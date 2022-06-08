Placeholder while article actions load

“Even liberal San Francisco.” “Even liberal San Francisco!” This is the mantra of the day for political observers, boggling at the results of an effort to recall the deep-blue city’s progressive district attorney. Chesa Boudin (D) came into office in 2020 promising a different approach to fighting crime and, in a lopsided vote, San Franciscans rejected that approach. Even in liberal San Francisco, some leftist policies go too far.

But then there was the larger city to the south. In Los Angeles — even Democrat-heavy Los Angeles! — a former Republican was one of the top two finalists for mayor. In journalism they say that three makes a trend. When pressed, though, two will do, so: Democrats stumbling in their strongest state portends horrors for the party!

Look, there’s certainly no sense in which these results are good news for the party. It’s useful, though, to consider just how bad they actually are.

We should start by establishing some baselines. It is true that both San Francisco and Los Angeles vote more heavily Democratic than the rest of the country. But the two are not equivalently blue. San Francisco has consistently voted much more heavily Democratic than has Los Angeles. If L.A. is blue, S.F. is some sort of iridescent blue that was specially developed in a lab.

That both cities have shifted left is not itself exceptional. Cities overall have, as measured at the county level. A central story of the past few decades is how cities and rural areas have diverged, with urban areas’ leftward shift offset by the larger rightward movement of less-populated rural counties.

Notice that big-city dip in 2020, incidentally. This is an established point of concern for Democrats: are urban voters — particularly non-White urban voters — softening in their support of the party? This question is largely distinct from the results on Tuesday.

There’s another way in which San Francisco and Los Angeles diverge. The emergence of the information economy has caused incomes in San Francisco (and elsewhere in the Bay Area) to spike. The city is no longer the hippie, drifter wonderland it became famous for being.

This has an immediate practical effect: increased housing costs in particular have contributed to homelessness, a central part of discussions about how Boudin and the city’s leadership are failing. It’s not a stretch to assume that wealthier residents who have made substantial investments in property in the city are more wary about threats to property values. When Donald Trump announced he planned to focus on blue-state homelessness during his presidency, he cited complaints from real estate investors.

So that’s the context, particularly important for considering Boudin. As district attorney, he was understandably accountable for the immediately tangible quality of life issues in the city like crime and homelessness. And crime did rise in the city in 2021 relative to 2020, though not exceptionally relative to other big cities. The number of crimes recorded in 2021 was also still lower than in 2019.

In February, a member of the board of supervisors noted that the police department’s clearance rates had dropped — that is, the number of crimes solved — and linked that to the “political rift between the Police Department and District Attorney’s Office” which she worried was “causing a deliberate work stoppage by your Department.”

Boudin’s was not the only successful recall in San Francisco in recent months. Earlier this year, a number of members of the school board were also recalled. As with the district attorney’s race, the situation was complicated, a mix of frustration at leadership, pandemic-era changes and political opportunism. But there was one similarity between the two: recall supporters spent far more money than opponents. In the Boudin recall, the gap was more than 2 to 1 in support of recalling Boudin.

That was part of the story in Los Angeles, too. The former Republican who made the mayoral runoff, developer Rick Caruso, who switched his registration from “no party preference” to Democratic ahead of the primary, spent nearly $34 million in that effort. Rep. Karen Bass, the second-place finisher who Caruso will face in November, spent a tenth of that amount.

Caruso’s success carries that asterisk that Boudin’s loss doesn’t. He made the runoff … but still has to win in a one-on-one contest. Los Angeles has nonpartisan elections, which may also have benefited Caruso’s candidacy. In November, both the larger electorate and Democrats coalescing around Bass may shift the order of finish. Boudin was likely similarly hurt by the nature of the election: low turnout overall, suggesting a more conservative electorate, with recall supporters more motivated to cast ballots.

These are all points of consolation for Democratic leaders on Wednesday morning, as will be Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handy defeat of a recall effort of his own last year. But they should not obscure from the broader problem. Democrats are in charge in Los Angeles and San Francisco and America broadly, given their control of the White House and Congress. And in all of those places, people have real concern about how things are going. One can point to extenuating circumstances or to subtleties of the data or to the role of media in amplifying concerns. But the results in Los Angeles (Caruso made crime and homelessness a focus) and more directly in San Francisco reflect frustration with existing leadership that is likely largely independent of party.

The results in California on Tuesday may not portend a collapse of the Democratic Party over the long term. But they do reinforce the looming danger the party faces in November.

