handling of the deal if they regained the House majority in this year’s elections.

In a stunning about-face later that month, Twitter’s board later unanimously approved a lucrative sale to Musk that would take the company private and net shareholders $54.20 per share. Since, Musk has appeared to waffle on the terms, stoking speculation he’s trying to renegotiate.

After the deal was approved, Republicans on Capitol Hill and at the Federal Communications Commission issued separate letters and statements sounding off on the prospect of regulatory agencies seeking to block the acquisition on competition grounds, which appeared unlikely.

While Paxton did not explicitly mention Musk as the impetus behind his latest probe, his office cited statistics the tech mogul has used to cast doubt on the legitimacy of his deal with Twitter, which is still pending.

“Twitter has received intense scrutiny in recent weeks over claiming in its financial regulatory filings that fewer than 5% of all users are bots, when they may in fact comprise as much as 20% or more,” Paxton’s office wrote in its news release.

Last month, Musk repeatedly claimed that 1 in 5 of the accounts on Twitter are spam or bots, though it’s not immediately clear how he derived the figure.

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.



My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.



Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.



This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Twitter declined to comment on the probe. Paxton’s office did not return a request for comment on whether Musk’s acquisition played a role in the decision to launch the new probe.

My colleague Faiz Siddiqui and Bloomberg News opinion columnist Matt Levine:

TX probe doesn’t include evidence of its claims besides Musk’s speculation



“Twitter has received intense scrutiny in recent weeks over claiming in its financial regulatory filings that fewer than 5% of all users are bots, when they may in fact comprise as much as 20% or more” — Faiz Siddiqui (@faizsays) June 6, 2022

like elon musk is a republican now and good at twitter so he can just tell the texas AG to investigate his enemies? — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) June 6, 2022

The latest move offers a preview of how Republicans will likely handle oversight of the tech industry if they retake control of Congress in 2022 or of the White House in 2024.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, has said he expects allegations of “censorship” by major social media companies to be a major investigatory focus for the panel if Republicans retake the chamber come November.

DeSantis, who has made efforts to crack down on tech companies over allegations of “bias” a signature of his governorship, is widely viewed as a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender. Former president Donald Trump, who has hinted he will run again, is famously a Twitter antagonist and pushed the federal government to target tech companies. Trump in recent days has railed against bots on Twitter on his Truth Social platform.

“Twitter is loaded up with Bots and Fake Accounts. Why would anybody want to buy it, especially for $44 Billion?” Trump posted Monday, mentioning Musk.

Google, Amazon, IBM ask Biden administration to take down tech immigration barriers

A group of tech companies led by Google is urging the Biden administration to allow the children of visa holders waiting for a green card to stay in the country — rather than be deported — when they turn 21, Gerrit De Vynck reports for The Technology 202. As many as 200,000 children in the United States are at risk of being kicked out of the country due to long processing times for their parents’ permanent residency, the group wrote in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Google, Amazon, IBM, Uber and other companies signed the letter.

The letter is the latest step by Big Tech companies to push the government to speed up the immigration bureaucracy and take down barriers to science and technology workers immigrating to the country. Google, which was co-founded by an immigrant and whose current CEO and many of its top brass are immigrants, has been particularly outspoken on the issue.

Not reforming the United States’ legal immigration system will make it harder for American corporations to keep their competitive edge and make sure the next generation of tech is developed inside the country, said Karan Bhatia, vice president of government affairs and public policy at Google.

Other countries are specifically targeting immigrants who might otherwise move to the United States or who are already there, Bhatia said. “We see smart governments around the world work to muscle out the United States,” Bhatia said. “They see the bureaucracy of the American system as being a strategic advantage for them.”

Cryptocurrency industry gets win with highly anticipated new bill

The bill would empower the industry’s preferred regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a relatively small agency that regulates financial derivatives, Tory Newmyer reports. The bill, set to be introduced today, was introduced by Sens. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

For months, the cryptocurrency industry has sought to elevate the CFTC so that the authority of another regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, could have more limited authority. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has aggressively looked at cryptocurrency, including by pursuing enforcement cases and arguing that his agency has the authority to police cryptocurrencies because most digital assets are securities.

Apple introduces privacy features after criticism

Apple unveiled new features to limit access to apps and devices, including those that could be used by domestic abusers to monitor Apple users, my colleagues report. The announcement at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference comes after criticisms of how abusers could use Apple technology like AirTags and its “Find My” location network to put victims in danger.

Apple’s upcoming software update could also come with regulatory scrutiny. The company is letting people pay for products by making interest-free payments. It could face scrutiny from regulators and critics who say that such programs can lead people to amass debt.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference had its share of funny moments. Our colleague Heather Kelly:

Adding an entire feature so you can use your iPhone camera with your Mac and basically admitting Mac cameras are crappy and probably will stay that way: also funny. — Heather Kelly (@heatherkelly) June 6, 2022

Designer Steph Jeong and blogger and researcher Jane Manchun Wong:

sooner or later that becomes the company policy to use the work iphone as the webcam — jane (@wongmjane) June 6, 2022

Updates to Apple Maps didn’t seem to sway some people. Racing mechanic and pit crew member Bozi Tatarevic:

I often contemplate whether I should even go somewhere if someone sends me an apple maps link. https://t.co/sTDMyICNwE — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) June 6, 2022

Hank Kilgore has joined Verizon as a vice president of its federal legislative affairs team. Kilgore, who will lead the company’s Democratic federal legislative affairs team, previously worked as a senior adviser to Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s communications and technology subcommittee.

Before you log off

