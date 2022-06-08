Placeholder while article actions load

A week ago, no one on Fox News mentioned the word “caravan,” according to the Internet Archive’s database of closed captioning from the network. Then on June 3 the word was mentioned once, with reporter Griff Jenkins telling anchor Bret Baier that “the largest caravan ever to depart Tapachula” was expected to leave that Mexican city on Monday — that is, on June 6 — headed for the United States.

The network was off to the races. “Caravan” came up seven times on Saturday, 26 times on Sunday and 58 times on Monday. Another wave of Fox News migrant-caravan coverage had begun.

We’ve been through this before. On at least four prior occasions, Fox News has amped up coverage of groups of migrants gathering in Mexico or Central America to travel to the United States. And in at least three of those four prior occasions, the trigger was more obviously politics than policy.

It is the case that in recent years groups of migrants have gathered to make the trip to the U.S. border as a group. In part, that’s a function of safety; it’s harder for drug cartels and other criminals to prey on migrants traveling in a large group than it is to pick off isolated travelers. But that grouping also offers Fox News a visual image it finds hard to resist: large numbers of migrants headed to the United States. Marching along like an invading force. Never mind that the caravan identified by Jenkins — the largest ever, he said — is made up of 11,000 people. That’s less than 5 percent of the number of people stopped at the border in April.

Advertisement

So have Fox News’s past amplification of migrant caravans actually correlated to surges in migration? Well, considering the number of people of stopped at the border: no. They have, however often correlated to elections and policy proposals.

Let’s consider five such spikes, including the most recent. They’re labeled below.

Caravan 1. The first spike in Fox News’s mentions of migrant caravans in the past five years came in April 2018. That was the same month that Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “zero tolerance” policy for migration, a policy that led to President Donald Trump’s infamous family separation policy that May.

In March 2018, 50,347 migrants were apprehended at the border. In April, 51,168 were. In May, the number increased only slightly to 51,862. The caravan had no discernible effect on migration, though coverage of it would certainly help Sessions’s assertion that the “situation at our Southwest Border is unacceptable.”

Advertisement

Caravan 2. The next spike came a few months later, peaking in October 2018. This was the first Fox-News-led caravan coverage that spurred broader national interest, in part thanks to the proximity of the 2018 midterm elections. (You can see that measured in Google searches for the term.) Two percent of Fox News’s 15-second segments that month mentioned the word “caravan.”

This coverage was slow to fade out, only really ending by March 2019. Why? Perhaps in part because Trump had decided to fight Congress over funding for a wall on the border, eventually spurring the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. In February 2019, Trump announced a national emergency at the border that allowed him to divert funds from the Defense Department to build that wall (and thereby to fulfill a long-standing campaign pledge).

From October 2018 to January 2019, an average of 60,590 migrants were apprehended at the border each month, ranging from 58,000 to 62,000. Only after the coverage of the caravan faded that spring (and after Trump announced the emergency) did apprehensions begin to climb.

Advertisement

Caravan 3. Shortly after President Biden took office, Fox News again turned to coverage of migrant caravans. In January 2021, the network saw an increase in discussion of caravans. There was an increase in apprehensions both that month and in February 2021, though they began to surge significantly only in March.

Caravan 4. The next spike came in October 2021, as Fox News was spending a great deal of time covering gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia. You’ll notice that in the months leading up to last October, the number of apprehensions actually declined substantially, from 210,000 in August to 165,000 that month. There was an increase in November, of about 10,000 more apprehensions.

Caravan 5. That brings us to the current surge. It makes up a larger percentage of Fox News’s coverage in part because the month is young. By the end of the month, the percentage will likely have declined. It is still noticeable.

Advertisement

What’s the possible political trigger? Well, Jenkins’s report last week was centered on Biden’s effort to end a policy called Title 42 that allowed for quick deportation of apprehended migrants because of the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans have warned that ending Title 42 would increase the number of migrants coming to this country, something that the administration has been working to prepare for. Jenkins’s report centered on the large number of migrants waiting for that policy to be lifted.

So, once again, caravans are asked by Fox News to do the legwork of representing a perceived invasion of foreigners at the border — despite years of not significantly affecting migration data at all.

GiftOutline Gift Article